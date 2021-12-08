You are here

US trade deficit shrinks as exports hit all-time high

(Shutterstock)
Updated 08 December 2021
Arab News

Trade deficit in the US shrank significantly in October as exports reached an all-time high of $223.6 billion. 

This reflected a monthly growth rate of 8.1 percent, according to a report from the US Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Trade could advance growth for the first time in over a year as the trade deficit slipped to $67.1 billion in October, a 17.6 percent drop compared to the previous month. 

The jump in exports was driven by rising shipments of goods, which grew 11.1 percent to hit $158.7 billion.

In particular, exports of industrial supplies and materials jumped $6.4 billion, while sales of capital goods went up by $3.1 billion. In addition, exports of services increased by $1 billion.

This indicated an improvement in the movement of goods and services after downturns caused by the pandemic, according to Reuters.

In a related development, the US is not expected to impose further lockdowns due to the country’s strong vaccination programs, the head of economists at the White House said. It is expected to weather omicron, the new coronavirus variant, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, imports also reached a record high of $290.7 despite expanding by just 0.87 percent from a month earlier.

Imports of goods rose by $1.8 billion while foreign purchases of services experienced an uptick of $0.7 billion.

Topics: US trade economy

Pakistan’s fashion startup raises $2.4m in Pre-Series A round

Pakistan’s fashion startup raises $2.4m in Pre-Series A round
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Pakistan’s fashion startup raises $2.4m in Pre-Series A round

Pakistan’s fashion startup raises $2.4m in Pre-Series A round
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Pakistan-based fashion e-commerce startup Clicky has raised $2.4 million in a pre-Series A round led by early-stage investors in UAE and Pakistan, Magnitt reported. 

The startup aims to use the newly acquired funding to scale its private-label product, through working directly with manufacturers and fashion designers. 

Clicky, founded in 2016, offers fast fashion products with a focus on apparel, footwear, and accessories, working with diverse local manufacturers and International bands. 

The fashion startup has been experiencing growth of over 20 percent month-on-month and a fourfold business growth in less than a year, following Fatima Ventures and Souq’s investment in earlier rounds.  

Topics: startup ecommerce

Japan’s economy shrinks by 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021: Economic wrap

Japan’s economy shrinks by 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021: Economic wrap
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Japan’s economy shrinks by 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021: Economic wrap

Japan’s economy shrinks by 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021: Economic wrap
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Japan’s gross domestic product narrowed by an annual rate of 3.6 percent in this year’s third quarter, lower than the government’s preliminary estimate of 3 percent.

Weak consumer spending was mainly responsible for the decline in activity, as well as exporters suffering from supply chain disruptions, according to Bloomberg.

French economy

Economic activity in France is set to rise again in December, even as the country grapples with another wave of Covid-19, the Bank of France said. It also added that economic activity surpassed pre-pandemic levels in November.

This is according to the central bank’s survey of 8,500 companies.

Economic activity was 0.5 percent above pre-crisis levels in November. It is also set to surpass this level by 0.75 percent this month. Consequently, production will grow by around 0.75 percent in the fourth quarter, Bloomberg reported.

China’s rate

China trimmed its relending facilities by 0.25 percent to boost activity in the rural sector. Small firms were particularly hit by higher production costs and this step aims to support them.

The three-month relending rate is now 1.7 percent. The six-month rate is 1.9 percent while the one-year rate is 2 percent.

India’s monetary policy

The Reserve Bank of India decided to keep its policy repo rate unchanged, at 4 percent, during its meeting on Wednesday. 

The new decision is in line with the bank’s target of a 4 percent inflation rate while boosting economic expansion.

It added that consumer prices are set to rise by 5.3 percent for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Topics: Economic Wrap Japan economy

International events help boost Dubai hotels’ profits

International events help boost Dubai hotels’ profits
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

International events help boost Dubai hotels’ profits

International events help boost Dubai hotels’ profits
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hotels in Dubai are raking in huge profits due to high-profile international events taking place in the emirate.

Expo 2020 and T20 Cricket World Cup boost Dubai hotels’ gross operating profit per available room to SR668 ($178) while the total revenue per available room of hotels amounted to $316 in October, according to an industry report cited by Khaleej Times.

“The average occupancy rate across the UAE in October registered at 78.8 percent, the highest level recorded since October 2015. As of October 2021, Dubai recorded the highest occupancy rate of 80.7 percent.” the report said.

Topics: Dubai hotel hospitality Expo 2020

TAQA signs MoU with US’ Newpark to launch joint venture in Saudi Arabia 

TAQA signs MoU with US’ Newpark to launch joint venture in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 40 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

TAQA signs MoU with US’ Newpark to launch joint venture in Saudi Arabia 

TAQA signs MoU with US’ Newpark to launch joint venture in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 40 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dhahran-based Industrialization and Energy Services Company also known as TAQA has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with US-based Newpark Fluids Systems to establish a joint venture in Saudi Arabia. 

The joint venture is to provide oilfield chemicals and other related products and services including drilling and reservoir completion fluids and industrial minerals in Saudi Arabia. 

“Establishing this joint venture with a world-class drilling and completion fluids technology provider such as Newpark is a milestone in TAQA’s journey to build capabilities and offer competitive, technically sound integrated Lump sum turnkey drilling to Saudi Aramco’s growing market,” TAQA CEO Khalid M. Nouh said.

Newpark will supply the joint venture with technical support, with a mandate to increase manufacturing capabilities in the Kingdom as well as specialty chemicals research and development. 

Topics: TAQA Newpark energy

Consortium to buy Aramco’s gas pipeline seeks $14.7bn loan: CNBC Arabia

Consortium to buy Aramco’s gas pipeline seeks $14.7bn loan: CNBC Arabia
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Consortium to buy Aramco’s gas pipeline seeks $14.7bn loan: CNBC Arabia

Consortium to buy Aramco’s gas pipeline seeks $14.7bn loan: CNBC Arabia
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The consortium for Saudi Aramco’s largest energy infrastructure deal, is looking to obtain a $14.7 billion loan. 

The source revealed to CNBC Arabia that the consortium sought to take advantage of current low financing rates. The loan will last for seven years.

Saudi Aramco signed on Dec. 6 a $15.5 billion leaseback deal involving its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by investment giant BlackRock and Hassana Investment Co.

Hassana sits within the General Organization for Social Insurance and is the Saudi government’s new fund established to invest in stock markets regionally, globally as well as leading real estate ventures, commercial and service projects.

Aramco will hold a 51 percent majority stake in the new subsidiary for the project, Aramco Gas Pipeline Company, with the remaining 49 percent stake held by investors led by BlackRock and Hassana.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Gas pipeline BlackRock

