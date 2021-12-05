You are here

Saudi Translation Forum: Language plays 'crucial role' in shaping society

The forum hosted engaging panel discussions that explored the role of translation in bridging cultures. (SPA)
The forum hosted engaging panel discussions that explored the role of translation in bridging cultures. (SPA)
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Translation Forum: Language plays ‘crucial role’ in shaping society

The forum hosted engaging panel discussions that explored the role of translation in bridging cultures. (SPA)
  • First Saudi Translation Forum discusses future of industry
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The first Saudi Translation Forum recently concluded in Riyadh, wherein translation experts, both local and international, gathered for the two-day event to examine the main issues and challenges facing the global translation industry.

The forum was held under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture, and organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission at the Ministry of Education.
The forum was inaugurated by the commission’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Hasan Alwan, who, in his opening speech, emphasized the importance of translation and the need to modernize the industry.
He pointed to the efforts of the commission to take the Saudi translation sector to the highest level of professionalism.
“We are proud to have hosted the first successful edition of the Translation Forum. It has been a true honor to bring together some of the top experts in the translation sector to discuss ways we can work together to advance the sector. Saudi Arabia has one of the biggest translation and publishing markets in the region, and we are exerting all efforts to grow the sector even more through nurturing and encouraging local writers and translators, forging international collaborations, and developing a supportive regulatory framework,” said Alwan.

HIGHLIGHT

As part of the forum, the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission organized the Kingdom’s first audiovisual translation challenge for students, amateurs, and professionals in the field. During the two-day ‘Motivation Challenge,’ teams of two to three members competed in translating short film clips discussing Saudi culture and history from Arabic into English, French, Spanish, and Korean.

Speaking to Arab News on challenges facing the global translation community, Prof. Brian James Baer, president of the American Translation and Interpretation Association and an expert at the forum, said: “One of the big problems that we are facing is stagnant income for translators, and in a broader sense, a lack of understanding of what translation is. People don’t understand what is involved in translation.
“Many think that translation is simply linguistic matching, and they don’t understand that language is asymmetrical, and you need to manage this asymmetry. So, it is always going to be a very creative decision-making process,” he said, confirming what other speakers at the forum noted regarding the creativity involved in translation and the current limits of machine translation, especially of literary works.
“I believe that we all have an investment in what I call translation literacy so that everyone understands better what is involved. Publishers should give translators credible visibility, allow them to improve notes, and in general, we should teach translation in foreign languages departments.”
On the impact of new technology, Baer said that digitization and globalization have exponentially increased the volume of texts that are translated. “We need to use technology wisely and understand that it will create new job opportunities for translators editing and revising both human and machine-translated texts,” he said.
The forum hosted panel discussions and workshops that presented new tools and techniques in the fields of literary translation, news translation, political translation, and language interpretation.

Leading contemporary thinkers to explore philosophy at Riyadh conference

King Fahd National Library. (Twitter: @KFNLGOV)
King Fahd National Library. (Twitter: @KFNLGOV)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Leading contemporary thinkers to explore philosophy at Riyadh conference

King Fahd National Library. (Twitter: @KFNLGOV)
  • The Riyadh Philosophy Conference program will cover an array of interactive plenary sessions and workshops, tackling contemporary issues that highlight how philosophy can help us understand the world we live in
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Leading contemporary philosophers will gather in Riyadh for a first-of-its-kind conference at King Fahd National Library.
The  event between Dec. 8 to 10 will gather the international and regional thinkers and institutions in Saudi Arabia for the first time to discuss the most pressing contemporary philosophical debates under the theme “unpredictability.”
The Ministry of Culture and its Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission is organizing the conference to establish the Kingdom as a center for philosophical dialogue in the region, encouraging the advancement of scientific and academic research around philosophy, as well as encouraging interest in philosophy and its relevance to all our lives.
The Riyadh Philosophy Conference program will cover an array of interactive plenary sessions and workshops, tackling contemporary issues that highlight how philosophy can help us understand the world we live in.
Sessions will cover “The Human Condition: Unpredictable Encounters,” and several discussions are focussed on the impact of COVID-19, including “Beyond the Global Pandemic: Responding Ethically to the Unprecedented.”
Leading philosophical thinkers from universities across the globe will be participating, including the University of Pretoria, Harvard University, The University of Turin, SOAS, Cairo University, King Saud University and many more.

