French president Macron to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar in December

French President Emmanuel Macron will go on an official trip to the Gulf region in December. (Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron will go on an official trip to the Gulf region in December. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

French president Macron to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar in December

French President Emmanuel Macron will go on an official trip to the Gulf region in December. (Reuters)
  • Elysee presidential office confirmed he would travel Dec. 3-4
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: French President Emmanuel Macron will go on an official trip to the Gulf region, visiting Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar between Dec. 3 and 4, the Elysee presidential office said on Friday.

France maintains strong relations with the Gulf States, in economic and cultural terms, but also in terms of security. 

Macron held talks on Friday with Pope Francis in the Vatican, along with top Vatican diplomats afterwards, where discussions included climate change, Lebanon, the Middle East, Africa, and the forthcoming French Presidency of the European Union.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar

Saudi FM Prince Faisal opens Kingdom's new embassy building in Brazil

During the inauguration of the new building, the foreign minister met with the embassy’s employees, extending his thanks and praise to them for the diplomatic work they do to represent the Kingdom. (SPA)
During the inauguration of the new building, the foreign minister met with the embassy’s employees, extending his thanks and praise to them for the diplomatic work they do to represent the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 26 November 2021
(SPA)

Saudi FM Prince Faisal opens Kingdom’s new embassy building in Brazil

During the inauguration of the new building, the foreign minister met with the embassy’s employees, extending his thanks and praise to them for the diplomatic work they do to represent the Kingdom. (SPA)
  • Visit came on the sidelines of Prince Faisal’s official trip to Brazil
Updated 26 November 2021
(SPA)

BRASILIA: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Friday opened the new building of the Kingdom’s embassy in Brazil.

Prince Faisal toured the new embassy building and was briefed on the work of the departments during a visit on the sidelines of his official trip to Brazil.

During the inauguration of the new building, the foreign minister met with the embassy’s employees, extending his thanks and praise to them for the diplomatic work they do to represent the Kingdom, strengthening bilateral relations with the Brazil, and taking care of Saudi nationals living in Brazil.

The opening was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Brazil, Ali bin Abdullah Bahitham, and the Director General of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al-Daoud.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from 7 African countries due to new COVID-19 variant

Saudi Arabia has suspended flights to and from South Africa and six other African countries. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia has suspended flights to and from South Africa and six other African countries. (Shutterstock)
Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from 7 African countries due to new COVID-19 variant

Saudi Arabia has suspended flights to and from South Africa and six other African countries. (Shutterstock)
  • MoI source explained that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by health authorities in the Kingdom
Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of flights from seven African countries on Friday, due to the emergence of a new variant of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Interior said it had been decided to suspend flights from and to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini, based on the continuous follow-up of the epidemiological situation and concerns health authorities in the Kingdom have raised about the emergence of the mutated strain of the virus  in a number of countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Entry to the Kingdom is suspended for non-nationals who come directly and indirectly from the aforementioned countries. 

Exceptions include those who have spent a period of no less than 14 days in another country from which health procedures in the Kingdom allow entry, in accordance with the approved health procedures.

A period of five days quarantine will be applied to all excluded groups coming from these countries, including citizens of the Kingdom, regardless of the status of immunization.

The MoI source explained that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation globally, and warned citizens and residents to avoid traveling to the aforementioned countries until further notice.

The UAE has also barred arrivals from the seven countries entering.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Africa COVID-19 COVID-19 variants

Salam Tree in Riyadh 'resembles London's Hyde Park'

Salam Tree in Riyadh ‘resembles London’s Hyde Park’
Updated 26 November 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Salam Tree in Riyadh ‘resembles London’s Hyde Park’

Salam Tree in Riyadh ‘resembles London’s Hyde Park’
  • The park has around 1,000 palm trees and a 5-meter deep lake
  • Lush gardens offer visitors the opportunity to walk or cycle amid the charms of nature
Updated 26 November 2021
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The Salam Tree park, one of the 14 zones of the Riyadh Season, began operating at full capacity on Thursday, welcoming more than 12,000 guests.

