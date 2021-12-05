Saudi Space Commission signs agreement with French counterpart 

RIYADH: The Saudi Space Commission has signed a cooperative agreement with its French counterpart, National Center for Space Studies, in the field of the peaceful use of outer space.
The agreement outlines different cooperative activities between the two firms, the Saudi firm said in a statement. It comes amid French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit in Saudi Arabia.
It provides a framework for cooperation in space activities, including exchanging information and technologies, capacity building, organizing mutual visits and meetings, holding workshops and training courses.
Both firms will also develop a mechanism for space-based climate monitoring, and create an attractive environment for investments in the sector.
Mohammed Al-Tamaimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Commission, said he is pleased to sign the cooperation agreement, as well as to benefit from the French experience in the space sector.