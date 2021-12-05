You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Ghada Alrumayan, executive director at ROSHN

Who’s Who: Ghada Alrumayan, executive director at ROSHN

Ghada Alrumayan. (Supplied)
Ghada Alrumayan. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z9rp6

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Ghada Alrumayan, executive director at ROSHN

Ghada Alrumayan. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Ghada Alrumayan is executive director of marketing and communications at the national community developer, ROSHN.
With more than a decade of experience in the communications arena, Alrumayan is an expert at building enduring relationships within the public and private sectors, and enhancing the impact and reputation of organizations.
Alrumayan joined ROSHN in July 2021. She oversees the marketing and communications activity of the company at a time when it is implementing one of the largest residential real estate projects in the world.
Alrumayan joined ROSHN from Riyad Bank, where she was senior vice president of public relations, communications and events. She formulated and implemented the bank’s communications strategies, creating credible impressions of expertise and transparency for investors, the public and bank employees.
Between 2018 and 2019, she led the strategic partnerships and supply chain department for the Olayan Group, and from 2014 to 2017 she managed corporate communications for the Olayan Financing Co.
Between 2013 and 2014 Alrumayan was marketing manager for Kempinski Hotels, based in Riyadh. Between 2012 and 2013 she was corporate communications manager at Saudi Hollandi Bank, where she was responsible for internal corporate social responsibility, as well as the bank’s integrated external communications plan.
Alrumayan also held the position of director of social development at the Atheeb Group between 2010 and 2011, competency manager at Etihad Atheeb Telecom Co. between 2009 and 2011, and social worker at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center between 2002 and 2008.
She graduated from the College of Social Services in 2001, attaining a bachelor’s degree in social services, as well as an executive certificate in sustainable business planning and strategy from the Harvard Business School.

 

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Muteeb Al-Sulaimani. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Muteeb Al-Sulaimani, general director at the General Real Estate Authority
Who’s Who: Ehab Turki Alkindi, senior business administration director at The Red Sea Development Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Ehab Turki Alkindi, senior business administration director at The Red Sea Development Co.

French culture minister visits historic Jeddah

French culture minister visits historic Jeddah
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

French culture minister visits historic Jeddah

French culture minister visits historic Jeddah
  • Bachelot toured various old parts of Jeddah, known locally as Al-Balad
  • The minister also visited Beit Nassif and Al-Shafei Mosque
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot visited Jeddah on Saturday during her visit to Saudi Arabia.  

Bachelot toured various old parts of the city, known locally as Al-Balad, visiting its historic houses and viewing authentic building patterns reflecting the identity and heritage of the region.  

The minister also visited Beit Nassif and Al-Shafei Mosque, where she was briefed on the various facilities, neighborhoods and landmarks that still exist today, and listened to an explanation about the excavation of antiquities carried out across Jeddah. 

Al-Balad, downtown Jeddah and the Gate to Makkah, is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Last month, Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan praised the strong relations between the Kingdom and France, including their respective cultural heritages, during his meeting with Bachelot in Paris.

The prince discussed ways to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries, including through exchange programs and the Historic Jeddah Revival Project, in addition to research and capabilities development.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot

Related

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop video
Saudi Arabia
French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop
Update Saudi, French firms sign 27 MoUs as Macron visits the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi, French firms sign 27 MoUs as Macron visits the Kingdom

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call
  • PM expressed Lebanon's appreciation for efforts made by Kingdom and France to stand by Lebanese people
  • Mikati: Government committed to taking all action that would strengthen relations with Kingdom and GCC
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crown prince and France's president held a telephone call with Lebanon's prime minister on Saturday.

During the phone call, Najib Mikati expressed Lebanon's appreciation for the great efforts made by the Kingdom and France to stand by the Lebanese people.

He added that his government was committed to taking all action that would strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council countries and rejects everything that would harm their security and stability.

The three countries agreed to work together to support comprehensive reforms necessary in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and France emphasized their keenness on the establishment of security and stability in Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron met Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al-Salam palace in Jeddah on Saturday during the final leg of his two-day Gulf tour.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Lebanon Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati French President Emmanuel Macron

Related

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop video
Saudi Arabia
French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop
Update Saudi, French firms sign 27 MoUs as Macron visits the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi, French firms sign 27 MoUs as Macron visits the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 539,011
  • A total of 8,842 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 29 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, nine were recorded in Riyadh, seven in  Jeddah, three in Makkah, two in Taif, and two in Dhahran. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 539,011 after 21 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,842 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 47.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
World
Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop
Updated 41 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop
  • France stressed its determination not to allow Iran to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon
  • The president's visit to Saudi Arabia was the final stop in a two-day tour of three Gulf states
Updated 41 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: French President Emmanuel Macron was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al-Salam palace in Jeddah on Saturday.

The two leaders dicussed bilateral cooperation, the latest developments in the Middle East, and efforts to achieve international stability and peace.

The crown prince hosted a working lunch for the president and it was also attended by Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad and other officials.

