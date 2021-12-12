Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

You are here

Unvaccinated people will still be subject to the lockdown restrictions and should remain at home for all but a handful of specific reasons, like buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. (File/AP)
Updated 12 December 2021
  • Some regions are reopening restaurants and hotels on Sunday, while others will wait until later in the month
  • Austrian officials have stressed that high rates of vaccination are necessary to control the virus
VIENNA: Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections.
The rules, which vary by region within the country, largely allow for the reopening of theaters, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues on Sunday. Shops will follow on Monday.
Some regions are reopening restaurants and hotels on Sunday, while others will wait until later in the month. In all cases, there will be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants, and masks will still be required on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces.
Chancellor Karl Nehammer last week called the move an “opening with a seatbelt,” giving each of Austria’s nine regions the ability to loosen or tighten restrictions based on the local situation.
Unvaccinated people will still be subject to the lockdown restrictions and should remain at home for all but a handful of specific reasons, like buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.
Since the start of the lockdown, new case numbers have plummeted in the small Alpine country. On Friday, Austria reported 367.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, down from 1,102.4 on the first day of the lockdown in November.
However, hospitalizations from the virus have not dropped as sharply as new case numbers. There are currently 567 coronavirus patients in intensive-care units across the country, only slightly down from 572 on the first day of the lockdown last month.
Austrian officials have stressed that high rates of vaccination are necessary to control the virus. Just 67.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, a relatively low rate for Western Europe, and the government has introduced measures to put increasing pressure on unvaccinated individuals to get the vaccine.
Among those measures are a nationwide vaccine mandate, which will go into effect in February for all residents age 14 and over. Those who do not comply will face fines of up to 3,600 euros (around $4,000).
Tens of thousands have protested across the country in recent weeks, both against the lockdown restrictions and the coming vaccine mandate. Police said a Saturday demonstration in the capital city, Vienna, drew 44,000 people.

UK govt facing new pressure over ‘chaotic’ Afghanistan exit

UK govt facing new pressure over ‘chaotic’ Afghanistan exit
  • Inquiry hears from senior figures after damning whistleblower testimony
LONDON: A UK Parliament inquiry has heard fresh evidence of the government’s mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, The Observer has reported.

The new information, which was obtained from various departments and agencies, has reinforced critical testimony from a UK Foreign Office source, whose allegations that incompetence “left people to die at the hands of the Taliban” have dealt a serious blow to the government.

Thousands of emails concerning Afghans in serious danger were left unread amid the Taliban takeover, The Observer reported in August. Critical messages from senior MPs and government ministers were also effectively ignored.

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the inquiry, told the newspaper that senior figures had come forward to detail their accounts of the events.

He recounted information gathered last week from three Foreign Office officials who worked under permanent secretary Sir Philip Barton, who previously admitted to staying on holiday for 11 days after Afghanistan had fallen to the Taliban, which Tugendhat labeled as “completely extraordinary.”

The MP said he is now “more convinced” of the testimony of Raphael Marshall, the junior official whose description of events led to criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis.

“There’s nothing I’ve heard that leads me to believe he is mistaken. He and many like him deserve more than an apology,” said Tugendhat.

“They have demonstrated quite clearly the integrity and the ethical standards we should expect from senior government employees, but are finding those standards in the junior ranks, not the senior ones.”

The inquiry is now examining the new evidence, he added. “Since the hearing on Tuesday, I’ve been approached by individuals from other government departments and, indeed, other agencies offering their own perspectives on the events in the run-up to August and the aftermath,” he said.

“We’re in discussion as to how their evidence may be presented. There is a very wide feeling that this goes to the heart of something that is simply not acceptable, and that Britain deserves better.”

In response to the development in the inquiry, a UK government spokesperson said in a statement: “Government staff worked tirelessly to evacuate more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan within a fortnight.

“This was the biggest mission of its kind in generations and the second largest evacuation carried out by any country. We are still working to help others leave.

“The scale of the evacuation and the challenging circumstances meant decisions on prioritization had to be made quickly to ensure we could help as many people as possible.

“Regrettably we were not able to evacuate all those we wanted to, but our commitment to them is enduring.

“Since the end of the operation we’ve helped more than 3,000 individuals leave Afghanistan.”

