Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 

Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 

Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s house of representatives approved a presidential decree that includes imposing a 10 percent customs tax on imported mobile phones, to promote local industry.

Egypt’s Minister of Finance explained that the amendments aim to encourage investment, maximize production facilities and strengthen competitiveness of goods manufactured there in international markets.

Mohamed Maait added that computers and tablets are excluded from the tax, because they constitute a tool for digital transformation and the development of the education system. 

The amendment of some categories of customer tariffs comes in light of the conclusions reached by the Higher Council of Customs Tariffs in Egypt, head of the Egyptian customs authority, El-Shahat Ghaturi said. 

Topics: economy Egypt telecoms mobile phones Egypt tax

Sweden’s Lundin Energy explores potential sale that could reach up to $10.7bn

Sweden’s Lundin Energy explores potential sale that could reach up to $10.7bn
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Sweden’s Lundin Energy explores potential sale that could reach up to $10.7bn

Sweden’s Lundin Energy explores potential sale that could reach up to $10.7bn
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Sweden-based Lundin Energy, valued at around $10.7 billion, is exploring a potential sale in what could be one of the largest European oil and gas deals in years, Bloomberg said citing unnamed sources.

The shares of the company climbed as much as 14 percent on Monday, the highest jump during a day since April 2020. They rose 10 percent by the market close in Stockholm, recording a value of about 96.8 billion kronor ($10.7 billion).

The company said in a statement Monday that it “continuously engages in opportunities that are potentially value accretive,” but there are no conclusive decisions yet.

Topics: Lundin Energy energy

India's CashFree invests $15m in UAE payment platform Teller

India's CashFree invests $15m in UAE payment platform Teller
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

India's CashFree invests $15m in UAE payment platform Teller

India's CashFree invests $15m in UAE payment platform Teller
  • They also aim to develop a unified payments platform to help merchants in India
Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian payments and banking solutions company CashFree has invested $15 million in Dubai-based Teller, which provides electronic payment services in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

With this investment CashFree's market share has exceeded 50 percent.

The two companies intend to launch joint services in the MENA region, building on Teller's knowledge of the region's markets and payments infrastructure, Asharq reported.

They also aim to develop a unified payments platform to help merchants in India accept payments from customers in the region.

The electronic payments market in India exceeds $20 billion annually.

Topics: economy UAE India banking e-banking

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company has completed merging 13 public water distribution firms to increase efficiency of operations and fix technical gaps.

The move will also localize expertise in the sector, NWC’s chief Mohammed Al-Mowkley said on Monday. 

The announcement was attended by the Kingdom’s Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, who said investments in the water sector stood at $21.3 billion. 

The move is part of Saudi Arabia's National Water Strategy that aims to restructure the sector to serve its residents better. 

Under the integration, Tabuk and Al-Madinah will be the “northwestern sector,” while governorates in Riyadh will be under the “middle sector.”

NWC had previously launched a unified digital structure to improve its services across the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi National Water Company

Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France

Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France
Updated 15 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France

Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France
Updated 15 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's cabinet has delegated the Kingdom’s energy minister to discuss an agreement with France, according to the cabinet's weekly statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topics: energy France

Saudi Aramco, Reliance deal delayed not canceled, CEO says

Saudi Aramco, Reliance deal delayed not canceled, CEO says
Updated 39 min 46 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

Saudi Aramco, Reliance deal delayed not canceled, CEO says

Saudi Aramco, Reliance deal delayed not canceled, CEO says
Updated 39 min 46 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

DHAHRAN: Rejecting claims about the cancellation of a deal between Saudi Aramco and India’s Reliance, the chief of the oil company told Arab News it would push ahead with the plan following the restructuring of the Indian firm.

Amin Nasser said Reliance is “restructuring their facilities,” and they will “continue to discuss further with them in the future after they finish the restructuring.”

The two companies had signed a non-binding agreement in 2019 for Aramco to acquire a 20 percent stake in Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals unit.

But the deal, valued at roughly $15 billion, has faced some delays because of the pandemic and its impact on fuel demand. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi oil giant is working to expedite operations at its joint venture with Malaysia’s Petronas, according to CNBC Arabia.

Aramco plans to resume work on the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex before the end of the year, in which the Saudi firm invested about $7 billion three years ago.  

The project was disrupted in 2019 due to a fire in a desulfurization unit during the trial operation of the refinery, and the operations were postponed more than once ever since.

The Saudi company owns a 50 percent stake in the project and will supply half of the required crude oil, with the option to increase that percentage to 70 percent once the refinery is completed. 

The refinery has a capacity of about 300,000 tons per day, CNBC reported.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia Reliance Industries India