Founded in 2003, it is one of the largest recreational parks in the Kingdom, with an area of 312,000 square meters.

At the heart of the park, the Salam Tree is a hand-made wooden tree more than 12 meters high, emitting lights in synchronization with music — an icon of peace in the region, one of the organizers told Arab News.

Visitors enjoyed the atmosphere and plentiful activities at the park, which included shows, live music performances, a farmer’s market, an artificial flower garden, an aviary filled with rare and colorful parrots, live cooking shows and shopping booths.

“My kids don’t want to leave, I came all the way from Jizan with plans to tour other cities, but my kids insisted on staying in Riyadh,” said Yaser Nasser. “The park really is something special.”

Mazen Al-Gahtani, one of the organizing team, said that people who have visited the park in the past are amazed by all the new changes, with some saying it resembles Hyde Park, in London.

Passers-by stopped and stared in amazement at some of the acts, including the Ellites, one of the international artists invited to the park who performed live music at the main concert stage, doing covers of mainstream and pop music as people sat down on chairs and on the park’s grass to enjoy the show.

“This is one of my favorite zones in the Riyadh Season,” 14-year old Yousef Muath from Riyadh said, “I love music and really enjoyed watching the band perform.”

The activities of the Salam Tree area extend over an area of 50,000 square meters located in the midst of nature, southwest of Riyadh.

The park has around 1,000 palm trees and a 5-meter deep lake, which has a spectacular fountain show. 

The vast lush gardens offer visitors the opportunity to walk or cycle amid the charms of nature.

A very child-friendly zone, it includes activities such as painting, a huge maze, a skating area and a small theater that puts on circus shows to children.

Tickets to the venue are available through the Riyadh Season app or website. All ages are allowed entry from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on weekdays, and from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. on weekends.

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Arabia Riyadh Season 2021

Saudi authorities: 4 dead, 48 injured after bus collision in Madinah province

Saudi authorities: 4 dead, 48 injured after bus collision in Madinah province
Updated 26 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities: 4 dead, 48 injured after bus collision in Madinah province

Saudi authorities: 4 dead, 48 injured after bus collision in Madinah province
  • The bus carrying 45 passengers collided with a truck
  • Madinah, Makkah and Qassim authorities assisted victims
Updated 26 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A collision between a bus and truck left four people dead in Saudi Arabia, authorities reported on Friday.

The bus, which was carrying 45 passengers, collided with a truck on Al-Hijrah highway, in Madinah province.

The crash happened just after the town of Al-Yutamah, around 90km from Madinah city.

Some of those injured were treated at the scene of the crash before being transferred to local hospitals.

The multi-province operation to deal with the incident featured over 20 ambulances and advanced care units from Madinah, supported by eight units from Makkah and another three from Qassim, according to Khaled Al-Sehali, a Saudi Red Crescent Authority spokesperson.

Okaz newspaper said ambulances were called at 11:27pm on Thursday, though authorities did not confirm exactly when the accident occurred.

The busy route, which underwent refurbishment more than two years ago, is one of the main road links between the provinces of Makkah and Madinah.

Pilgrims and other worshipers often use the route to visit the Two Holy Mosques: The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Photos from the scene show a red Bonluck bus with extensive damage to the right front and side, its windshield torn off.

In 2019, thirty-five pilgrims died on the same highway near the village of Al-Akhal after their bus collided with a loader. Those on the bus were expats in the Kingdom and of Asian and Arab nationalities.

