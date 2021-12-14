You are here

  Philippines' Duterte withdraws candidacy for a senate seat

Philippines’ Duterte withdraws candidacy for a senate seat

Philippines’ Duterte withdraws candidacy for a senate seat
It was not immediately clear why Duterte was dropping out of the senatorial race, but he had said in October he was retiring from politics. (File.AFP)
Reuters

Philippines’ Duterte withdraws candidacy for a senate seat

Philippines’ Duterte withdraws candidacy for a senate seat
  • Duterte’s six-year term will end in June, 2022, and he is banned by the constitution from seeking another term as president
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew his candidacy for a senate seat, the election commission’s spokesperson said.
Duterte’s six-year term will end in June, 2022, and he is banned by the constitution from seeking another term as president.
It was not immediately clear why Duterte was dropping out of the senatorial race, but he had said in October he was retiring from politics. There was no immediate comment from his political party.
In a late night address on Monday, Duterte said his administration will “ensure an honest, peaceful, credible, and free elections” in 2022.
Earlier on Tuesday, Duterte’s aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, made official his decision to quit the presidential race after announcing last month he would no longer contest the country’s top job.

Blinken urges end to Chinese ‘aggressive actions’ in Asia-Pacific

Blinken urges end to Chinese ‘aggressive actions’ in Asia-Pacific
Updated 14 December 2021
AFP

Blinken urges end to Chinese ‘aggressive actions’ in Asia-Pacific

Blinken urges end to Chinese ‘aggressive actions’ in Asia-Pacific
  • Joe Biden’s administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia
  • Countries in the region face an increasingly tough task of trying to foster good relations with both Beijing and Washington
Updated 14 December 2021
AFP

JAKARTA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease “aggressive actions” in the Asia-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the region, as Washington seeks to bolster alliances against Beijing.
President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era.
Blinken’s comments came in Indonesia, the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour, the latest visit to the region by a senior US official in recent months.
In a speech outlining the US approach to what it terms the Indo-Pacific, Blinken said Washington would work with allies and partners to “defend the rules-based order” and that countries should have the right to “choose their own path.”
“That’s why there is so much concern — from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and from the Mekong River to the Pacific Islands — about Beijing’s aggressive actions.
“Claiming open seas as their own. Distorting open markets through subsidies to its state-run companies. Denying the exports or revoking deals for countries whose policies it does not agree with.”
“Countries across the region want this behavior to change — we do too,” he said during the speech at the University of Indonesia.
Blinken added that Washington was “determined to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” and said Beijing’s actions there threaten the movement of more than 3 trillion dollars’ worth of commerce every year.
But he also stressed that “it’s not about a contest between a US-centric region or a China-centric region — the Indo-Pacific is its own region,” and said Washington wanted to avoid conflict there.
China claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, with competing claims from four Southeast Asian states as well as Taiwan.
Beijing has been accused of deploying a range of military hardware including anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles there, and has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that declared its historical claim over most of the waters to be without basis.
Blinken also said Washington wants to ensure “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”
US-China tensions have soared over self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its territory and has vowed to retake one day, by force if necessary.
Washington is developing a “comprehensive Indo-Pacific economic framework,” and is also seeking to bolster military alliances in the region, he added.
Blinken wants to highlight Southeast Asia’s growing importance to US foreign policy on the trip, even as his administration has to contend with myriad other crises, from Iran to Russia.
The US-China relationship has deteriorated over a range of issues from cybersecurity and tech supremacy to human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Biden has largely continued Trump’s hawkish stance on China, describing the Asian power as the pre-eminent challenge to the United States.
Countries in the region face an increasingly tough task of trying to foster good relations with both Beijing — a key trading partner — and Washington, vital to maintaining the region’s security.
After Indonesia, Blinken heads to Malaysia and Thailand.
Russia is also trying to assert its influence in the region.
After holding talks with Blinken Monday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a high-ranking Russian official.

