You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh to host 42nd GCC summit today as economic ties grow
42nd GCC summit
42nd GCC summit

Riyadh to host 42nd GCC summit today as economic ties grow

Riyadh to host 42nd GCC summit today as economic ties grow
Short Url

https://arab.news/cq4f5

Updated 13 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah
Rinat Gainullin

Riyadh to host 42nd GCC summit today as economic ties grow

Riyadh to host 42nd GCC summit today as economic ties grow
Updated 13 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah Rinat Gainullin

CAIRO/MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia is set to host the 42nd Gulf Cooperation Council summit on Tuesday, where leaders from the six member states will explore ways to further strengthen ties and boost cooperation at all levels.

Against the backdrop of this summit are a customs union and a common market among the GCC countries that have come a long way in terms of improved cooperation and economic performance, according to a report by the GCC.

The customs union that was established in December 2002 included unified tariffs for non-GCC countries, uniform customs regulations and free movement of goods between member states. 

All GCC markets were also integrated into a single market. This enabled national factories to achieve economies of scale — cost advantages following large scale production — as all national goods could be transferred between countries duty-free and with simplified procedures.

However, there are some requirements of the union that are yet to be fulfilled. For instance, all non-customs procedures at the ports are currently being reviewed by relevant ministerial committees to eliminate or reduce them. Another issue that is being reviewed is customs protection. The Industrial Cooperation Committee is discussing agreeing on a unified list of protected goods for the GCC countries and to set a temporary list for each country to protect certain goods for a specific period.

Another initiative undertaken by the council was the formation of the GCC Common Market which was approved in 2007. The main principle of the market is that all citizens of GCC states — both natural and legal — shall be treated as national citizens in any other member countries without any differentiation or discrimination in all economic fields.

Some of the areas covered in this common market are: Movement and residence, work in the public and private sectors, social and retirement insurance, practicing free trades and professions, owning real estate, tax treatment, etc.

Consequently, the number of Gulf citizens who traveled between GCC states rose to 27 million in 2019, up from 8 million in 2000.

Other initiatives were also undertaken to facilitate the movement of non-nationals of GCC states such as foreign investors, senior managers, marketing officials and truck drivers.

Moreover, the number of Gulf nationals who worked in the governmental sector of another GCC country surged from 6,000 in 2008 to 10,000 in 2019, with an average yearly growth rate of 5.9 percent.

Social insurance and retirement benefits in the region were also improved. The number of GCC citizens included in government retirement in other member states tripled from 5,000 in 2008 to 15,000 in 2019. Additionally, the number of Gulf nationals covered by social insurance, who are working in the private sector in other member states, soared to 13,000 in 2019, compared to a lower 4,000 in 2008.

In another favorable development, the cumulative count of licenses granted to GCC citizens to practice various economic activities in one of the other five countries skyrocketed to 60,000 in 2019, up from 6,000 licenses by the end of 2001. This came as a consequence of the Supreme Council’s issued decisions to allow the exercise of free professions and economic activities.

Also, the percentage of joint-stock companies — whose shares are allowed to be traded by citizens of the GCC countries — increased from 20 percent of total number of joint-stock companies in 1985 to 96 percent in 2019.

The number of companies whose shares are allowed to be traded by citizens of the GCC countries reached 653 joint-stock companies in 2019, with a capital of about $376 billion, while the number of Gulf shareholders in these companies amounted to 431,000 shareholders.

A large number of Gulf commercial banks also benefited from the decision to allow them to open branches in other member states. The number of these branches increased from seven in 2000 to 18 in 2007 and 27 in 2019.

 

 

 

Topics: 42nd GCC summit

Saudi energy minister warns of a supply crisis due to lower energy investment

Saudi energy minister warns of a supply crisis due to lower energy investment
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi energy minister warns of a supply crisis due to lower energy investment

Saudi energy minister warns of a supply crisis due to lower energy investment
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday Saudi Arabia will be one of the rare countries to raise oil production in 2022.

Speaking at a post-budget media forum in Riyadh on Monday, he warned that the oil markets are set for a period that could be dangerous. 

He said the Kingdom plans SR142 billion in energy distribution through 2030. Prince Abdulaziz said the country plans to invest SR380 billion in renewable energy projects by 2030.

The energy minister, however, said the natural gas insfrastructure including pipelines will be owned by the state.

 

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

More than $3.2tr set to be invested in Saudi Arabia by 2030: minister

More than $3.2tr set to be invested in Saudi Arabia by 2030: minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

More than $3.2tr set to be invested in Saudi Arabia by 2030: minister

More than $3.2tr set to be invested in Saudi Arabia by 2030: minister
  • Budget shows Kingdom expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2013
  • Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

More than SR12 trillion ($3.2 trillion) is set to be ploughed into Saudi Arabia by 2030 as the Kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from the oil sector, according to the minister of investment.

