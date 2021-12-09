You are here

  • Home
  • Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank

Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank

Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n57wp

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank

Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazilian digital bank Nu Holding, also known as Nubank, has raised $2.6 billion in a US initial public offering, making it the most valuable financial institution in Latin America. 

The company, whose backers include Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, sold 289 million shares on Wednesday Dec. 8 for $9 each after offering them for $8 to $9, a statement revealed.

This IPO price gives Nubank a market value of $41 billion.

Nubank had lowered the proposed range last week after earlier seeking to raise $3.18 billion.

Berkshire bought 10 percent of the shares in the offering, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, asking not to be identified because it wasn’t public. 

The shares are expected to begin trading on Thursday Dec. 9 on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NU, Bloomberg said. Its Brazilian depositary receipts, known as BDRs, will trade on the Sao Paulo stock exchange under the ticker NUBR33.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup.

Topics: Nubank Finance banking

Related

Brazilian Nubank downsizes IPO price range
Business & Economy
Brazilian Nubank downsizes IPO price range
Brazil's Nubank targets over $50bn valuation in U.S. IPO
Business & Economy
Brazil's Nubank targets over $50bn valuation in U.S. IPO

Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open

Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open
Updated 57 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open

Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open
Updated 57 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

10.13 Saudi time: RIYADH: With most of the stocks on the index starting the day in the green zone, Tadawul’s TASI rose 0.39 percent in early trading.

Sadr Logistics and Naseej International Trading Co. led the top gainers, with Sadr reaching another record high of SR124 ($33).

Naseej’s gains were attributed to its recent decision to raise SR150 worth of capital to limit the accumulated losses to 19.4 percent of capital.

Wafrah for Industry remained resilient as it surged 2.23 percent in morning trading.

Among the top fallers came Batic Investment and Logistics Co. and the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., MEDGULF, down slightly by 2.4 percent and 1.99 percent respectively.

Tadawul’s parallel market Nomu fell 0.26 percent to reach 23502.77 points.

 

09:09 Saudi time: Key market signals ahead of Thursday’s trading session: Premarket

RIYADH: The new coronavirus variant, omicron, has left markets, including the Saudi stock exchange, prone to volatility as investors assess the severity of the strain.

The previous month has been particularly rough, with Saudi’s main benchmark index TASI sliding down by 6.48 percent to hit 10991.8 points. TASI was down almost one percent in the latest trading session.

Meanwhile, the parallel market Nomu fell 5 percent in a month. The index’s last close amounted to 23564.11 points, up 0.49 percent intraday.

Registering the highest volume and value traded, Saudi Tadawul Holding Group came first in the top gainers on its listing day.

The share price of the group last closed at SR118 ($31.5), having traded between an intraday low of SR115.4 and an intraday high of SR127.6 on debut.

Sadr Logistics extended its gains, rising an additional ten percent to close at a record high of SR114.6 as of the previous session.

Bank Saudi Fransi led the lowest-performing stocks, down 4.5 percent.

Companies in the Kingdom’s energy sector weighed the index down with stocks of Petro Rabigh and Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. falling 2.5 percent and 3.92 percent respectively.

Petro Rabigh’s stock price declined for a second consecutive day, after a 7.8 percent fall in the prior session following the company’s capital decrease and rights issue recommendation.

Naseej International Trading Co. announced that it will raise SR150 million worth of capital to limit the accumulated losses to 19.4 percent of capital.

This came as its shares hit a 52-week low in terms of price on Dec.2.

Bank Aljazira issued a SR2 billion tier 2 sukuk with a ten-year duration and a par value of SR1 million, according to a bourse filing.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation announced its decision to leverage organic and inorganic growth whilst strengthening capital expenditure to align with Vision 2030, according to SABIC chief Youssef Al-Benyan.

Jarir Marketing Co. launched a showroom worth SR28 million in Najran. The company’s stock has remained almost flat for a month, last closing at SR194.

Saudi Real Estate Co., or Al Akaria, sold land plots worth SR127.34 million in Riyadh.

