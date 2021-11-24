Egypt’s legaltech platform concludes pre-seed funding round

RIYADH: Cairo-based legaltech platform, Hekouky, concludes its pre-seed funding round led by Nama Ventures.

The company did not disclose the amount raised. The platform, founded by three cofounders, incorporates companies and registers trademarks for entrepreneurs to facilitate their legal needs.

“Our mission is to make entrepreneurs feel safe to follow their dreams, in Egypt and in the MENA region”, Hekouky co-founder, Hala Raid, said.

“Entrepreneurship is a test of wills, one that we will make easier by taking the legal burden off your shoulders,” she added.