Speaking at a forum in Riyadh in the wake of the 2022 budget announcement, Khalid Al-Falih said the Kingdom was aiming to attract SR1.8 trillion in foreign investment over the next nine years. 

The minister highlighted some 300 legislative reforms made by the Saudi government as it seeks to open up its economy.

Reflecting on his ministry’s work in 2021, Al-Falih said: “As you have seen at the investment forum, 44 international companies have signed and received permission to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh.”

The budget shows that Saudi Arabia is expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2013.

Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion.

Spending is estimated to come in at SR955 billion — the lowest level since 2017.

Topics: budget 2022 Investment

Related

Update Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister
10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister
Business & Economy
10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister

10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister

10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister

10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

One in 10 Saudi jobs will be in the tourism industry by the end of next year, according to the Kingdom’s minister for the sector.

Speaking at a forum in Riyadh to mark the unveiling of the 2022 budget, Ahmed Al-Khatib said SR500 million ($133 million) will be spent training male and female citizens in the tourism industry.

He revealed the government was preparing a road map to raise the readiness of nine tourist destinations and 42 targeted tourist sites.

Reflecting on the work of his ministry, Al-Khatib said: “We established the Tourism Development Fund, and this fund is very important to support the private sector. 

“Its role is to give long-term loans at very low costs to the private sector to invest in tourism.

“In 2021 alone, the Fund financed 29 projects with a total investment of SR8 billion. These investments have commitments to create 17,000 jobs for Saudi men and women.”

Al-Khatib claimed Saudi Arabia is one of the 10 most powerful countries in domestic tourism.

The budget shows that Saudi Arabia is expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2022.

Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion.

Spending is estimated to come in at SR955 billion — the lowest level since 2017.

Topics: saudi tourism budget 2022

Related

Saudi economy in ‘era of acceleration of change’: IT minister
Business & Economy
Saudi economy in ‘era of acceleration of change’: IT minister
Update Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister

100 applications for sports projects in Kingdom under review, says minister

100 applications for sports projects in Kingdom under review, says minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

100 applications for sports projects in Kingdom under review, says minister

100 applications for sports projects in Kingdom under review, says minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport is reviewing 100 applications from private investors to open different sports projects in the Kingdom, said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Speaking at a post-budget media forum in Riyadh on Monday, the sports minister said his ministry approved 30 new licenses for different sports projects in the private sector.

The ministry owns 170 local clubs and it plans to increase this with private investors, he added saying, the Kingdom wants to raise the contribution of sports to the gross domestic product to 1.2 percent by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi economy in ‘era of acceleration of change’: IT minister

Saudi economy in ‘era of acceleration of change’: IT minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi economy in ‘era of acceleration of change’: IT minister

Saudi economy in ‘era of acceleration of change’: IT minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Digital transactions in Saudi Arabia topped SR400 billion ($106.63 billion) in 2021 as the Kingdom’s economy bounced back from the pandemic, according to the minister of communication and information technology.

Speaking at a forum in Riyadh to mark the announcement of Saudi Arabia’s budget, Abdullah Al-Swaha said the Kingdom was living in an “era of acceleration of change.”

He added: “We maintained more than 1 million jobs, more than SR400 billion in digital transactions, and in 2021, we have had a major focus on growth and transformation and the real journey started to build our digital economy.

“We have launched the biggest program in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) to support technology, (with) SR2.5 billion in the national program for developing technology.

“Adopted technologies and the local content and technical sectors has grown to 11 percent during the past four years, because of our leadership’s support.”

The budget shows that Saudi Arabia is expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2022.

Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion.

Spending is estimated to come in at SR955 billion — the lowest level since 2017.

Topics: budget 2022 Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister
Saudi stock market climbs post-budget surplus forecast: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stock market climbs post-budget surplus forecast: Closing bell

Latest updates

US Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
US Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
Syrian refugees stranded in Gaza ‘prison’ for a decade
Syrian refugees Lina Moustafa Hassoun and her son Nawras Deeb pose with their expired Syrian passports in a house in Gaza City on December 5, 2021. (AFP)
70 million years on earth, 40 years of decline: the endangered eel
This picture taken on October 25, 2021 shows the larva of an eel at the Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency in a suburb of Minamiizu, Shizuoka prefecture. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival concludes with red carpet and gala awards ceremony
Mohammed Al-Turki, chairman of the Festival Committee, with British model Naomi Campbell. (AFP)
Saudi defenses destroy ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait
Saudi defenses destroy ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.