A joint Saudi-French statement welcomed the strength of economic relations between the two countries and agreed on the importance of strengthening economic partnership, enhancing private sector participation, exchanging expertise, developing human capabilities, and utilizing opportunities offered by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and France's 2030 economic plan in various sectors of joint interest.

The Kingdom welcomed the increased cooperation of French companies in sectors within Vision 2030, including energy, water, and waste management, sustainable cities, transportation, civil aviation, mobility solutions, digital economy and health.

France also desires to attract Saudi investments in the public and private sectors, namely in new technologies, emerging companies and industries of the future, the statement said.

The Kingdom, meanwhile, aspires to boost Saudi private sector investments in the French market.

The two sides commended the signing of different contracts and agreements in all economic fields during meetings that took place on the sidelines of the visit and that renewed the deep private sector partnership in both countries.

France and Saudi Arabia agreed on the need for the Lebanese government to carry out comprehensive reforms in the finance, energy, and anti-corruption sectors.

The two sides also agreed to work with Lebanon to ensure the implementation of these measures and emphasized the need to limit arms to legitimate state institutions.

They said that Lebanon should not be a launch pad for any terrorist acts that destabilize the security and stability of the region, or be a source of drug trafficking.

The two countries also expressed their deep concern over the development of the Iranian nuclear program and Tehran’s lack of cooperation and transparency with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

France stressed its determination not to allow Iran to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

They also agreed on the need to confront Iran's destabilizing activities in the region, including the use and transfer of drones and ballistic missiles that have led to attacks on the Kingdom.

Macron arrived in Jeddah earlier on Saturday and was received at the airport by Makkah governor Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

The president's visit to Saudi Arabia was the final stop in a two-day tour of three Gulf states.
Earlier in the day, Macron was in Qatar, where he praised the state’s role in assisting with evacuation efforts of European citizens out of Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country over the summer.

Topics: France Saudi Arabia French President Emmanuel Macron Jeddah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Update Saudi, French firms sign 27 MoUs as Macron visits the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi, French firms sign 27 MoUs as Macron visits the Kingdom
France’s Macron says hoping for progress on Lebanon ‘within next hours’
Middle-East
France’s Macron says hoping for progress on Lebanon ‘within next hours’

Saudi aid agency discusses education efforts at UN conference

Dr. Hana Salem highlighted the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to support education. (SPA)
Dr. Hana Salem highlighted the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to support education. (SPA)
Updated 04 December 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency discusses education efforts at UN conference

Dr. Hana Salem highlighted the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to support education. (SPA)
  • The conference tackled the importance of improving the quality of education, spreading knowledge, exchanging experiences and innovation in times of crisis
Updated 04 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently participated virtually in the “Leaving No One Behind: Benefiting from Innovation to Access Quality Education and Information” conference.

This comes within the framework of the annual program “Innovate Now … Live Tomorrow” and the Regional Digital Inclusion Week for Arab States organized by the International Telecommunication Union and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Speakers from the regional offices of UNESCO and concerned authorities participated in the two-day conference.

During the conference, KSrelief was represented by the director of the community support department, Dr. Hana Salem, who highlighted the efforts made by the Kingdom to support education — 89 educational projects were presented in more than 14 countries, at a budget amounting to nearly $200 million.

She touched on the educational projects provided during the coronavirus disease pandemic, indicating that the center works closely with local and international organizations to meet people’s needs and search for appropriate and sustainable solutions to ensure access to education.

She also stressed the center’s keenness to support innovation in educational projects.

For his part, the head of initiatives at the International Telecommunication Union, Alex Wong, discussed the Giga initiative, which aims to connect every school to the internet and ensure access to education for every child.

The conference tackled the importance of improving the quality of education, spreading knowledge, exchanging experiences and innovation in times of crisis, especially in light of the challenges the world is witnessing during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on education.

It also touched on the use of artificial intelligence systems in education and intellectual property rights and the importance of developing educational cadres to keep pace with the need in digital education.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi aid agency has signed an agreement to cover the annual expenses of orphans and needy students in Albanian Islamic sheikhdom schools. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency to cover Albanian students’ expenses
KSrelief continues its aid work. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency delivers humanitarian assistance in Pakistan

Latest updates

Who’s Who: Ghada Alrumayan, executive director at ROSHN
Ghada Alrumayan. (Supplied)
Prince Sultan: We will have Saudi drivers in Formula One
Prince Sultan bin Salman poses with a modern-day edition of the famous Saudi-sponsored Williams Formula One car of the early 1980s. (Supplied)
UK school slammed after Muslim students seen praying in the cold
In the video, eight male students can be seen praying on the street outside. Social media users described the footage as “disgusting.” (Screensot/5Pillars)
Report: Google profited from sale of T-shirts praising Hamas
Report: Google profited from sale of T-shirts praising Hamas
Delighted Eddie Howe says first win is only the beginning as he eyes tough challenges ahead 
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates after the match with Burnley. (Action Images via Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.