The company expects the investment to boost its profit to SR121.9 million, according to a bourse filing.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. won a three-year contract worth SR54.89 million to offer computer maintenance solutions for the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.

The expected date of contract signature is Feb.8, 2022.

Dec. 9 is the last day to subscribe to Maadaniyah’s new shares.

The subscription period to Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co.’s capital REIT fund will start on Dec.12 and end on Dec.16.

Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s SR300 million rights issue trading will start on Dec.13 and end on Dec.23.

The tradable rights have been deposited into the Securities Depository Center as of Dec.9, the center announced in a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul Stock Market

Related

Update TASI ends in red, Tadawul Group leads the gains on listing day: Closing Bell
Business & Economy
TASI ends in red, Tadawul Group leads the gains on listing day: Closing Bell
Update Tadawul Group jumps more than 14% in Saudi trading debut
Business & Economy
Tadawul Group jumps more than 14% in Saudi trading debut

Saudi industrial production hits highest level since April 2020

Saudi industrial production hits highest level since April 2020
Updated 22 min 25 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi industrial production hits highest level since April 2020

Saudi industrial production hits highest level since April 2020
  • Jumps in the output of the mining and quarrying sector were mainly responsible for the expansion as it went up by 9.1 percent
Updated 22 min 25 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi industrial production expanded by an annual rate of 7.7 percent in October  to reach its highest level since April 2020, data published by Gastat showed. 

Jumps in the output of the mining and quarrying sector were mainly responsible for the expansion as it went up by 9.1 percent. This is the largest level of production for the sector since November 2019.

Oil production rose from 8.9 million barrels per day in October last year to 9.7 million bpd in October 2021.

The mining and quarrying sector accounts for the highest share in the industrial production index, making up 74.5 percent of it.

In addition, non-oil manufacturing activities grew by a yearly rate of 4 percent in October to stand at its highest level since March 2020.

Gastat said that the sector rebounded from the adverse effects of the pandemic, which hampered international trade and the Kingdom’s exports.

The report added 90 factories started production in October, citing data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. The sector has a weight of 22.6 percent in the index.

Meanwhile, production in electricity and gas expanded by 4.7 percent compared to a year earlier, yet it had minimal effect on the index due to its small 2.9 percent weight.

Looking at monthly data, it was revealed that industrial production rose by 1.7 percent in October, on higher mining and quarrying output. The latter widened by 1.3 percent as oil production experienced an uptick, moving from 9.6 million bpd in September to 9.7 million bpd in the following month.

Manufacturing activities also grew by a monthly 4 percent while electricity and gas supply narrowed by 4.3 percent.

 

Topics: Industrial sector

Related

Saudi border guards foiled the attempts during security ground patrols in Jazan, Najran and Asir. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest 63 people in drug smuggling busts
Saudi-Qatari business forum reviews economic, investment ties
Business & Economy
Saudi-Qatari business forum reviews economic, investment ties

ADNOC Drilling bags $3.8 billion contract 

ADNOC Drilling bags $3.8 billion contract 
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

ADNOC Drilling bags $3.8 billion contract 

ADNOC Drilling bags $3.8 billion contract 
  • The contract outlines the company’s work to drive efficiency in crews, rig move time, maintenance schedules, as well as other well services
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi-listed ADNOC Drilling Co. has signed a five-year services contract with ADNOC Onshore for a total value of $3.8 billion. 

The contract outlines the company’s work to drive efficiency in crews, rig move time, maintenance schedules, as well as other well services.

“I am delighted, that working together, we will continue to drive value for ADNOC and the UAE, delivering on the 2030 strategic production capacity and gas self-sufficiency targets,” Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Seiari, CEO of ADNOC Drilling, said. 

The contract comes as the Abu Dhabi firm pursues geographical expansion and further development in its offerings. 