Who's Who: Ghada Alrumayan, executive director at ROSHN

Ghada Alrumayan. (Supplied)
Ghada Alrumayan. (Supplied)
Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Ghada Alrumayan, executive director at ROSHN

Ghada Alrumayan. (Supplied)
Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Ghada Alrumayan is executive director of marketing and communications at the national community developer, ROSHN.
With more than a decade of experience in the communications arena, Alrumayan is an expert at building enduring relationships within the public and private sectors, and enhancing the impact and reputation of organizations.
Alrumayan joined ROSHN in July 2021. She oversees the marketing and communications activity of the company at a time when it is implementing one of the largest residential real estate projects in the world.
Alrumayan joined ROSHN from Riyad Bank, where she was senior vice president of public relations, communications and events. She formulated and implemented the bank’s communications strategies, creating credible impressions of expertise and transparency for investors, the public and bank employees.
Between 2018 and 2019, she led the strategic partnerships and supply chain department for the Olayan Group, and from 2014 to 2017 she managed corporate communications for the Olayan Financing Co.
Between 2013 and 2014 Alrumayan was marketing manager for Kempinski Hotels, based in Riyadh. Between 2012 and 2013 she was corporate communications manager at Saudi Hollandi Bank, where she was responsible for internal corporate social responsibility, as well as the bank’s integrated external communications plan.
Alrumayan also held the position of director of social development at the Atheeb Group between 2010 and 2011, competency manager at Etihad Atheeb Telecom Co. between 2009 and 2011, and social worker at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center between 2002 and 2008.
She graduated from the College of Social Services in 2001, attaining a bachelor’s degree in social services, as well as an executive certificate in sustainable business planning and strategy from the Harvard Business School.

 

French culture minister visits historic Jeddah

French culture minister visits historic Jeddah
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

French culture minister visits historic Jeddah

French culture minister visits historic Jeddah
  • Bachelot toured various old parts of Jeddah, known locally as Al-Balad
  • The minister also visited Beit Nassif and Al-Shafei Mosque
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot visited Jeddah on Saturday during her visit to Saudi Arabia.  

Bachelot toured various old parts of the city, known locally as Al-Balad, visiting its historic houses and viewing authentic building patterns reflecting the identity and heritage of the region.  

The minister also visited Beit Nassif and Al-Shafei Mosque, where she was briefed on the various facilities, neighborhoods and landmarks that still exist today, and listened to an explanation about the excavation of antiquities carried out across Jeddah. 

Al-Balad, downtown Jeddah and the Gate to Makkah, is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Last month, Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan praised the strong relations between the Kingdom and France, including their respective cultural heritages, during his meeting with Bachelot in Paris.

The prince discussed ways to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries, including through exchange programs and the Historic Jeddah Revival Project, in addition to research and capabilities development.

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call
  • PM expressed Lebanon's appreciation for efforts made by Kingdom and France to stand by Lebanese people
  • Mikati: Government committed to taking all action that would strengthen relations with Kingdom and GCC
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crown prince and France's president held a telephone call with Lebanon's prime minister on Saturday.

During the phone call, Najib Mikati expressed Lebanon's appreciation for the great efforts made by the Kingdom and France to stand by the Lebanese people.

He added that his government was committed to taking all action that would strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council countries and rejects everything that would harm their security and stability.

The three countries agreed to work together to support comprehensive reforms necessary in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and France emphasized their keenness on the establishment of security and stability in Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron met Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al-Salam palace in Jeddah on Saturday during the final leg of his two-day Gulf tour.

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 539,011
  • A total of 8,842 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 29 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, nine were recorded in Riyadh, seven in  Jeddah, three in Makkah, two in Taif, and two in Dhahran. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 539,011 after 21 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,842 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 47.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

