You are here

  • Home
  • Cairo Angels marks first close of its syndicate fund

Cairo Angels marks first close of its syndicate fund

Cairo Angels marks first close of its syndicate fund
(Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/84ahu

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Cairo Angels marks first close of its syndicate fund

Cairo Angels marks first close of its syndicate fund
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based angel network Cairo Angels announced the first close of its micro-venture syndicate fund. 

The Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund will make an average investment of between $100,000 and $250,000 across the Middle East and Africa with focus on Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

The angel network didn’t disclose the amount it raised at its first close.

The fund is also negotiating additional co-investment rights for its LPs on a deal-by-deal basis which will enable investors to double down on opportunities. 

CASF plans to focus on achieving the final close and reaching its funding target of $5 million, and is currently in advanced discussions with institutional investors.

 

Topics: Cairo Angels Investment Finance

Related

Egyptian Buy Now, Pay Later platform Sympl raises $6m in seed round
Business & Economy
Egyptian Buy Now, Pay Later platform Sympl raises $6m in seed round

Bahrain foodtech Calo raises $13.5m in seed funding

Bahrain foodtech Calo raises $13.5m in seed funding
Updated 6 sec ago

Bahrain foodtech Calo raises $13.5m in seed funding

Bahrain foodtech Calo raises $13.5m in seed funding
Updated 6 sec ago
RIYADH: Bahrain-based foodtech Calo has raised $13.5 million in a seed-funding round, co-led by Khwarizmi Ventures, Nuwa Capital, and STV, Wamda reported.

The amount is among the largest seed rounds raised by a direct-to-consumer foodtech startup in the world.

The startup plans to use the newly raised funds to further invest in technology, secure its position in its current markets and expand into new geographies.

The foodtech app has become the leading ready-to-eat meals app in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in under two years.

Calo, founded by the end of 2019, automatically calculates the calories and macronutrients that users need; and delivers them ready-to-eat meals portioned to fit their fitness goals.

‘Buy what you love and love what you buy’: Young buyers drive Saudi art market

‘Buy what you love and love what you buy’: Young buyers drive Saudi art market
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
GEORGE CHARLES DARLEY 

‘Buy what you love and love what you buy’: Young buyers drive Saudi art market

‘Buy what you love and love what you buy’: Young buyers drive Saudi art market
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
GEORGE CHARLES DARLEY 

The art market is growing rapidly in Saudi Arabia — and younger buyers are at the forefront of this charge.

Sotheby’s chairman for Middle East & India Edward Gibbs said that young Saudis have increasingly entered the high-value auction market for art and collectibles.

The regional head of the famous auctioneer, established in London in 1774 but now with its global base in New York, currently sees two trends in the market for collectibles in the Kingdom.

He noted that there are now younger Saudis who invest in contemporary art and vintage accessories, as well as Saudi artists whose works fetch impressive sums at auctions around the world.

Gibbs said: “Over the past five years, the number of Saudi participants in our auctions has doubled.

“And in 2021, a third of bidders from Saudi were under the age of 40. That’s really a seismic shift, and these are very encouraging statistics. We are very interested in what looks like an extremely promising emerging market.”

Sotheby’s has been active in the Kingdom for decades, but until recently focused on a relative handful of collectors of historical coins, Islamic art and calligraphy. Marketing was limited to invitation-only events for a select few collectors with whom Sotheby’s had an existing relationship.

“Typically, a team of our specialists would go to Saudi Arabia to connect with collectors, value collections and nurture future buyers,” added Gibbs. “We've been working very discreetly over many decades in this capacity.”

Sotheby’s competes with rival major auction houses such as Christie’s and Phillips.

'Artificial Light' by contemporary Saudi artist Ahmed Mater

Sotheby’s Gibbs points out that it is modern and contemporary art that is generating interest among younger Saudis. This younger age group also purchases a large number of collectibles.

This term covers a wide range of high-end items such as classic cars, wine, jewellry and the latest craze, non-fungible tokens. NFTs are digital assets designed to show someone has ownership of a unique virtual item, such as an online picture or a video.

Gibbs noted that Saudi artists are becoming better known for their work, both within the Kingdom and around the world.

