China’s Hisense expands its B2B footprint in the Middle East

CAIRO: Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense has expanded its footprint in the B2B sector in the Middle East, a statement revealed.

It focused on intelligent Smart City solutions, interactive displays and 138-inch all-in-one business solution screens during its participation in the GITEX Technology Week 2021.

“The introduction of our B2B expansion marks an exciting milestone in the Middle East region,” Managing Director at Hisense Middle East & North Africa Jason Ou said.

“With the growing population and rapid urbanisation in the region, traffic management initiatives including safe driving, pedestrian safety, and enabling commuters to spend less time on the road has become vital,” he added.

The company’s smart city solution involves urban traffic management that seeks to eliminate congestion and ensure road safety.

Hisense’s traffic signal control platform, HiCon, is already functional in 20 cities in China, with around 2,000 signal controllers installed that influence traffic behaviour and reduce vehicle queuing.