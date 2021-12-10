You are here

Saudi Global Ports ink deal to double Riyadh Dry Port capacity
Saudi Global Ports has agreed a deal to help double Riyadh Dry Port’s handling capacity to 1.5 million containers a year by 2030, it has been announced.

The Public Investment Fund-backed SGP will work with the Saudi Railway Company to improve connections between the dry port and Dammam Seaport, where it operates the first and second container terminals.

SGP will seek to grow the dry port’s rail freight activities, as well as pushing ahead with a modernization program to upgrade civil infrastructure and facilities, procure new equipment and invest in technologies — such as automation and a unified digital platform.

SGP is operated by PSA International, which also has operations in Singapore and Antwerp. 

SGP Chairman Abdulla Al Zamil said the agreement is a “significant milestone” for the company as it seeks to grow beyond ports to become “an integrated cargo solutions provider.”

He added: “With the support of Saudi Railway Company, we will work towards a quick and smooth transition and thereafter streamline the supply chain landscape for more efficient cargo movement between Dammam and Riyadh.”

The agreement was reached following a public private partnership tender process under the authority of the Kingdom’s Privatization Supervisory Committee. 

It was signed during the inaugural Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee held in Riyadh on Dec. 7.

Latin America’s largest crypto exchange launches venture capital unit: crypto wrap

Latin America’s largest crypto exchange launches venture capital unit: crypto wrap
Updated 14 sec ago

Latin America’s largest crypto exchange launches venture capital unit: crypto wrap

Latin America’s largest crypto exchange launches venture capital unit: crypto wrap
Updated 14 sec ago
RIYADH: Softbank-funded 2TM, owner of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America, has launched a venture capital unit focusing on blockchain companies around the world.

Brazil-based 2TM, valued at roughly $2.2 billion after the latest $50 million fund-raise, is the holding company of Mercado Bitcoin, with 3.2 million customers as of October 2021. During the first 10 months of the year, trade volume at the crypto exchange increased to $6.4 billion, surpassing its total for the first seven years.

The Brazilian firm raised $200 million from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. for Mercado Bitcoin in a financing round over the summer.

2TM Ventures, the firm’s new unit, has so far invested $32 million across a portfolio of 10 companies in the crypto universe, 2TM Chief Executive Roberto Dagnoni told Reuters in an interview.

“We want to be the infrastructure provider for the token economy,” Dagnoni said.

2TM Ventures seeks to become a catalyst for the new economy by supporting innovative and disruptive companies that are creating new financial applications and concepts, he said.

Investments will be made using both traditional financial instruments such as equity and convertible notes, as well as new instruments including direct purchase of tokens.

Some of 2TM’s investments include a stake in $PRINTS tokens in the Fingerprints DAO — decentralized autonomous organization — a non-fungible token curation and collection group.

2TM also led the seed round at Tropix, a marketplace for digital art NFTs, and at SL Tools, a financial market infrastructure provider that uses blockchain.

Assembly attracts $100m

Elsewhere, some of the largest Asian venture capital firms and crypto hedge funds will invest $100 million to further develop applications on a new blockchain called Assembly under the IOTA network, co-founder Dominik Schiener told Reuters in an interview.

IOTA is a distributed ledger network similar to blockchain.

Assembly will focus on decentralized finance, NFTs, and cryptocurrency games, Schiener said.

DeFi projects, facilitating crypto-denominated lending outside traditional banking, and NFTs, which are digital assets certified to be unique and not interchangeable are two of the fastest-growing crypto sectors. Many blockchain companies around the world have pivoted to cater to this space to meet increasing demand.

Assembly, a smart contract network similar to the Ethereum blockchain launched by Berlin-based research and engineering group IOTA Foundation last month, will serve as the anchor for DeFi, NFT, and gaming applications. Smart contracts are self-executing transactions whose results depend on pre-programmed inputs.

