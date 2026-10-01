RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Saleh Al-Husseini and Secretary-General of the Cultural Missions at the Ministry of Education Abdulaziz Al-Shehri has opened the Saudi Cultural Mission’s headquarters in Cairo, the Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday.

Al-Husseini toured the headquarters and was briefed on the mission’s operations, services, and programs that support students and strengthen cultural and academic ties between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, SPA said.

This article was originally published in Asharq Al-Awsat.