These include the young female Saudi-Palestinian artist Dana Awartani, who applies modern interpretations to traditional Islamic geometric styles; the Saudi photographer, sculptor and performance artist Ahmed Mater; and Abdulrahman Al-Soliman from the Kingdom, whose Cubist-inspired work ‘Worshipers leaving the mosque’ sold for over $170,000 in 2018.

Another recent driver for the art market, not just in Saudi Arabia but across the world, is the move from live to online auctions. 

Historically, Sotheby’s conducted auctions at its showrooms in London, New York and other sales houses in Europe and Dubai — with some bidders phoning in from around the world.

But given the global nature of this business, and more recently, restrictions due to COVID-19, auction houses have moved to internet-based sales.

Sotheby’s Head of Sales in Dubai Mai Edlib said: “The beauty of online auctions is that we've been able to get traction from clients who were not known to us in the past.

“It's such a democratic, easy and accessible way for new and especially young collectors to start bidding and buying.”

Auction sales of modern contemporary art across the Middle East and North Africa slowed to $21 million last year, due to disruption caused by the pandemic, according to professional services firm Deloitte Art & Finance Report 2021.

'Worshippers leaving the Mosque' by Abdulrahman Al Soliman fetched $182,000 in 2018 - the existing record for any Saudi artist

But as most auctions in the region have now gone online the market rebounded in the first half of this year to stand at $27 million.

Deloitte said: “This means 2021 could potentially be a record year for Middle Eastern modern and contemporary art.”

The contemporary art market’s top year over the last decade in the region was 2016 when sales hit $36 million, said the professional services firm.

Live auctions in Saudi Arabia may happen in the future, but for now, Sotheby’s continues to build relationships with collectors while presenting educational events in the Kingdom — for example in collaboration with Jeddah-based Art Jameel and the Diriyah Biennale, a major artistic and cultural event beginning in Riyadh on Dec. 11.

These events include lectures on design and fine art, broadening the scope of Sotheby’s marketing activities in the Kingdom — a move away from its more exclusive approach of the past.

What is the auctioneer’s advice to potential Saudi collectors of art and other valuables?

Gibbs said: “First of all, buy with your eyes and not your ears.

“That means to buy what you love and to love what you buy. These are passion assets, as well as tangible and financial assets. Art is to be enjoyed, to be lived with and to be a pleasure on a daily basis.

“Broader advice would be to educate yourself as much as possible, to do your research, to attend exhibitions and gallery openings, visit museums, go to art fairs and to seek out trusted advisors.”

As the Kingdom becomes more culturally and economically diverse, its market for art and collectibles looks set to mushroom over the next decade. Collecting valuables is easier and more accessible than ever before, and this presents exciting opportunities for both collectors and artists in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Art Sotheby's

Related

Sotheby’s Dubai to exhibit $40 million artwork by Italian artist Botticelli
Lifestyle
Sotheby’s Dubai to exhibit $40 million artwork by Italian artist Botticelli
Special ‘With luck and pixie dust, you might find a gem’: Bahrain revives its pearl industry
Business & Economy
‘With luck and pixie dust, you might find a gem’: Bahrain revives its pearl industry

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain study establishment of joint multidisciplinary holding company

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain study establishment of joint multidisciplinary holding company
Updated 44 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain study establishment of joint multidisciplinary holding company

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain study establishment of joint multidisciplinary holding company
  • The meeting reviewed partnership in the fields of industry and energy, in addition to opportunities for integration in the real estate sector
Updated 44 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A feasibility study to establish a Saudi Bahraini multidisciplinary holding company is being prepared with the aim of launching joint investment projects, the Saudi-Bahraini Business Forum announced on Thursday.

The Forum was organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the Bahrain Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Manama, on the sidelines of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Bahrain, SPA reported.

The economic talks focused on joint cooperation opportunities in the economic and investment fields available between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The meeting reviewed partnership in the fields of industry and energy, in addition to opportunities for integration in the real estate sector.

Topics: #saudi #bahrain #economy

Related

Saudi crown prince’s Bahrain visit puts a time-tested relationship in the limelight
Middle-East
Saudi crown prince’s Bahrain visit puts a time-tested relationship in the limelight
Saudi, Bahraini businesses discuss economic integration plans
Business & Economy
Saudi, Bahraini businesses discuss economic integration plans
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sign four agreements: Foreign minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sign four agreements: Foreign minister

Has omicron knocked the global supply chain back on its heels?

