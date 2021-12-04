Aramco announces collaboration with French companies including hydrogen cars deal with Gaussin

JEDDAH: Saudi Aramco on Saturday signed five agreements with leading French companies including an agreement to explore a hydrogen-powered vehicle business with Gaussin, said a statement.

The signing was held during an event in Jeddah, organized by the Ministry of Investment to explore investment opportunities for French companies in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the deal with Gaussin, a pioneer in clean and intelligent transport solutions, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said: “It represents an opportunity to promote hydrogen as a low-carbon solution, not just for motorsport, but eventually for mass transportation as well. Such collaboration helps us to advance economic growth in the Kingdom as part of the Namaat industrial investment program and takes us a step closer to our shared vision of a more sustainable future.”

The agreement aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility for on-road and off-road hydrogen powered vehicles in the Kingdom. The two companies will study the feasibility of a manufacturing facility and a hydrogen distribution business to serve the Middle East region.

The two companies also agreed that Aramco’s Advanced Innovation Center (LAB7) will be closely involved in Gaussin’s development of hydrogen-powered vehicles and the development of a remote controlled/autonomous hydrogen racing truck. LAB7 aims to integrate Aramco’s composite materials into Gaussin’s existing range of products to reduce the weight, energy consumption and cost of these vehicles.

Aramco will also be sponsoring the world’s first hydrogen-fueled racing truck, which has been developed by Gaussin and which will compete in the 2022 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. Aramco’s sponsorship of Gaussin’s participation in the Dakar Rally continues to promote low-emission transportation technology developments.

Additional MoU’s

Other agreements announced on Saturday seek to further Aramco’s research and development in the areas of carbon capture technology, artificial intelligence and local manufacturing. The MoUs include: