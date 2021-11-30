You are here

KSA takes steps to boost private investments in heritage sector

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has launched 100 projects and 34 initiatives to create investment opportunities for the private sector in the Kingdom’s heritage sector, said Jassir Al-Herbish.

The CEO of the commission told CNBC Arabia on Monday that the commission was working on 100 projects in the education sector, exploration companies, exploration missions, and on the activation of nonprofit organizations and the local community.

Al-Herbish said the commission will launch local and international exploration missions and the target is to reach 95 missions by 2030.

He said the commission has so far discovered around 10 percent of the Kingdom’s ancient archeological sites. Its goal is to discover 90 percent of the hidden treasures. Fifty initiatives will be launched by 2030 to achieve that goal, Al-Herbish added.

The commission unveiled its strategy for the development of the Saudi heritage sector on Sept. 29, which relies on eight main pillars to develop the nation’s culture as a lifestyle, for economic growth, and to enhance the nation’s international standing.

In 2021, it established the National Antiquities Register to record, manage and preserve archeological and historic sites in the Kingdom. There were 624 new archeological and historic sites recorded this year, with more than 8,000 locations registered so far.

Al-Herbish said the Saudi heritage is considered as an economic resource and the commission aims to transform the cultural heritage into a sustainable product by facilitating its management and financing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 heritage tourism

Heritage Commission placing Saudi history at forefront of Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia takes more steps to develop and protect the Red Sea

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is taking more steps to develop and protect the Red Sea, which the Kingdom deems to be a big contributor to the growth of its tourism industry. 

The Saudi cabinet approved on Tuesday the establishment of a new body to protect the coral reefs and sea turtles in the Red Sea, as well as organizational preparation work for a new authority in the area, according to the cabinet's weekly statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Red Sea

Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 

Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 
Egypt imposes a 10% customs tax on mobile phones 

RIYADH: Egypt’s house of representatives approved a presidential decree that includes imposing a 10 percent customs tax on imported mobile phones, to promote local industry.

Egypt’s Minister of Finance explained that the amendments aim to encourage investment, maximize production facilities and strengthen competitiveness of goods manufactured there in international markets.

Mohamed Maait added that computers and tablets are excluded from the tax, because they constitute a tool for digital transformation and the development of the education system. 

The amendment of some categories of customer tariffs comes in light of the conclusions reached by the Higher Council of Customs Tariffs in Egypt, head of the Egyptian customs authority, El-Shahat Ghaturi said. 

Topics: economy Egypt telecoms mobile phones Egypt tax

Sweden's Lundin Energy explores potential sale that could reach up to $10.7bn

Sweden’s Lundin Energy explores potential sale that could reach up to $10.7bn
Sweden-based Lundin Energy, valued at around $10.7 billion, is exploring a potential sale in what could be one of the largest European oil and gas deals in years, Bloomberg said citing unnamed sources.

The shares of the company climbed as much as 14 percent on Monday, the highest jump during a day since April 2020. They rose 10 percent by the market close in Stockholm, recording a value of about 96.8 billion kronor ($10.7 billion).

The company said in a statement Monday that it “continuously engages in opportunities that are potentially value accretive,” but there are no conclusive decisions yet.

Topics: Lundin Energy energy

India's CashFree invests $15m in UAE payment platform Teller

India's CashFree invests $15m in UAE payment platform Teller
RIYADH: Indian payments and banking solutions company CashFree has invested $15 million in Dubai-based Teller, which provides electronic payment services in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

With this investment CashFree's market share has exceeded 50 percent.

The two companies intend to launch joint services in the MENA region, building on Teller's knowledge of the region's markets and payments infrastructure, Asharq reported.

They also aim to develop a unified payments platform to help merchants in India accept payments from customers in the region.

The electronic payments market in India exceeds $20 billion annually.

Topics: economy UAE India banking e-banking

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company has completed merging 13 public water distribution firms to increase efficiency of operations and fix technical gaps.

The move will also localize expertise in the sector, NWC’s chief Mohammed Al-Mowkley said on Monday. 

The announcement was attended by the Kingdom’s Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, who said investments in the water sector stood at $21.3 billion. 

The move is part of Saudi Arabia's National Water Strategy that aims to restructure the sector to serve its residents better. 

Under the integration, Tabuk and Al-Madinah will be the “northwestern sector,” while governorates in Riyadh will be under the “middle sector.”

NWC had previously launched a unified digital structure to improve its services across the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi National Water Company

