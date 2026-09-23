NEW YORK: US officials announced Wednesday the return of 36 stolen antiquities to Syria, including a stone trafficked during the Daesh group’s destruction of the ancient site of Palmyra.

Authorities seized the items, collectively valued at more than $5 million, from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and several ancient art collectors.

“Repatriation ceremonies are a powerful reminder that preserving cultural heritage transcends any border or nationality,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The Palmyran stone was removed from the UNESCO World Heritage site Palmyra before Islamic State members destroyed much of the city from 2015 to 2017, according to a press release.

Weighing more than 450 kilograms, the carved limestone sculpture depicts a reclining male surrounded by a woman and three children.

The United States has returned looted antiquities over the years to several countries, including China, Greece and Italy.

Mohammad Kanatri, Syria’s charge d’affaires in Washington, said the transfer demonstrates how “a shared commitment to protecting cultural heritage can build lasting bridges between our two countries.”

“Through Syrian-American cooperation, a part of Syria’s history is finally returning home thanks to the efforts of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” he said in a statement.

Four of the antiquities were seized from American collector Michael Steinhardt, who in 2021 returned about 180 items stolen from around the world as part of a deal with the US government. The pieces had a total value of $70 million.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office said the 13 items seized from the Met were among 402 antiquities valued at $98.7 million that it has taken from the cultural institution since 2017.