Has omicron knocked the global supply chain back on its heels?
Updated 53 sec ago
Roger Baird
GEORGE CHARLES DARLEY 
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Has omicron knocked the global supply chain back on its heels?

Has omicron knocked the global supply chain back on its heels?
Updated 53 sec ago
Roger Baird GEORGE CHARLES DARLEY  DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

The emergence of the omicron variant has thrown early signs of recovery in the global supply chain into doubt across the world, including in the Middle East and North Africa.

“There may still be swings, but overall, I think the worst is over,” said Esben Poulsson, who chairs the International Chamber of Shipping, on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box Asia’ on Nov. 23.

But three days later the World Health Organization labeled the strain a “variant of concern,” after a South African scientist flagged its discovery. It rated the global risk posed by omicron as “very high.”

That news sent global markets tumbling as investors feared recovering economic activity would be hit as governments reimposed restrictions and lockdowns.

This has also shaken global supply chains that have faced bottlenecks, shortages, delays and rising prices since March 2020.

At any given time, around 25 million containers ply the seas, on about 6,000 ships, to ports that are linked to sprawling rail and road networks.

The average cost of sea freight fell 1.5 percent to $9,050.77 per standard 40 foot container last week, but this is almost three times higher than a year ago, according to the World Container Index, compiled by maritime research firm Drewry.

A key route between Shanghai and New York fell 5 percent to $12,582 per 40 foot container last week, but earlier this year at the height of the health crisis routes between the US and China peaked at around $20,500 per 40 foot container.

The index noted that the average cost of sea freight over the last five years had been $2,709 per 40 foot container.

These higher costs have fed into higher prices for all sorts of goods and commodities, from semiconductors, cars, turkeys, toys to energy costs.

Spot prices for Brent crude oil have doubled since the end of June last year, noted the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in its most recent Economic Outlook.

It added that coal and natural gas have jumped by around eight times and 18 times respectively over the last 18 months, hitting peaks in October.

These higher costs have already pushed up inflation in many developed countries and will continue to do so, said the OECD.

The economic body raised its inflation forecast across G20 countries next year to 4.4 percent in its December Economic Outlook report, up from 3.9 percent in its September prediction.

The OECD said: “The outlook underlines the risk that continued supply disruptions, perhaps associated with further waves of COVID-19 infections, may result in longer and higher inflationary pressure.

“Another risk, exposed by the emergence of the omicron variant in recent days, is a worsening health situation due to COVID-19 resulting in further restrictions that would jeopardise the recovery.”

The sudden demand for working from home furniture had an impact on the global supply chain (Shutterstock)

High shipping prices stem from a rise in demand at the start of the pandemic from consumers who could not spend on items such as restaurant meals, holidays and trips to the cinema.

Instead they spent on goods for their homes, ranging from desks for makeshift offices, video game consoles for entertainment to larger grocery bills.

This caught producers in factories and farms who had reduced production on the hop, because they had been hit by labour shortages sparked by the health crisis.

This was the case in many of the world’s major manufacturing plants in China, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam as well as Germany.

The drive of factories and farms to ramp up production to meet higher demand led to shortages, bottlenecks, and lengthy queues in ports and warehouses across the supply chain. At the same time, health restrictions led to a shortage of truck drivers, who could not easily cross borders, or simply stayed at home.

These production problems have had wide-ranging effects across all types of industries.

In the first nine months of the year, car production in the euro area was 26 percent lower than in the same period in 2019, and 10 percent lower in the US, noted the OECD, largely due to a shortage of semiconductors and metals.

Even before the emergence of omicron, senior business figures were split on how long the effects of the pandemic would weigh on supply chains.

“This will not be an issue next year at all,” said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at a virtual conference held by the Institute of International Finance in October.

The bank boss added: “This is the worst part of it. I think great market systems will adjust for it like companies have.”

But in the same month Dubai-based DP World, which runs 81 ports and inland terminals around the world, said it could take two years for the supply chain to return to order, partly because the world is so dependent on Chinese production.

