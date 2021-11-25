You are here

  • Home
  • World Travel & Tourism Council sees global spending on travel rising in 2022

World Travel & Tourism Council sees global spending on travel rising in 2022

World Travel & Tourism Council sees global spending on travel rising in 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/2e99h

Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

World Travel & Tourism Council sees global spending on travel rising in 2022

World Travel & Tourism Council sees global spending on travel rising in 2022
  • The report also showed a significant rise in domestic tourism due to travel restrictions
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Spending on international travel is set to rise by 9.3 percent in 2021 and by a massive 93.8 percent in 2022 a new report has forecast.

The positive projections follow the slump the sector experienced last year - a 69.4 percent decline in 2020, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group latest ‘Trending in Travel’ report.

“It is clear people are really looking forward to travelling again,” WTTC’s CEO, Julia Simpson, said. 

“As travel and tourism represents over 10 percent of global GDP this is good news for jobs and economies. The impact in some countries has been devastating for local communities and this report shows that business is returning in earnest,” she added. 

The report which aims to show the latest and future trends in traveller behavior following the COVID-19 pandemic, also showed a significant rise in domestic tourism due to travel restrictions, with a surge of over 200 percent in domestic hotel bookings on Trip.com’s platform in 2021, compared to 2019. 

WTTC research indicated that the Travel & Tourism sector’s contribution to GDP globally is projected to rise by 30.7 percent in 2021 and 31.7 percent in 2022. 

 

Topics: economy Travel Travel restrictions COVID-19 pandemic airlines airline industry travel industry

Related

UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes
Business & Economy
UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes

Saudi finance minister says non-oil sector grows with economy gradually recovering from pandemic

Saudi finance minister says non-oil sector grows with economy gradually recovering from pandemic
Updated 22 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Saudi finance minister says non-oil sector grows with economy gradually recovering from pandemic

Saudi finance minister says non-oil sector grows with economy gradually recovering from pandemic
Updated 22 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: The Saudi economy is witnessing a gradual recovery since mid-2020, reflected in the positive growth rates of the non-oil sector, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said at the Financial Stability Conference on Thursday.

The real non-oil sector growth amounted to 8.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021, led by the private sector, which recorded a growth rate of 11.1 percent, Al-Jadaan said.

Preliminary estimates for the third quarter of this year show that the real private non-oil GDP grew by 6.2 percent, he said. This led to promising results in the public finance performance, he added. 

Al-Jadaan indicated that parts of the Saudi economy have also crossed the pre-pandemic stage, especially with regard to levels of consumption and private investment, which are now much higher than they were before the Covid-19 outbreak.

He added that those sectors related to travel are still suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

Also speaking at the conference, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, minister of economy and planning, said Saudi Arabia now has two challenges: targeting economic diversification, and deepening financial markets to support this diversity.

“We have a very high governance in the financial markets, which in turn do not need more depth, but in order to prepare ourselves for the required diversity,” he added.

In the third quarter of this year, the Kingdom witnessed a 120 percent rise in exports financed by banks, which gave Saudi Arabia a push forward from structural and financial policies aimed at increasing economic diversification, Al-Ibrahim pointed out.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

China’s Hisense expands its B2B footprint in the Middle East

China’s Hisense expands its B2B footprint in the Middle East
Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

China’s Hisense expands its B2B footprint in the Middle East

China’s Hisense expands its B2B footprint in the Middle East
Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense has expanded its footprint in the B2B sector in the Middle East, a statement revealed.

It focused on intelligent Smart City solutions, interactive displays and 138-inch all-in-one business solution screens during its participation in the GITEX Technology Week 2021. 

“The introduction of our B2B expansion marks an exciting milestone in the Middle East region,” Managing Director at Hisense Middle East & North Africa Jason Ou said. 

“With the growing population and rapid urbanisation in the region, traffic management initiatives including safe driving, pedestrian safety, and enabling commuters to spend less time on the road has become vital,” he added. 

The company’s smart city solution involves urban traffic management that seeks to eliminate congestion and ensure road safety. 

Hisense’s traffic signal control platform, HiCon, is already functional in 20 cities in China, with around 2,000 signal controllers installed that influence traffic behaviour and reduce vehicle queuing. 