Asian investment firms led by LD Capital, Signum Capital, Huobi Ventures, UOB Venture Management, HyperChain Capital, and Du Capital have committed $100 million to funding developments in the Assembly network, Schiener said. Crypto market-maker GSR will also contribute to the $100-million investment, he added.

On the markets on Friday, bitcoin was little changed at $48,315.77 as of about 6 p.m. Riyadh time. Ethereum lost almost 5 percent to $4,030.69.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait to lead global ‘mega’ petchems projects — APICORP CEO

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait to lead global ‘mega’ petchems projects — APICORP CEO
Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait to lead global ‘mega’ petchems projects — APICORP CEO

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait to lead global ‘mega’ petchems projects — APICORP CEO
  • Most of the mega projects have ended and there is a new cycle now, said APICORP CEO Ahmed Ali Attiga
Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait will lead the Middle East with new “mega” petrochemicals projects after a recent slowdown, the CEO of Arab Petroleum Investments Corp, known as APICORP, told S&P Global Platts on Thursday.

Most of the mega projects have ended and there is a new cycle now, according to Ahmed Ali Attiga.

“Saudi Arabia has huge plans” while “Kuwait is trying to strengthen their petrochem industry downstream,” he said on the sidelines of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association meeting in Dubai.

The UAE will also be part of the new projects, Attiga added. “You’re going to see a lot,” he said.

The petrochemical sector will see an evolution in the next phase toward more investments, with the Middle East remaining the main source for the crude oil and natural gas feedstocks of the industry, Attiga told the conference.

The Gulf region attracted $9.4 billion in mega petrochemicals projects in 2020, up 14.3 percent from a year earlier but still below levels of the last decade, GPCA Secretary General Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun told the conference.

Gulf petrochemicals production rose 1.2 percent in 2020, against a 2.6 percent drop globally, while the region’s capacity utilization was 93.3 percent against 78.8 percent globally, he said.

Topics: #petrochemicals #uae #saudi #kuwait

Stagnation is global economy’s biggest risk in 2022: report

Stagnation is global economy’s biggest risk in 2022: report
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

Stagnation is global economy’s biggest risk in 2022: report

Stagnation is global economy’s biggest risk in 2022: report
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Stagnation is more of a risk to the global economy in 2022 than stagflation, according to a report from Japanese company Nomura Holdings.

In a 2022 outlook report released on Friday Dec. 10, economists at the firm warned that many countries will see a “dominance of cost-push inflation — the bad type of inflation that squeezes profit margins, erodes real household income and tends to self-correct when demand is weak.”

This will come as economies across the globe are still seeking to get back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth could slow as profits fall, household income is squeezed by higher inflation, and demand drops as people opt to put money into savings.

Topics: Stagnation stagflation global economy economy

Oil heading for biggest weekly gain in four months as OPEC+ output decision vindicated

Oil heading for biggest weekly gain in four months as OPEC+ output decision vindicated
Updated 10 December 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

Oil heading for biggest weekly gain in four months as OPEC+ output decision vindicated

Oil heading for biggest weekly gain in four months as OPEC+ output decision vindicated
  • Concern eases over impact of omicron variant on fuel demand
Updated 10 December 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday and headed for their biggest weekly advance since late August as investors became less concerned over the potential effect of the omicron COVID-19 variant on economic growth and demand for fuel.

Brent crude rose 1 percent to $75.16 a barrel at about 3:15 p.m. Riyadh time, while WTI, the US benchmark, also gained 1 percent, to $71.68. Both grades are more than 7 percent higher this week, and their first weekly advance in seven weeks.

However, Brent remains more than 7 percent lower since omicron was identified on Nov. 23.

Prices have rallied since the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, agreed on Dec. 2 to push ahead with a planned production increase in January.

