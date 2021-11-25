You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap

Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap

Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8uk7v

Updated 29 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap

Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap
Updated 29 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Wednesday down 0.6 percent, or 70 points, to close at 11,299 points.

Some 140 million shares changed hands in 277,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, SABIC. 

The market's fall today was influenced by a 1.4 percent decline in Saudi National Bank, while SABIC and Saudi Aramco decreased by 1 percent.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients closed at SR168.40 ($44), down 4 percent. 

Developmental Works Food was the top decliner, falling 7.7 percent to SR181.40, amid heavy trading of nearly 1.3 million shares.

The stock has declined approximately 25 percent since its transition from Nomu to the main market.

On the other hand, Sipchem, Alinma Bank, Bank Albilad, Saudi Electricity and SRMG rose between 1 and 3 percent. 

Red Sea International Co. shares also rose 5.3 percent, while the shares of Tihama Advertising and Saudi Industrial Export rose by 4 percent. 

For the second consecutive day, Amana Insurance and Saudi Enaya were top gainers, closing at SR33.95 and SR30.35, respectively.

The parallel Nomu index was down 163 points, or 0.7 percent, closing at 23,164.54 points, after 348,000 trades.

Other News:

Falcom Financial Services Company announced the appointment of Albilad Investment Company as an independent custodian of Falcom Petrochemicals ETF

Etihad Telecom Company ‘Mobily’ announced the distribution of cash dividends to its shareholders for the fiscal year 2021, amounting to SR770 million, equivalent to SR0.85 per share, which is higher than the previous year’s dividend of SR0.5 per share.

 

Topics: Markets economy Market Wrap

Related

TASI Stocks Down in Early Trading Wrap: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
TASI Stocks Down in Early Trading Wrap: Market Wrap
TASI closes up 1% at 11,369 points: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
TASI closes up 1% at 11,369 points: Market Wrap

Russia’s Gazprom boosts investments to $24bn in 2022

Russia’s Gazprom boosts investments to $24bn in 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s Gazprom boosts investments to $24bn in 2022

Russia’s Gazprom boosts investments to $24bn in 2022
  • Gazprom is developing new gas production deposits, including in the Arctic Yamal peninsula
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday its management had approved investments worth 1.76 trillion roubles ($24 billion) for 2022, up from initial plans of 902 billion roubles for 2021, to fund new production and refining hubs.


Gazprom is developing new gas production deposits, including in the Arctic Yamal peninsula, which the government claims holds more than a fifth of global gas reserves.


The company said its other priority projects for funding are the Power of Siberia pipeline to China, as well as gas processing plants and the maintenance of its existing pipeline network.


Gazprom said capital expenditure was expected to be 1.4 trillion roubles next year, with further funds allocated to long-term financial investments and the purchase of long-term assets.


Borrowing outside the company was pegged at 272.79 billion roubles for 2022.


The Kremlin-controlled company revised up its investments for 2021 to 1.185 trillion roubles in September, while capex was increased to more than 1 trillion from 864 billion roubles approved in December last year.

Topics: economy gas Europe Russia Gazprom

Related

Gazprom says current gas prices could destabilise European economy
Business & Economy
Gazprom says current gas prices could destabilise European economy

Turkish state banks sell US dollars as lira falls

Turkish state banks sell US dollars as lira falls
Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish state banks sell US dollars as lira falls

Turkish state banks sell US dollars as lira falls
Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

State-owned banks in Turkey are selling US dollars as the lira declines and demand for foreign exchange rises, Bloomberg reported.  

The sales mark a rare move by state banks, a day following the lira’s sharp fall. 

The country’s policy of foreign exchange ceased last year, as foreign reserves diminished gradually. 

The Turkish currency rebounded after an 11-day slide by 4.7 percent at 12.24 per one dollar. 

The fall in lira put Turkey's year-to-date loss at 39 percent, which makes it the worst performing currency among emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg.

Topics: economy Finance Turkey lira US dollars

Related

Special After lira tumble, Turkey faces threat of inflation and currency crisis
Business & Economy
After lira tumble, Turkey faces threat of inflation and currency crisis
Turkey’s central bank chief says policy is tight enough; lira slides
Business & Economy
Turkey’s central bank chief says policy is tight enough; lira slides

Global international spending on travel to rise by 93.8% in 2022: WTTC report

Global international spending on travel to rise by 93.8% in 2022: WTTC report
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 25 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Global international spending on travel to rise by 93.8% in 2022: WTTC report

Global international spending on travel to rise by 93.8% in 2022: WTTC report
  • The report also showed a significant rise in domestic tourism due to travel restrictions
Updated 25 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Spending on international travel is set to rise by 9.3 percent in 2021 and by a massive 93.8 percent in 2022 a new report has forecast.

The positive projections follow the slump the sector experienced last year - a 69.4 percent decline in 2020, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group latest ‘Trending in Travel’ report.