Tugendhat said the committee would also discuss the military side of the withdrawal with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

“We’re very keen to speak to the defense secretary, who has agreed to come,” he added. “We want to hear the military perspective on this. We’re very keen to speak to others who may have been involved in different areas. And we need to sit down and go through a lot of evidence.”

Tugendhat said he wants to build a final report on the events before blaming individuals or departments for specific failures.

But he labeled the scenario a “whole government failure” that includes the Foreign Office, Home Office and Ministry of Defense. Allies of Britain in Afghanistan had been abandoned as a result of the events, he warned.

“There are many people on the ground in Afghanistan today who are guilty of nothing more than hoping and wishing for a better future,” he added.

“Yet today, the Taliban victory means that what we’re likely to see is a very serious degradation in the life chances of individuals.

“In many ways we’re already seeing it. We’re seeing girls denied education and we’re seeing women excluded from work. These are very serious attacks on civil liberties.”

Questions also remain over the high-profile evacuation of almost 200 dogs and cats from the war-torn country, Tugendhat said.

Some figures have alleged that the animals were chosen for evacuation in place of people, taking up critical space on aircraft flying out of Kabul.

The animal rescue efforts were led by Pen Farthing, a former Royal Marine who heads the Nowzad Dogs charity.

Marshall, the whistleblower who described the “chaotic” events, alleged that critical resources in Kabul were redirected to the charity at the expense of Afghans, many of whom had worked for years with British forces in the country.

Tugendhat said: “The Foreign Office officials made it clear that there was absolutely no diversion of resources. They also made it clear that the military opened the gates and took time to get those animals in. How those two statements are compatible, I don’t understand.”

Legal challenge aims to stop UK jailing asylum seekers who steer boats

Legal challenge aims to stop UK jailing asylum seekers who steer boats
  • The Crown Prosecution Service issued new guidance on English Channel crossing prosecutions after Kakaei’s verdict was overturned
LONDON: The British government is facing a legal challenge against its policy of prosecuting asylum seekers who steer boats across the English Channel under smuggling laws.

Immigration Enforcement has brought 67 successful prosecutions related to piloting small boats since the beginning of 2020.

However, after court challenges earlier this year, the Crown Prosecution Service issued new guidance saying that passengers – including those who steered boats– were potentially vulnerable asylum seekers who should not be prosecuted.

Prosecutions have continued despite this guidance, and lawyers for several individuals jailed on smuggling charges will put their cases forward at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

The lawyers will argue that the individuals were attempting to be rescued at sea so they could claim asylum.

Clare Moseley, the director of refugee charity Care for Calais, who has given evidence for recent hearings, told The Guardian’s sister newspaper The Observer that the people steering boats were not criminals making money out of the crossings.

“Some migrants drive the boat in order to get a place on it because they can’t afford to pay a smuggler. These people are victims of conflicts, torture and persecution, they are not criminals,” Moseley said. “In Calais people tell us that they have to take their phone so they can call the coastguard or Border Force from the boat; these people are happy to meet the authorities – their full intention is to claim asylum.”

The appeals were triggered by a case in May 2021, when Iranian Fouad Kakaei had his smuggling conviction overturned at a retrial after spending 17 months in jail. He told UK authorities he had steered the boat to prevent it from sinking.

The Crown Prosecution Service issued new guidance on English Channel crossing prosecutions after Kakaei’s verdict was overturned.

“Recognising migrants and asylum seekers often have no choice in how they travel and face exploitation by organised crime groups, prosecutors are… asked to consider the… public interest factors in charging those merely entering illegally… Passengers of boats and other vehicles should not be prosecuted unless they are repeat offenders or have previously been deported,” the guidance advised.

Prosecutions are still going ahead despite the new guidance, and last week a 36-year-old man was jailed for two-and-a-half years for steering a boat with 25 people across the English Channel.

Earlier this year, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would “ruthlessly stiffen the sentences for anybody who is involved in this kind of people smuggling and trafficking human beings across the channel.”

The UK’s Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration Tom Pursglove said that small boat pilots put the lives of all in the boat “in mortal danger and it is right that we deter further attempts by bringing them to justice.”

“Our new plan for immigration will help prevent these dangerous crossings by introducing tougher penalties for those who risk people’s lives by facilitating illegal immigration,” he added.

The Nationality and Borders Bill, described as the cornerstone of the government's new plan for immigration, was scrutinized in Parliament last week.

