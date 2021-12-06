You are here

  • Home
  • IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday

IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday

The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8d8g5

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday

IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: A delegation from the International Monetary Fund arrived in Lebanon on Monday and will meet Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday, the prime minister’s office said on Twitter.
The delegation, led by Ernesto Ramirez, will stay for few days during which they will meet with Lebanese officials and the ministerial committee negotiating with the IMF.
They will discuss strategies to be built on early next year, when an expanded mission will come to negotiate the details of an expected economic and financial recovery program for Lebanon. 

Topics: Lebanon International Monetary Fund (IMF) Najib Mikati

Related

Special Lebanese president, PM and parliament speaker express satisfaction with Saudi-French agreement
Middle-East
Lebanese president, PM and parliament speaker express satisfaction with Saudi-French agreement
Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call

Egypt reveals plans for electric cars, 3,000 charging stations 

Egypt reveals plans for electric cars, 3,000 charging stations 
Updated 06 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt reveals plans for electric cars, 3,000 charging stations 

Egypt reveals plans for electric cars, 3,000 charging stations 
Updated 06 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is poised to sign a deal that will see the production of electric vehicles in the country, Minister of the Public Business Sector Hisham Tawfik has said.

Three companies are currently competing for the right to produce the cars, but the names of these firms were not disclosed by the minister. 

Tawfik stressed that the state-owned El Nasr Governmental Vehicles Company will produce only one model of electric car.

He also revealed 3,000 electricity charging stations will be created across three governorates, with a new company set to be established to manage these facilities in partnership with a sovereign company with a 90 percent share.

The Egyptian government has finished providing all incentives for electric cars, including preparation and special support for the buyer, in addition to subsidizing the price of electricity.

Last month, the Egyptian Ministry of Public Business Sector announced that negotiations with the Chinese Dongfeng company had stopped as a result of a failure to reach an agreement to reduce the price of the imported component sufficiently  enough to enable the Nasr Automotive Company to produce and launch the car at a competitive price.

The Ministry stated at the time that it would, in cooperation with the Metallurgical Industries Holding co and the Nasr Automobile Company, open new channels of communication with one of the specialised global consulting offices to identify an alternative partner, and it is expected that positive results will be reached before the end of November.

Egypt had signed the framework agreement with the Chinese company, Dongfeng, to produce the E70 car in January 2021, after a series of negotiations that took more time than expected due to the emergence of the coronavirus at the beginning of 2020.

Topics: EV Egypt

Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project

Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project
Updated 06 December 2021
Waffa Wael

Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project

Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project
Updated 06 December 2021
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The Petroleum Development Oman on Monday launched Yibal Khuff oil and gas project worth SR9.7 million ($2.6 million).

The launching ceremony of PDO’s second largest project was held under the auspices of Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al-Said. 

Spanning an area of 1.68 square kilometers, the project at its peak will have a capacity to produce 20,000 barrels of crude and 5 million cubic meters of gas a day, said PDO top official Abdul-Amir bin Abdul-Huddein Al-Ajmi.

Al-Ajmi said Yibal Khuff is the first project that includes a completely qualified Omani staff who worked on the project in its various phases, starting from design until the end of operations, including 1,200 individuals in the construction works, and 200 qualified welders.

Yibal Khuff allocated a scope of work for small and medium enterprises since its inception, as services were provided by Omani companies. 

This project has achieved several significant firsts, including the first to deliver the tallest column ever fabricated for PDO in Oman. This “Made in Oman’ acid gas recovery unit absorber stands at 48 meters high, four meters in diameter, and weighs 291 tons,” reported Times of Oman. 

It has also delivered one of PDO’s first steam turbine generators, taking the heat from some of the facilities’ processes and using it to generate steam. The plant will be able to generate 13 MW of electrical power, supplementing the 45 MW of the Yibal Khuff Power plant, the report added.

PDO CEO and Managing Director Steve Phimister said they are operating the most technical project. 

Yibal Khuff is essential to help us to empower the country, to generate revenue for the nation and fund research and development in the renewables sector, he added.   

 

Topics: Oman oil and gas

UAE’s foreign trade reaches $9.4tr over five decades

UAE’s foreign trade reaches $9.4tr over five decades
Updated 06 December 2021
ARAB NEWS 

UAE’s foreign trade reaches $9.4tr over five decades

UAE’s foreign trade reaches $9.4tr over five decades
Updated 06 December 2021
ARAB NEWS 

JEDDAH: The total volume of the UAE’s foreign trade during five decades amounted to about 34.23 trillion dirhams ($9.4 trillion), according to the database of the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

During the period between 1971 and 2020, the state’s trade balance achieved a surplus of about 4.76 trillion dirhams.