“I don’t believe you will see an easing in the problem of supply chains for the next two years — it’s the ripple effect,” DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem told the Financial Times.

He added: “Delays today are not just the problem of what is not delivered, the problem is also the other products that can’t be delivered. They are in a queue now.

“China will not tolerate or allow any opportunity for this virus to spread. So, if they have an infection, they close the port — and that reflects in the supply chain.”

Ice-cream parlour chain Nine Soft Serve has seen an increase in supply costs (Supplied)

Jeddah-based logistics firm Uniworld Freight — which delivers sea, air and road cargo across 65 countries — highlighted that transport networks are currently still under strain.

Uniworld Freight CEO Mohammed Bawazir told Arab News: “We are facing several challenges. Our core business imports from the Far East, and most vessels are running out of space and there is also a shortage of empty containers. The price of ocean freight has increased by three times, and there is little stability.”

Bawazir added: “Based on our talks with customers, higher shipping costs have led firms to reduce orders, which in turn leads to lower output.”

The weight of the world’s fragile supply chain has also landed on a chain of six independent ice-cream parlors based in Riyadh, Dammam and Alkhoba, called Nine Soft Serve.

The outlet’s CEO Abeer Al-Hashim said: “I think everyone in the food and beverage industry is suffering from delays. Some suppliers in Europe have stopped production for a while, and that led to a shortage in supplies.”

Al-Hashim said she had seen an increase in prices from her suppliers and expects them to rise further next year, but has resisted passing this on to shoppers.

She said: “In fact, we are reconsidering our prices to make it more affordable to our customers.”

Al-Hashim added that her “goal is to be as independent as possible” and is currently working with a range of distributors to give her greater control over the company’s supply chain.

Firms across the world, from multinationals to one-shop retailers, are probably busy trying to figure out the same puzzle.

Topics: omicron supply chain

Related

Special Saudi women seize startup culture with both hands
Business & Economy
Saudi women seize startup culture with both hands
UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
UK business group trims growth forecasts on supply chain woes: Economic wrap

Egyptian Buy Now, Pay Later platform Sympl raises $6m in seed round

Egyptian Buy Now, Pay Later platform Sympl raises $6m in seed round
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

Egyptian Buy Now, Pay Later platform Sympl raises $6m in seed round

Egyptian Buy Now, Pay Later platform Sympl raises $6m in seed round
  • Fundraising comes 5 months after founding, 2 months after launch
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian Buy Now, Pay Later platform Sympl has raised $6 million in seed funding just five months after it was founded and two months after a soft launch.

The funding round was led by Beco Capital along with A15, and Global Ventures, three of the region’s most established venture capital firms, Sympl said in a statement.

Sympl is currently accepted at more than 240 retail and online stores in Egypt. It will use the proceeds of the seed round to accelerate the growth of its merchant network to serve multiple product and service categories across online and in-store merchants, and to develop its product offering.

Sympl aims to reach 1,000 stores by the middle of 2022, it said in the statement.

“We look forward to using this capital to fuel our expansion and meet the booming demand for pay later options in Egypt,” co-founder and CEO Mohamed El-Feky, said.

Sympl’s product is slightly different to existing BNPL offerings, which typically allows the purchase prices to be split into multiple equal payments. The first payment, usually 25 percent of the total purchase, is made at checkout, while the rest are paid in three instalments.

Topics: #venturecapital #fintech #egypt

Related

Egyptian Buy Now, Pay Later platform Sympl raises $6m in seed round
Business & Economy
Egyptian Buy Now, Pay Later platform Sympl raises $6m in seed round
Buy Now Pay Later firms in Saudi Arabia must get a permit: SAMA
Business & Economy
Buy Now Pay Later firms in Saudi Arabia must get a permit: SAMA
From Dubai to Riyadh, Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum
Business & Economy
From Dubai to Riyadh, Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum

Latest updates

Cairo Angels marks first close of its syndicate fund
Cairo Angels marks first close of its syndicate fund
Bahrain foodtech Calo raises $13.5m in seed funding
Bahrain foodtech Calo raises $13.5m in seed funding
‘Buy what you love and love what you buy’: Young buyers drive Saudi art market
‘Buy what you love and love what you buy’: Young buyers drive Saudi art market
UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat
UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat
Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano
Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.