7.3-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, tsunami ‘possible’

This file photo shows rescuers evacuate residents in Banggai after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia. (AFP file)
This file photo shows rescuers evacuate residents in Banggai after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia. (AFP file)
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

7.3-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, tsunami ‘possible’

This file photo shows rescuers evacuate residents in Banggai after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia. (AFP file)
  • After an initial tsunami alert, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii and later Indonesia’s agency lifted the warning hours after the quake
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

JAKARTA: Indonesia lifted a tsunami alert Tuesday following a magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake that struck off Flores Island, triggering panic in a region prone to fatal quakes but apparently causing no damage or casualties.
According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea, and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province with a population of 85,000.
After an initial tsunami alert, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii and later Indonesia’s agency lifted the warning hours after the quake.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said residents in the area felt the earthquake strongly. TV footage showed people running away from buildings that shook from the impact.
The chief of Flores Timur district, Anton Hayon, said no damage was reported.
“We asked people in the coastal areas to get away from the beach lines, especially in the northern side ... as there was a big tsunami there back in 1972,” Hayon said.
He added that residents had joined a tsunami drill before and they know what to do.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs the Pacific.
The last major earthquake was in January, a magnitude 6.2 that killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court
  • The Crumbleys committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before the shooting
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan: The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
A probable cause conference was scheduled Tuesday in Rochester Hills District Court for James and Jennifer Crumbley.
Police said the Oxford, Michigan, couple was found Dec. 4 hiding in a commercial building in Detroit after warrants were issued for their arrests.
Probable cause conferences typically are procedural and involve discussions between defense attorneys, prosecutors and a judge on bond and other matters.
Their son, Ethan Crumbley, is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.
His probable cause conference was adjourned from Monday to Jan. 7 to allow his court-appointed lawyer to review evidence including witness statements from the Nov. 30 shooting that also left six other students and a teacher wounded.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — “blood everywhere” — that was found at the boy’s desk.
The Crumbleys committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before the shooting, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald has said.
They entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them at their arraignment.
They were captured in a commercial building that housed artwork. The Crumbleys’ attorney, Shannon Smith, had said the day before that the pair had left town earlier in the week “for their own safety” and would be returning to Oxford to face charges.
Detroit Police Chief James White has said the couple “were aided in getting into the building” and that a person who helped them may also face charges.
Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit, has been closed since the shooting. Students on the school’s sports teams began returning Monday to competition.
The district says it has consulted with mental health experts and law enforcement officials on the return of athletics, and the recommendation was to give students and the community opportunities to interact with their peers.
The district also will hold its first school board meeting Tuesday evening since the shooting.

South Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as hospitals buckle

South Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as hospitals buckle
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

South Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as hospitals buckle

South Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as hospitals buckle
  • Officials may decide to further strengthen restrictions this week, depending on the numbers of infections and hospitalization
  • The country reported around 6,000 new cases a day last week, including three consecutive days of over 7,000
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

SEOUL: South Korea on Tuesday marked its deadliest day of the pandemic as an unrelenting, delta-driven spread stretched thin hospitals and left people dying while waiting for beds.
Health experts warn that the country’s medical system is quickly approaching its limits and that fatalities could worsen if the government continues to be slow and hesitant in tightening social distancing.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 94 virus patients died in the past 24 hours while a record 906 were in serious or critical condition.
The 5,567 new infections were the highest yet — daily tallies are usually smaller at the start of the week because of fewer tests on weekends – indicating the virus has continued to gain speed after the government moderately tightened social distancing last week.
Park Hyang, a senior Health Ministry official, said medical resources are quickly running out in densely populated capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, where around 86 percent of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 treatment were already occupied and more than 800 patients were still waiting to be admitted. The KDCA said at least 17 patients died last week at home or at facilities while waiting for beds.
Officials have been squeezing hospitals to set aside more beds for COVID-19 patients and scrambling to speed up the administration of booster shots by shortening the interval between second and third shots from four or five months to three months starting this week. As of Tuesday, more than 81 percent in a population of more than 51 million were fully vaccinated, but only 13 percent were administered booster shots.
Officials may decide to further strengthen restrictions this week, depending on the numbers of infections and hospitalization, Park said during a briefing.
Experts say South Korea’s devastating surge underscores the risk of putting economic concerns before public health when the highly contagious delta variant has reduced the effectiveness of vaccines and most people are still waiting for their booster shots.
The country reported around 6,000 new cases a day last week, including three consecutive days of over 7,000. That was three times the level of 2,000 at the start of November, when the government significantly eased social distancing rules in what officials described as the first step toward restoring pre-pandemic normalcy.
In allowing larger gatherings, longer indoor dining hours and fully reopening schools, officials had predicted that improving vaccination rates will suppress hospitalizations and deaths even if the virus continues to spread. But there has been a surge in hospital admissions among people in their 60s or older, who weren’t fully vaccinated or whose immunities have waned after being inoculated in February.
Even as infections grew this month, the government has been hesitant in reimposing stronger restrictions, citing public fatigue, and even President Moon Jae-in had declared that the country will not “retreat to the past.”
Officials waited until last week to modestly sharpen social distancing, banning private gatherings of seven or more people in the greater capital region and requiring adults to verify their vaccination status to use restaurants and other indoor venues.
Health experts have called for stronger curbs, such as work from home and expanding the government’s financial support to small businesses to ensure compliance with social distancing.
“What we absolutely need now is an urgent standstill to allow our medical system to restore its ability to respond (to the virus),” a coalition of doctors’ groups, including the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases, said in a joint statement on Monday. “We express deep concern that there will be a high possibility of serious fatalities if (the government) fails to employ stronger measures to reverse the crisis before it’s too late.”

US Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows

US Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

US Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows

US Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
Updated 14 December 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway.
The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters.
“We need an Oval address,” Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows as his father’s supporters were breaking into the Capitol, sending lawmakers running for their lives and interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. “He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”
Trump Jr. added, “He’s got to condemn this s— — ASAP.”
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the panel’s vice chairwoman, detailed the texts obtained by the committee as the panel voted to recommend the contempt charges against Meadows, who did not show up for a deposition last week after his lawyer said he would stop cooperating.
The panel voted 9-0 to recommend the contempt charges. The House is expected to vote Tuesday to refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman.
Cheney said the texts show Trump’s “supreme dereliction” as he refused to strongly condemn the violence of his supporters, and also raise questions about whether he sought to obstruct the congressional certification through inaction.
“These texts leave no doubt,” Cheney said. “The White House knew exactly what was happening at the Capitol.”
The vote comes as the panel has already interviewed more than 300 witnesses, and subpoenaed more than 40 people, as it seeks to create the most comprehensive record yet of the lead-up to the insurrection and of the violent siege itself. The committee’s leaders have vowed to punish anyone who doesn’t comply, and the Justice Department has already indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon after he defied his subpoena this fall.
“Whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, this is his legacy now,” committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, said of Meadows ahead of the vote. “His former colleagues singling him out for criminal prosecution because he wouldn’t answer questions about what he knows about a brutal attack on our democracy. That’s his legacy.”
In a Monday letter to Thompson, Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger said the contempt vote would be “unjust” because Meadows was one of Trump’s top aides and all presidents should be afforded executive privilege to shield their private conversations. Meadows himself sued the panel, asking a court to invalidate two subpoenas that he says are “overly broad and unduly burdensome.”
Terwilliger noted that the contempt statute has been used infrequently over time and argued that a contempt referral of a senior presidential aide “would do great damage to the institution of the Presidency.”
The committee has gradually teased a handful of the emails and texts Meadows had provided to the committee before he ended his cooperation — including 6,600 pages of records taken from personal email accounts and about 2,000 text messages. The panel has not released any of the communications in full.
On Monday, Cheney read the texts from Trump Jr. and a series of Fox News hosts as those in Trump’s inner circle attempted to reach the president through his chief of staff, imploring him to take action against the violence that was taking place outside and inside the Capitol.
“Hey Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home ... this is hurting all of us ... he is destroying his legacy,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham texted Meadows, according to the committee.
“Please get him on tv. Destroying everything you have accomplished,” Brian Kilmeade wrote.
In response to one text from Trump Jr., Meadows texted: “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”
Cheney also detailed texts that she said were from members of Congress and others in the Capitol.
“Hey, Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol,” read one text. “Breaking windows on doors. Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?”
Another appeared to come from a member in the House chamber. “There’s an armed standoff at the House Chamber door,” the text read, according to the panel.
If Meadows had appeared for his deposition, lawmakers had planned to ask him about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in the weeks before the insurrection, including his outreach to states and his communications with members of Congress.
Trump’s former top White House aide “is uniquely situated to provide key information, having straddled an official role in the White House and unofficial role related to Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign,” the panel said in a 51-page report released Sunday evening.
As part of its list of questions for Meadows, the panel says it wanted to know more about whether Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the response of the National Guard, which was delayed for hours as the violence escalated and the rioters beat police guarding the Capitol building.
The documents provided by Meadows include an email he sent to an unidentified person saying that the Guard would be present to “protect pro Trump people,” the panel said, and that more would be available on standby. The committee did not release any additional details about the email.
In a transcript of the deposition Meadows skipped, committee staff said they would have interviewed Meadows about emails “to leadership at the Department of Justice on December 29th and 30th, 2020, and January 1st, 2021, encouraging investigations of suspected voter fraud,” even though election officials and courts across the country had rejected those claims.
In a text exchange with an unidentified senator, the committee said, Meadows said Trump believed Vice President Mike Pence had power to reject electors in his role presiding over the Jan. 6 certification.
Pence did not have that power under the law, as the vice president’s function is largely ceremonial.

