Chinese NetEase's music business raises $422m in Hong Kong IPO 

Chinese NetEase’s music business raises $422m in Hong Kong IPO 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Chinese NetEase’s music business raises $422m in Hong Kong IPO 

Chinese NetEase’s music business raises $422m in Hong Kong IPO 
  The listing comes as China tightens up control over its data
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Chinese gaming giant NetEase’s music streaming platform, Cloud Village has raised $422 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering.

The company priced its shares at HK$205 ($26.30), to start trading on Dec. 2, Bloomberg reported.

The listing comes as China tightens up control over its data, by issuing a draft law that requires Hong Kong IPO candidates to do a cybersecurity review. 

The music streaming platform, founded in 2013, generates most of its revenue through subscriptions, virtual gifting and advertising, providing online karaoke, live-streaming and lyrics sharing.

Bank of America Corp., China International Capital Corp. and Credit Suisse Group AG are joint sponsors for the offering.

Topics: economy China IPO gaming Online gaming

Egypt's tourism investments to grow 64% to $540m: minister

Egypt’s tourism investments to grow 64% to $540m: minister
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s tourism investments to grow 64% to $540m: minister

Egypt’s tourism investments to grow 64% to $540m: minister
  Minister Hala El-Said estimated investments will reach around 8.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($540 million)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development expects investments in the tourism and antiquities sector to rise 64 percent in the fiscal year 2021/22. 

Hala El-Said estimated investments will reach around 8.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($540 million) up from 5.2 billion Egyptian pounds in the fiscal year 2020/21.

The tourism sector occupies a special significance for the Egyptian economy due to its high growth rates and its large sectoral contribution to the country’s GDP growth, the minister said. 

The ministry’s report included the tourism sector’s targets in the 2021/22 plan. 

The sector’s production level is expected to reach about 120 billion Egyptian pounds at current prices, compared to 93 billion Egyptian pounds during 2020/21, a growth rate of nearly 29 percent. 

It is aimed to extend the tourism sector’s GDP share to 91.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the next fiscal year, compared to 69.5 billion Egyptian pounds in the previous year. 

Topics: Egypt tourism Investment

UAE's Raseed raises $1.1m in a pre-Seed round

UAE’s Raseed raises $1.1m in a pre-Seed round
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Raseed raises $1.1m in a pre-Seed round

UAE’s Raseed raises $1.1m in a pre-Seed round
  Founded in early 2020, Raseed facilitates the process of buying and selling stocks
Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

UAE-based investment platform Raseed has raised $1.1 million in a pre-Seed round led by Impact46, according to WAMDA. 

The financing will support the company’s product development and will increase its user base by providing advanced investment opportunities. 

“Through best-in-class technologies and partnerships, we have simplified the customer onboarding process, reduced onboarding time to minutes, and eliminated the high barriers to buying and owning stocks,” founder of Raseed, Abdel Sallam Qatshan, said. 

Founded in early 2020, Raseed facilitates the process of buying and selling stocks on the US markets to investors in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, through a commission-free application. 

Topics: economy Investment seed founding

Investors look to China over India's 'overvalued' stocks

Investors look to China over India’s ‘overvalued’ stocks
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 16 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Investors look to China over India’s ‘overvalued’ stocks

Investors look to China over India’s ‘overvalued’ stocks
  The Chinese MSCI index is trading 13 times lower than its one-year forward earnings estimates
Updated 16 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Global investors holding billions of dollars are slowly starting to favor China over India, Bloomberg has reported, reversing a year-long trend. 

BlackRock has upgraded Chinese stocks and said “the time to position in China is now,” reducing its exposure to Indian equities.

Goldman Sachs Group and Nomura Holdings both raised offshore Chinese stocks, downgrading Indian stocks.

The Chinese MSCI index is trading 13 times lower than its one-year forward earnings estimates; however, India has a multiple of 22, laying the gap at two standard deviations more than over the past decade.

“There is more opportunity to allocate to China as the performance disparity between the two countries is one of the largest on record,” said Tom Masi, a New York-based portfolio manager with GW&K Investment Management LLC, who recently reduced his India positions, Bloomberg reported.

Topics: economy Investors China stocks india stocks India China

Egypt to start early exploration of gold in the area of Iqat in the eastern desert

Egypt to start early exploration of gold in the area of Iqat in the eastern desert
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 31 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt to start early exploration of gold in the area of Iqat in the eastern desert

Egypt to start early exploration of gold in the area of Iqat in the eastern desert
  The disclosure, which is a result of Egyptian investment in gold exploration is seen as promising
Updated 31 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt announced the launch of an ambitious plan to start early exploration of gold in the area of Iqat in the eastern desert, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla revealed. 

This comes in light of the high probability of the extraction rate of gold discovery, where the average concentration of gold is 1.5 grams per ton.

El-Molla chaired the first general assembly meeting of Ikat Gold Mines Company, and announced a plan to start exploration of gold in the area of Iqat in the Egyptian eastern desert in the coming period.

The disclosure, which is a result of Egyptian investment in gold exploration is seen as promising, and there is optimism that it will yield positive results.

It is hopeful these will increase Egypt's gold production, with a reserve estimated at a minimum of more than one million ounces of gold, and a total investment exceeding the billion dollar barrier. 

Topics: economy Egypt Gold Mining MENA

SISCO's subsidiary LogiPoint acquires Elite Group

SISCO’s subsidiary LogiPoint acquires Elite Group
sisco.com
Updated 28 November 2021
ARAB NEWS 

SISCO’s subsidiary LogiPoint acquires Elite Group

SISCO’s subsidiary LogiPoint acquires Elite Group
  The transaction is to be funded through bank financing and direct cash investment
Updated 28 November 2021
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Trade and Export Development Co. (LogiPoint) has acquired Elite Group through Green Dome Investments LLC, according to a bourse filing by its parent Saudi Industrial Services Co. 

The transaction was concluded on Nov. 25, with LogiPoint’s investment in Green Dome valued at SR58 million ($15 million).

SISCO expects the impact of the transaction to be shown in the consolidated financial statements of the fourth quarter of 2021, through LogiPoint.

The transaction is to be funded through bank financing and direct cash investment. 

Elite Group is an integrated land freight and courier solutions provider in the region. 

Topics: economy Investment Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO) Saudi Elite Group Organization (SEGO)