Saudi Arabia had 12,317 traffic deaths in 2019, according to World Health Organization estimates.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudis prefer revisiting their favorite holiday destinations

Saudis prefer revisiting their favorite holiday destinations
Updated 26 November 2021
Ghadi Joudah

Saudis prefer revisiting their favorite holiday destinations

Saudis prefer revisiting their favorite holiday destinations
  • Egypt, UAE, Maldives and Austria most popular travel destinations for Saudi travelers abroad post pandemic
Updated 26 November 2021
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Year after year, holidaymakers in Saudi Arabia prefer revisiting their favorite holiday destinations, and research shows that Saudis are not breaking away from their pre-pandemic patterns anytime soon.

According to new research from Marriott Bonvoy, the travel loyalty program encompassing hotels, resorts, home rentals, and experiences across 30 brands in 138 countries, 12 percent of Saudi travelers have revisited the same country 10 times or more. In contrast, 30 percent returned to the same country five times or more before the onset of the pandemic last March.

International tourism has always been the preferred way of vacationing for many Saudis, with Arab countries leading in many categories.

“I would normally prefer my getaway destination to be familiar and cozy, somewhere I can call my second home. I like walking down the street to a coffee shop that knows my order, and hiking a trail alongside a river I have memorized,” said 29-year-old Abrar Abulfaraj from Jeddah.

The habitual nature of Saudi travelers shows that even post-pandemic, just 21 percent of those traveling abroad would opt for exploring a new vacation spot. 

Abulfaraj added: “Only due to the pandemic have I become adamant to visit new destinations, (have) new adventures, and appreciate more the luxury of traveling abroad as soon as the coast is clear.”

It is worth noting that the current health measures still being exercised around the world to manage the pandemic also contribute to Saudi travelers’ decisions.

While the following countries have always been staples, many elements come into play when deciding on a trip abroad, including accommodation, cuisine, language, route, currency exchange, and guaranteed weather.

As of 2021, 84 percent expressed their intention to go on a trip in the next 12 months, compared to the 8 percent who plan not to, and the remaining 8 percent are still on the fence.

Post-pandemic statistics show that Egypt will be the No. 1 getaway destination, with 33 percent of travelers intending to visit the country.

I would normally prefer my getaway destination to be familiar and cozy, somewhere I can call it my second home. I like walking down the street to a coffee shop that knows my order, and hiking a trail alongside a river I have memorized.

Abrar Abulfaraj

Noha Yousef, a private-sector worker in Riyadh, told Arab News that getting back on planes and flying to her favorite destinations has revived the sense of adventure in her.

“My family has been visiting Cairo ever since I can remember and it’s always the first stop to any destination. Whether it was Europe or the US, even Bali once, Cairo is where I head to first and I visit it at least twice a year,” said Yousef.

“We’re creatures of habit and once you find something or somewhere that’s comfortable, you’ll keep going back to it because it’s where you enjoy yourself most of the time when you’re away. Cairo to me has always been a place of adventure, there’s always something new to experience. 

“Whether you’re wandering in the alleyways of the old town or zigzagging in the double-parked side roads in the heart of the city, headed to the newest attraction, there’s always something to do and you can’t beat the Egyptian hospitality.”

The second most popular travel destination for Saudi travelers is the UAE, with 29 percent planning on flying there for a much-needed break.

The language, food and proximity of the UAE to Saudi Arabia make it an ideal vacation choice.

Farther away favorites are the Maldives and Austria, respectively, with 15 and 12 percent of Saudi travelers considering them for their next trip.

While some embark on adventurous trips and immerse themselves in new cultures and experiences, research shows that most Saudis traveling abroad opt for familiar and previously visited holiday destinations.

Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer of Marriott International, said: “We know there is pent-up demand for travel and this research demonstrates the impact the pandemic is continuing to have on global travel trends.

“The figures suggest that post-pandemic, Saudi Arabian holiday makers are seeking out tried and trusted destinations where they know exactly what to expect — to be able to make the most out of a long-awaited holiday abroad and to avoid any surprises after 18 months of turmoil and uncertainty.”

Topics: Saudis Saudi travelers Holiday destinations