Topics: ADNOC drilling Oil UAE

Related

UAE’s ADNOC to invest $127bn in 2022-26 as oil, gas reserves rise
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADNOC to invest $127bn in 2022-26 as oil, gas reserves rise
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC weighs IPO of logistics and services unit next year: sources
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC weighs IPO of logistics and services unit next year: sources

Saudi-Qatari business forum reviews economic, investment ties

Saudi-Qatari business forum reviews economic, investment ties
Updated 09 December 2021
SPA

Saudi-Qatari business forum reviews economic, investment ties

Saudi-Qatari business forum reviews economic, investment ties
  • Cooperation in economic and investment fields was among a range of topics discussed
Updated 09 December 2021
SPA

Saudi and Qatari companies signed agreements in the hospitality and tourism sectors at the Saudi-Qatari Business Forum in Doha on Wednesday.

The forum was organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers and Qatar Chamber, with participation from private and public bodies and businesspeople.

Cooperation in economic and investment fields was among a range of topics discussed.

“Although the two countries have advantages for economic integration in many industries, the volume of trade exchange is still below ambition, as official Saudi statistics indicate that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries amounted to about SR1.67 billion ($450 million) in Q3 of this year,” said Ajlan Al-Ajlan, chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Tawar Al-Kuwari, the first vice-chairman of Qatar Chamber, said that the two countries have strong and distinguished relations, as the volume of trade exchange during the first nine months of 2021 reached 386 million Qatari riyals, which is an encouraging start after, despite the COVID-19 repercussions and the absence in recent years.”

Topics: Crown prince GCC tour Saudi Arabia Qatar

Related

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince arrives in Qatar, meets emir video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince arrives in Qatar, meets emir
Special ‘Close, complementary’ Saudi-UAE relations benefit wider region, UAE minister of state tells Arab News
Saudi Arabia
‘Close, complementary’ Saudi-UAE relations benefit wider region, UAE minister of state tells Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Greece sign cooperation agreement on maritime transport

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis sign an agreement. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis sign an agreement. (SPA)
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Greece sign cooperation agreement on maritime transport

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis sign an agreement. (SPA)
  • The deal includes developing commercial maritime navigation, increasing traffic of commercial ships
  • It also aims to provide facilities to maritime transport companies
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Greece on Wednesday signed a joint cooperation agreement in the field of maritime transport, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The deal was signed by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Public Transport Authority Saleh Al-Jasser and Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis in the British capital, London.
The agreement aims to strengthen relations between the Kingdom and Greece at the strategic level and open new horizons for cooperation in various fields, especially maritime transport.
It includes developing commercial maritime navigation, increasing traffic of commercial ships to transport passengers and goods, as well as supporting and encouraging trade exchange and facilitating the requirements and procedures for accessing the ports of both countries.
The agreement also aims to enhance the exchange of expertise and technologies between companies, institutions and maritime organizations in this field.
The deal also included a mechanism for the treatment of ships of both countries when accessing their ports, stay and departure, and in cases of emergency and maritime accidents in their territorial waters.
Al-Jasser said the agreement aims to provide facilities to maritime transport companies, their ships and crews, and will mutual recognize the documents of ships and seafarers of both countries.
He said it will held develop joint investment opportunities in the field of maritime transport and logistics services to achieve strategic goals and diversify the sources of income for the total output of both countries’ economic sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser Giannis Plakiotakis maritime

Related

Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Riyadh on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Greek PM discuss boosting relations

Latest updates

Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank
Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank
Hamilton, Verstappen can inspire young drivers in Middle East, Africa: Ben Sulayem
Hamilton, Verstappen can inspire young drivers in Middle East, Africa: Ben Sulayem
Virus turns Indonesia holiday island into desert of abandoned resorts
Virus turns Indonesia holiday island into desert of abandoned resorts
New Zealand’s plan to end smoking: A lifetime ban for youth
New Zealand’s plan to end smoking: A lifetime ban for youth
Acting now on COVID-19 will help avoid lockdown later, Britain’s Javid says
Acting now on COVID-19 will help avoid lockdown later, Britain’s Javid says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.