The bill could make it easier to prosecute people who cross the channel, as well as increase the sentence to life for the offense of assisting unlawful immigration.

UK Afghan refugee scheme starved of resources: Ex-official

UK Afghan refugee scheme starved of resources: Ex-official
  • ‘Cynical’ project ‘to look good’ has yet to launch 4 months after Kabul takeover
LONDON: Britain’s scheme to promote Afghan resettlement has been starved of appropriate resources, a former official has said, amid concerns that the government has unofficially abandoned the project, The Observer reported on Sunday.
The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme remains in limbo four months after Kabul was captured by the Taliban.
The failure of the project can be attributed to inadequate funding and government support, warned Adam Thomson, a former UK Foreign Office director for Afghanistan, who described the scheme as “cynical” political opportunism that lacked real results.
“It looks like a politically expedient announcement. With the media focus having gone elsewhere, the government has lost political will, lost focus and lost implementation,” he said.
“It’s a tried and tested technique. You announce something, you look good. Then somehow circumstances prevent you from actually achieving your targets.
“The resettlement scheme was a ticket for people to rebuild their life, but it’s just not been resourced appropriately. As far as I can tell, there’s no coordination.”
The scheme’s website reports that it has not yet opened for applications, more than 100 days since its apparent launch.
But in light of criticism over the handling of the ACRS, the UK government last week promised that it was “committed” to it, describing it as “one of the most generous schemes in our country’s history.
“It will give up to 20,000 further people at risk a new life in the UK. We are working across government and with partners such as UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees) to design and open the scheme amidst a complex and changing picture. We are committed to working in step with the international community to get this right.”
But similar criticism has been leveled at the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy. A session in Parliament heard that just 84 officials had been assigned to oversee the project, which is designed to resettle Afghans who worked with British forces in the war-torn country.
So far, the scheme has received more than 90,000 applications, suggesting that officials have had to deal with more than 1,000 applications each.
A spokesperson for Adam Smith International, which completed UK government aid programs in Afghanistan over the past two decades, said the failure to open the ACRS has left hundreds in grave danger.
“Almost none of our former staff have had any update or information about their applications since the evacuation finished,” the spokesperson added.

“The ACRS scheme is not yet open. This has left hundreds of our staff from UK projects in a desperate situation in Kabul, without hope and without information.”

Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states

Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states
MAYFIELD, United States: Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through five US states overnight, leaving more than 80 people dead Saturday in what President Joe Biden said was “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in history.
“It’s a tragedy,” a shaken Biden said in televised comments. “And we still don’t know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage.”
As darkness fell Saturday scores of search and rescue officials were helping stunned citizens across the US heartland sift through the rubble of their homes and businesses searching for any more survivors.
More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky alone, many of them workers at a candle factory, while at least six died in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois where they were on the night shift processing orders ahead of Christmas.
“This event is the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” said Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, adding he fears “we will have lost more than 100 people.”
“The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life, and I have trouble putting it into words,” the governor told reporters.
The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was reduced to “matchsticks,” its mayor said.
The small town of 10,000 people was described as “ground zero” by officials, and appeared post-apocalyptic: city blocks leveled; historic homes and buildings beaten down to their slabs; tree trunks stripped of their branches; cars overturned in fields.
Beshear said there were some 110 people working at the candle factory when the storm hit, causing the roof to collapse.
Forty people have been rescued, but it would be “a miracle if anybody else is found alive,” he said.
CNN played a heart-rending plea posted on Facebook by one of the factory’s employees.
“We are trapped, please, y’all, get us some help,” a woman says, her voice quavering as a co-worker can be heard moaning in the background. “We are at the candle factory in Mayfield. ... Please, y’all. Pray for us.”
The woman, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, was rescued after being pinned under a water fountain.

