Emirates named World Class Airline at APEX awards

RIYADH: Emirates, the largest airline and one of two flag carriers of the UAE, has been named as World Class Airline at The APEX Official Airline Ratings awards.

Emirates is one of the first airlines to be recognized in this new category at the APEX awards, the airline said in a statement.

It was awarded for its services, products, health, safety, and sustainability efforts, by independently verified and audited ratings from over a million air travelers.

In addition, Emirates was renewed as Five Star Airline by APEX, and also won its fourth APEX Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment at the APEX/IFSA Awards ceremony, the industry’s largest in-person event.

Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark, said: “I’m confident the World Class paragon will play a very important role in our industry, helping advance a focus on sustainability for the betterment of our world.”