UNCTAD data showed that the UAE’s foreign trade volume doubled 473 times, rising from 4.2 billion dirhams in 1971 to 2 trillion dirhams at the end of last year, according to a local newspaper.

The cumulative balance of foreign direct investment inflows in the country increased from 28 million dirhams in 1971 to about 73.46 billion dirhams by the end of 2020.

Over the past five decades, foreign trade was distributed among exports by 57 percent with a value of 19.5 trillion dirhams, and imports by 43 percent with a value of 14.7 trillion dirhams.

UAE exports multiplied 380 times, rising from 3.1 billion dirhams in 1971 to 1.17 trillion dirhams at the end of last year, and imports multiplied 730 times, rising from 1.13 billion dirhams to 828 billion dirhams by the end of 2020.

According to the data, foreign trade at the end of the first decade of the union’s founding doubled 28 times to 117.5 billion dirhams, 33 times at the end of 1991 to 140 billion dirhams, and 74 times at the beginning of the current millennium to 315 billion dirhams, and by the end of the fourth decade 462 times to 1.9 trillion dirhams.

And the year 2019 topped the list of the highest years in the volume of foreign trade, with a value of 2.4 trillion dirhams.

Topics: UAE foreign trade

UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap

UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
Updated 06 December 2021
Ruba Alrashed

UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap

UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
Updated 06 December 2021
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: The Confederation of British Industry on Monday revised the economic growth forecast for 2022 to  5.1 percent from the earlier estimate of 6.1 percent.

The group also trimmed the forecast for 2021 to 6.9 percent from an earlier 8.2 percent. It cited supply chain disruptions and a need for government support as reasons for the trimming of forecasts.

Household spending will account for 90 percent of growth in 2022 and two-thirds of that growth in the following year. This is attributed to a healthy job market and savings built up during the pandemic. On the other hand, exports will remain weak.

Moreover, it appears that business investment will grow by 8.2 percent next year, exceeding the pre-pandemic level.

Upbeat construction sector in Europe

The eurozone’s construction sector grew notably in November as its Purchasing Managers’ Index went up to 53.3 compared to 51.2 in the previous month, IHS Markit said.

This is the highest expansion in the sector since February 2018 and was attributed to stronger demand in the region. Home building activity continued its upward trend while commercial construction rose for the second month in a row. Civil engineering deteriorated, albeit at a weaker rate compared to before.

Similarly, UK output in the construction sector expanded at the highest rate in four months in November, according to the London-based firm.

Upswings in commercial work, following the opening of the economy, were mainly the reason for the growth in construction. 

The index reached 55.5 in November, the 10th consecutive month in which the indicator recorded above-50 levels. 

House building in the country also grew, yet at a slightly slower pace. 

Japanese economic growth

The Japanese government is contemplating a hike in its 2022 fiscal year growth forecast following its $490 billion stimulus package, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK on Monday.

The government predicts real gross domestic product to grow by about 2.2 percent for the fiscal year beginning in April 2022. 

Japan has stayed behind in recovering from the pandemic compared to other countries. This has forced the government to introduce generous spending plans.

Italy’s retail sales

Estimates of the seasonally adjusted index of retail trade in Italy increased slightly month on month by 0.1 percent in value and 0.2 percent in terms of volume for November, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

The value of sales increased by 1.4 percent in the three months ending in October compared to the previous three-month period while volume went up by 1 percent.

Topics: economy

Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals

Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals

Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai has been ranked second in a list of top global cities for tourism by market research firm Euromonitor International.

The “Top 100 Cities as a Global Tourist Destination for 2021” Index sees Dubai as the only city belonging to an emerging country in the top 10.

Dubai is second in the world in terms of employment and employment levels, and fourth in the world in favorable demographic factors.

It was also in the top 10 for economic and commercial performance, where it ranked eighth.

Topics: Dubai tourism

Related

Pavilion at Dubai expo highlights Saudi cinema
Saudi Arabia
Pavilion at Dubai expo highlights Saudi cinema
Dubai Expo 2020 promise breathtaking showcase on 50th National Day celebrations
Middle-East
Dubai Expo 2020 promise breathtaking showcase on 50th National Day celebrations

Latest updates

Evernex aims to help companies reduce carbon footprint 
Evernex aims to help companies reduce carbon footprint 
aaa
IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday
IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday
LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day
LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day
Egypt reveals plans for electric cars, 3,000 charging stations 
Egypt reveals plans for electric cars, 3,000 charging stations 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.