“When I walked out of City Hall this morning, it — it looked like matchsticks,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan told CNN.
“Our downtown churches have been destroyed, our courthouse... is destroyed, our water system is not functioning at this time, there is no power.”
“It looks like a bomb has exploded,” 31-year-old Mayfield resident Alex Goodman told AFP.
David Norseworthy, a 69-year-old builder in Mayfield, said the storm blew off his roof and front porch while the family hid in a shelter.
“We never had anything like that here,” he told AFP.
In a parking lot in downtown Mayfield, volunteers were collecting warm clothes, diapers and water for residents.
The tornado that smashed through Mayfield had rumbled along the ground for over 200 miles in Kentucky and for 227 miles overall, Beshear said.
Previously, the longest a US tornado has ever tracked along the ground was a 219-mile storm in Missouri in 1925. It claimed 695 lives.
In one demonstration of the storms’ awesome power on Saturday, when winds derailed a 27-car train near Earlington, Kentucky, one car was blown 75 yards up a hill and another landed on a house. No one was hurt.

Reports put the total number of tornadoes across the region at around 30.
At least 13 people were killed in other storm-hit states, including at the Amazon warehouse in Illinois, bringing the total toll to 83.
In Arkansas, at least one person died when a tornado “pretty much destroyed” a nursing home in Monette, a county official said. Another person died elsewhere in the state.
Four people died in Tennessee, while one died in Missouri.
Biden promised the full assistance of the federal government and said he planned to travel to the affected areas.
Scientists have warned that climate change is making storms more powerful and frequent. Biden said that while the impact on these particular storms was not yet clear, “We all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming, everything.”
The American Red Cross said it was working to provide relief across all five states.
Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and said scores of search and rescue officials had been deployed along with the national guard.
More than half a million homes in several states were left without power, according to PowerOutage.com.

When another tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in the southern Illinois city of Edwardsville around 100 workers were trapped inside.
Hundreds of workers scrambled to rescue the trapped employees.
“We identified 45 personnel who made it out of the building safely, one who had to be airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, and six fatalities,” Edwardsville, Illinois fire chief James Whiteford told a press conference.
Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said its workers’ safety was the company’s “top priority.”

US House Capitol Jan. 6 probe subpoenas more Trump aides

US House Capitol Jan. 6 probe subpoenas more Trump aides

  • The committee has issued more than 50 subpoenas and heard from more than 275 witnesses in its investigation of the attack by supporters of the Republican ex-president as Congress met to formally certify his November 2020 presidential election defeat
WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on Friday it had issued six more subpoenas demanding information from witnesses, including some top aides from former President Donald Trump’s White House.
The House of Representatives Select Committee issued subpoenas to Brian Jack, who was Trump’s White House political director; Max Miller, a former special assistant to Trump now running for a House seat in Ohio with Trump’s endorsement; and Bobby Peede, former director of the White House advance staff, which prepared events for Trump’s arrival.
The committee said Peede and Miller met with Trump in a private dining room at the White House to discuss Trump’s rally on Jan. 6 — the day his supporters marched on the Capitol — and that Jack reportedly reached out to several members of Congress on Trump’s behalf to invite them to speak at the rally.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy later hired Jack to lead his congressional political operation.
“Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on Jan. 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former President regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the US Capitol,” Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement.
The committee also issued subpoenas to Bryan Lewis, a former executive at Fox News who the committee said obtained a permit for a rally outside the Capitol; Ed Martin, whom the committee described as an organizer of Trump’s “Stop the Steal” movement falsely claiming Trump did not lose the election, and Kim Fletcher, who runs a pro-Trump organization called Moms for America that organized a rally near the Capitol on Jan. 5.
The individuals sent the subpoenas could not be reached for comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS
The committee has issued more than 50 subpoenas and heard from more than 275 witnesses in its investigation of the attack by supporters of the Republican ex-president as Congress met to formally certify his November 2020 presidential election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.
Four people died the day of the riot, and one Capitol police officer died the next day of injuries sustained while defending Congress. Hundreds of police were injured during the multi-hour onslaught, and four officers have since taken their own lives.
The panel has begun contempt of Congress https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-stake-trump-allies-facing-contempt-congress-2021-10-14 proceedings against three Trump supporters for failure to comply with its subpoenas — former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Justice Department official.
Trump has urged associates not to cooperate, calling the Democratic-led investigation politically motivated and arguing that his communications are protected by executive privilege https://www.reuters.com/world/us/can-trump-use-executive-privilege-block-jan-6-attack-probe-2021-09-09. Multiple courts have rejected that argument, with the federal appeals court in Washington on Thursday saying Trump had provided “no basis https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-appeals-court-rejects-trumps-bid-withhold-records-panel-probing-jan-6-attack-2021-12-09 ” for his claim.