“It is clear people are really looking forward to travelling again,” WTTC’s CEO, Julia Simpson, said. 

“As travel and tourism represents over 10 percent of global GDP this is good news for jobs and economies. The impact in some countries has been devastating for local communities and this report shows that business is returning in earnest,” she added. 

The report which aims to show the latest and future trends in traveller behavior following the COVID-19 pandemic, also showed a significant rise in domestic tourism due to travel restrictions, with a surge of over 200 percent in domestic hotel bookings on Trip.com’s platform in 2021, compared to 2019. 

WTTC research indicated that the Travel & Tourism sector’s contribution to GDP globally is projected to rise by 30.7 percent in 2021 and 31.7 percent in 2022. 

 

Topics: economy Travel Travel restrictions COVID-19 pandemic airlines airline industry travel industry

Related

UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes
Business & Economy
UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes

Saudi Arabia preparing for 160 privatization deals in 2022

Saudi Arabia preparing for 160 privatization deals in 2022
Updated 25 November 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi Arabia preparing for 160 privatization deals in 2022

Saudi Arabia preparing for 160 privatization deals in 2022
Updated 25 November 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is preparing 160 privatization deals and intends to announce more of these operations next year, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan revealed on Thursday, 

Speaking at the Financial Stability Conference, Al-Jadaan said while the health sector will not be fully privatized as a service provider, parts of it, such as radiology, could be.

He highlighted the high cost of equipment being behind this decision.

Privatisation will also continue in the education and logistics sectors and will intensify further in the next phase, he said.

The executive plan for the privatization program has recently been published and speaks of a wide range of sectors, Al-Jadaan said.

“We have over 160 diverse projects in a range of sectors,” Al-Jadaan added.

Al-Jadaan also said the Saudi government continues to adopt policies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic with realistic, transparent and responsible procedures, he added.

These measures put the Kingdom on the path of recovery and stability, he said.

The minister indicated that the government launched a set of financial reforms aimed at a comprehensive and total change of the economy to bring about a major developmental shift.

The minister also said  that preliminary estimates for the third quarter of this year indicated a growth of 6.2 percent of the non-oil gross domestic product, stressing that this was reflected in promising results for the performance of the public finances.

He revealed that the government is working on a financial sustainability program to reduce the impact of external factors, including fluctuations in oil markets, by adopting new financial rules.

 

Topics: privatization economy

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push

Spanish power firm Endesa to spend $34.8bn to 2030 in green push
  • This shorter-term budget does not include projects linked to the European Union's 750 billion euro fund
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

Power firm Endesa said on Thursday it would spend 31 billion euros ($35 billion) in Spain and Portugal by 2030, most of it on grids and green power, as part of an international push by its parent Enel to shift away from fossil fuels.

Europe's largest utility, Italy's Enel has pledged to invest 70 billion euros to almost triple the renewable energy generation capacity it directly owns to 129 gigawatts by 2030, one of the biggest green budgets among European utilities which are under pressure to combat global warming.

Its Iberian unit aims to boost its renewable energy capacity to about 24 GW in 2030 from 7.8 GW in 2020. This will take up 40 percent of the long-term investment target, and another 40 percent will go to strengthening power grids to help them cope with the more intermittent nature of renewable power.

In the short term, Endesa pledged to spend 7.5 billion euros in 2022-2024, less than the 7.9 billion euros it earmarked for the 2021-2023 period, although the target to 2030 has risen by nearly a quarter.

This shorter-term budget does not include projects linked to the European Union's 750 billion euro fund to support the bloc's recovery from the COVID-19 economic slump.

Endesa Chief Executive Jose Bogas said the firm had presented plans for projects worth 23 billion euros that he believed would be eligible for EU funds but was waiting for the Spanish government to establish a mechanism to distribute them.

Endesa said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be broadly in line with last year at 4 billion euros and rise to 4.7 billion euros in 2024.

Shares rose more than 3 percent in early trade and stayed among leaders on Madrid's bourse later in the morning.

Enel's plan to abandon gas by 2040 will require Endesa to stop selling the fuel to its nearly 1.7 million gas clients by then. Endesa also currently operates around 3.8 GW of combined-cycle gas plants between Spain and Portugal.

Topics: Spain Portugal energy renewables Green Energy European Union European Union (EU)

Related

Renewables set to grow far faster than oil sector
Business & Economy
Renewables set to grow far faster than oil sector

Latest updates

Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap
Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap
France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
Russia’s Gazprom boosts investments to $24bn in 2022
Russia’s Gazprom boosts investments to $24bn in 2022
Turkish state banks sell US dollars as lira falls
Turkish state banks sell US dollars as lira falls
Yorkshire controversy the latest trend that signals a loss of romantic notions in cricket
Yorkshire controversy the latest trend that signals a loss of romantic notions in cricket

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.