Topics: hisense economy

Related

Special Hisense has its finger on Pakistan’s pulse
Pakistan
Hisense has its finger on Pakistan’s pulse

Foreign inflows in Saudi capital market have reached nearly $36b, says CMA Chairman

Foreign inflows in Saudi capital market have reached nearly $36b, says CMA Chairman
Updated 15 min 31 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

Foreign inflows in Saudi capital market have reached nearly $36b, says CMA Chairman

Foreign inflows in Saudi capital market have reached nearly $36b, says CMA Chairman
Updated 15 min 31 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Foreign inflows in the Saudi capital market since 2019 have reached nearly SR135 billion ($35.98 billion), despite the Kingdom being at an early stage in dealing with external investors, Capital Market Authority Chairman Mohammed ElKuwaiz said.

Opening the market for foreign investment supports diversification of funding sources for listed companies, ElKuwaiz said, during his participation in the second session of the Financial Stability Conference in Riyadh.

The CMA chairman added that Saudi Arabia is working to issue a market-making system to boost the institutional investor's effectiveness in trading, not equity.  

The authority does not aim to maximize the institutional investor’s turnover over the individual investor, but the goal is to improve the market’s depth through diversifying trading, he explained. 

Turnover of institutional investors, comprising all non-individual investors, doubled, he added. 

ElKuwaiz highlighted that a total of six companies out of 10 largest companies in terms of market capitalization are preparing sustainability reports even though they are not obligated to announce them.

Topics: Finance

UAE's SHUROOQ considering stock market float in 2022

UAE's SHUROOQ considering stock market float in 2022
Updated 36 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

UAE's SHUROOQ considering stock market float in 2022

UAE's SHUROOQ considering stock market float in 2022
Updated 36 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sharjah Investment and Development Authority is considering floating one of its companies on the local stock markets in 2022, according to its CEO.

The company, also known as SHUROOQ, has a separate portfolio of real estate, tourism, industrial and transportation projects, with a value exceeding 12 billion dirham ($3.2 billion), of which around 6 billion dirham are real estate projects.

Marwan J. Al-Sarkal made the comments while appearing on a panel at the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum on Wednesday.

Al-Sarkal said that SHUROOQ will witness for the next 10 years establishments and developments for tourism and real estate projects out of Sharjah.

Topics: IPO Finance

Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap

Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap
Updated 25 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap

Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap
Updated 25 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Wednesday down 0.6 percent, or 70 points, to close at 11,299 points.

Some 140 million shares changed hands in 277,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, SABIC. 

The market's fall today was influenced by a 1.4 percent decline in Saudi National Bank, while SABIC and Saudi Aramco decreased by 1 percent.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients closed at SR168.40 ($44), down 4 percent. 

Developmental Works Food was the top decliner, falling 7.7 percent to SR181.40, amid heavy trading of nearly 1.3 million shares.

The stock has declined approximately 25 percent since its transition from Nomu to the main market.

On the other hand, Sipchem, Alinma Bank, Bank Albilad, Saudi Electricity and SRMG rose between 1 and 3 percent. 

Red Sea International Co. shares also rose 5.3 percent, while the shares of Tihama Advertising and Saudi Industrial Export rose by 4 percent. 

For the second consecutive day, Amana Insurance and Saudi Enaya were top gainers, closing at SR33.95 and SR30.35, respectively.

The parallel Nomu index was down 163 points, or 0.7 percent, closing at 23,164.54 points, after 348,000 trades.

Other News:

Falcom Financial Services Company announced the appointment of Albilad Investment Company as an independent custodian of Falcom Petrochemicals ETF

Etihad Telecom Company ‘Mobily’ announced the distribution of cash dividends to its shareholders for the fiscal year 2021, amounting to SR770 million, equivalent to SR0.85 per share, which is higher than the previous year’s dividend of SR0.5 per share.

 

Topics: Markets economy Market Wrap

Related

TASI Stocks Down in Early Trading Wrap: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
TASI Stocks Down in Early Trading Wrap: Market Wrap
TASI closes up 1% at 11,369 points: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
TASI closes up 1% at 11,369 points: Market Wrap

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister arrives in Brazil on first official visit
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives at Brasília Air Force Base airport. (SPA)
Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga
Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga
Saudi finance minister says non-oil sector grows with economy gradually recovering from pandemic
Saudi finance minister says non-oil sector grows with economy gradually recovering from pandemic
LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia unveils ace deals from Great Outback at Australia Week shopping festival
LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia unveils ace deals from Great Outback at Australia Week shopping festival
China’s Hisense expands its B2B footprint in the Middle East
China’s Hisense expands its B2B footprint in the Middle East

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.