OPEC+ took the decision under pressure from the world’s biggest crude consumer, the United States, which has been pushing for lower oil prices, and amid concern the omicron variant could hurt demand as projections showed a supply overshoot from January. A US-led release of oil from strategic stocks was set to increase the surplus.

“The market has taken the decision well,” an OPEC delegate told Reuters. “The variant news made for short-lived negative sentiment, with no clear evidence.”

While a new round of movement restrictions as a result of the omicron variant threatens to impact demand, there has not been a return to the strict limits on travel seen during earlier waves of the pandemic.

At the same time OPEC+, which has been unwinding last year’s record output curbs through monthly increases, has been under-delivering on the pledges due to a lack of capacity to pump more in some of the alliance’s producers.

Prices could head even higher in 2022, according to Christyan Malek and other analysts at JP Morgan, who think OPEC+ will struggle to add 250,000 bpd a month and forecast $125 oil next year in a Nov. 29 note.

Neil Atkinson, a veteran oil analyst and former senior official at the International Energy Agency, said the OPEC+ decision was good for both producers and consumers.

He said the actual OPEC+ increase was likely to be less than 400,000 bpd, so was unlikely to amplify the surplus of oil expected in the first quarter, and it was hard to see a return to the intensity of earlier lockdowns.

“I doubt there will be a major demand shock,” he said. “OPEC+ did the right thing. Thus far, they have added barrels carefully as demand has recovered and prices have recovered to levels that are a fair balance.”

Dec. 10 marks the five-year anniversary of the formation of OPEC+, officially called the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) between OPEC Member Countries and 10 non-OPEC oil-producing countries.

On that day in 2016, OPEC member countries and Azerbaijan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Equatorial Guinea (which later joined OPEC), Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Sultanate of Oman, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan gathered in Vienna, Austria, at the OPEC headquarters following an agreement in September of that year to cut 1 million barrels a day from global supplies.

“Looking back to 2016, very few believed that the collaborative efforts would grow and evolve into a major, robust cooperative force to help restore much needed stability in the global oil market,” said OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo. “However, the 23 oil-producing countries have continued to rise to the challenges they have encountered, including instrumenting effective and visionary policies to combat the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

(Reuters contributed to this article.)

Topics: #crude #oil #OPEC #opec+

Qatar Airways takes first step toward legal action against Airbus 

Qatar Airways takes first step toward legal action against Airbus 
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

Qatar Airways takes first step toward legal action against Airbus 

Qatar Airways takes first step toward legal action against Airbus 
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Airways and Airbus’ dispute over paint and surface quality is entering a legal arena after months of talks failed to resolve the issue, as the Gulf carrier considered it a matter of safety.

Qatar Airways took a first step toward legal action, Bloomberg reported, citing Airbus Executive Vice President Philippe Mhun’s call with reporters. 

The solutions offered to Qatar Airways and others range from touch-ups to a full repainting of the aircraft if required, he said.

This comes after months of the row between two parties, as Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker lashed out at Airbus over peeling and fading paint in numerous public venues, Bloomberg said.

Qatar’s aviation regulator has grounded more than a dozen A350s operated by the state-owned carrier. Last week, Al Baker suggested the plane may have to be recertified.

Airbus is preparing for an independent review to help resolve differences over premature surface degradation on its A350 wide-body, it said in a statement on Thursday. 

The European planemaker has acknowledged that other airlines have been affected. Qatar Airways had rejected proposed solutions “without legitimate justification” and miscast the matter as a safety issue, the statement said.

“While Airbus regrets the need to follow such a path, it has become necessary to defend its position and reputation,” Airbus said. Qatar Airways’ position could cause a threat to the international protocols on safety matters, according to Airbus.

Airbus highlighted that its paint coatings flex at a different rate with temperature swings -- which can be extreme in Doha, where the highs average 108 degrees Fahrenheit in July.

“We stand by the product,” Mhun said. “We want to find a way to reestablish the relationship with Qatar,” he said.

Topics: Qatar Airways Airbus

