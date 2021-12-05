Who’s Who: Ghada Alrumayan, executive director at ROSHN

Ghada Alrumayan is executive director of marketing and communications at the national community developer, ROSHN.
With more than a decade of experience in the communications arena, Alrumayan is an expert at building enduring relationships within the public and private sectors, and enhancing the impact and reputation of organizations.
Alrumayan joined ROSHN in July 2021. She oversees the marketing and communications activity of the company at a time when it is implementing one of the largest residential real estate projects in the world.
Alrumayan joined ROSHN from Riyad Bank, where she was senior vice president of public relations, communications and events. She formulated and implemented the bank’s communications strategies, creating credible impressions of expertise and transparency for investors, the public and bank employees.
Between 2018 and 2019, she led the strategic partnerships and supply chain department for the Olayan Group, and from 2014 to 2017 she managed corporate communications for the Olayan Financing Co.
Between 2013 and 2014 Alrumayan was marketing manager for Kempinski Hotels, based in Riyadh. Between 2012 and 2013 she was corporate communications manager at Saudi Hollandi Bank, where she was responsible for internal corporate social responsibility, as well as the bank’s integrated external communications plan.
Alrumayan also held the position of director of social development at the Atheeb Group between 2010 and 2011, competency manager at Etihad Atheeb Telecom Co. between 2009 and 2011, and social worker at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center between 2002 and 2008.
She graduated from the College of Social Services in 2001, attaining a bachelor’s degree in social services, as well as an executive certificate in sustainable business planning and strategy from the Harvard Business School.