Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured

Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured
Nearly a hundred people had also evacuated to the top of the building while waiting to be rescued. (AP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured

Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured
  • At least 12 people were sent to hospital for treatment, according to authorities
  • The fire was upgraded to a level three incident
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Dozens of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out on Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze.
The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Center on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall.
At least 12 people were sent to hospital for treatment, according to authorities.
Firefighters had used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building. Other people were said to be trapped in restaurants in the mall, according to the local South China Morning Post newspaper.
Nearly a hundred people had also evacuated to the top of the building while waiting to be rescued. Many of them later left the building. Some of them were covering their noses and mouths but did not appear to be seriously injured.
The fire was upgraded to a level three incident, according to a police notice. Fires are graded on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe. As of 3:06 p.m., authorities said the fire was under control.
Two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets were mobilized to help fight the blaze, police said.

Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations

Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations

Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations
  • The program has so far delivered more than 600 million shots to nearly 150 countries, of which more than 220 million are AstraZeneca’s and about 160 million Pfizer’s
  • By the end of March, another 150 million Pfizer doses are to be distributed by COVAX
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Pfizer and BioNtech are set to displace AstraZeneca as the main suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines to the global COVAX program at the start of 2022, a shift that shows the increasing importance of their shot for poorer states.
The expected change comes with headaches for receiving countries that lack sufficient cold storage capacity to handle the Pfizer vaccine, and amid risks of a shortage of syringes needed to administer that shot.
AstraZeneca is currently the most distributed vaccine by COVAX, according to data from Gavi, the vaccine alliance that co-manages the program with the World Health Organization (WHO).
The program has so far delivered more than 600 million shots to nearly 150 countries, of which more than 220 million are AstraZeneca’s and about 160 million Pfizer’s.
But in the first quarter of next year Pfizer is set to take over, according to Gavi and WHO figures on doses assigned by the COVAX program for future supplies.
By the end of March, another 150 million Pfizer doses are to be distributed by COVAX, a WHO document shows.
A spokesperson for Gavi confirmed that Pfizer is far ahead in terms of “allocated” jabs, with about 470 million doses delivered or readied for delivery, against 350 million from AstraZeneca.
Pfizer is the first provider of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, the United States and Japan.
It has bilateral agreements for more than 6 billion doses, making it by far the largest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines, according to data from UNICEF, a UN agency.
But AstraZeneca has been seen as a crucial supplier to less developed countries, because its shot is cheaper and easier to deliver.
COVAX bet heavily on AstraZeneca at the beginning of the pandemic, but supply problems and export restrictions from top producer India gradually reduced its reliance on the Anglo-Swedish shot.
As the program faced problems in securing doses directly from vaccine makers amid a global scramble for shots, donations from rich nations became more important, turning Pfizer into the main supplier to COVAX. The United States is donating mostly Pfizer shots to the program.

COLD CHAIN AND SYRINGES
The change forced Gavi to rush to invest more in cold chain capacity in receiving countries that do not have enough refrigerators and cold transport equipment to handle the Pfizer shot, which requires lower storage temperatures than the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The organization warned about insufficient cold chain capacity in some countries, according to an internal report submitted to Gavi’s board at the beginning of December and seen by Reuters.
The problem is compounded by a risk of shortages of special syringes needed to administer the Pfizer vaccine, Gavi warned in the document.
The Pfizer jab is “the hardest to deliver given ultra-cold chain and special syringe requirements,” Gavi says in its internal document.
It is also “the hardest to plan for as these (donated vaccines) often come with earmarking and little notice or in a staggered manner and in small volumes and with short shelf lives,” the document says.
Wealthy countries donating COVID-19 vaccines with a relatively short shelf life has been a “major problem” for COVAX, a WHO official said last week, as many doses were wasted.
An EU official told a news briefing last week that EU donations of Pfizer vaccines to COVAX were slowed by a lack of syringes. A second official familiar with the issue told Reuters that Gavi had to postpone the delivery of some Pfizer doses from Europe because of the lack of syringes.
Pfizer declined to comment on syringes because it said it does not produce or buy them directly.
As more doses are made available to poorer nations, UNICEF and the WHO have long been warning of the insufficient supply of the auto-disable syringes, which are crucial for inoculations in poorer nations.
Auto-disable syringes lock automatically to prevent re-use, which is otherwise common in poorer nations and could spread of diseases. To make things more complicated, auto-disable syringes needed for the Pfizer vaccine are different from standard syringes, UNICEF said.

Philippines detects first 2 cases of omicron coronavirus variant

Philippines detects first 2 cases of omicron coronavirus variant
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

Philippines detects first 2 cases of omicron coronavirus variant

Philippines detects first 2 cases of omicron coronavirus variant
  • The two omicron variant cases are currently isolated in a quarantine facility
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines has detected two imported cases of the omicron coronavirus variant of concern, its first reported cases, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.
The two omicron variant cases, detected from 48 samples sequenced on Dec. 14, are currently isolated in a quarantine facility, it said in a statement.

US study: Record highs, rain and beaver damage in Arctic

US study: Record highs, rain and beaver damage in Arctic
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

US study: Record highs, rain and beaver damage in Arctic

US study: Record highs, rain and beaver damage in Arctic
  • The region's melting ice opens the door to more pressures, including the potential for more oil and gas drilling and more mining and more tensions between countries wanting to exploit the area
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

The Arctic continues to deteriorate from global warming, not setting as many records this year as in the past, but still changing so rapidly that federal scientists call it alarming in their annual Arctic report card.
The 16th straight health check for the northern polar region spotlighted the first ever rainfall at Greenland summit station, record warm temperatures between October and December 2020, and the new problem of expansion of beavers in the Arctic.
“The trends are consistent, alarming and undeniable,” US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief Rick Spinrad said presenting the findings by 111 scientists from 12 countries at the American Geophysical Union conference Tuesday. “The loss of the great white cap that once covered the top of the world is one of the most iconic indicators of climate change.”
“The Arctic is Earth’s air conditioning,” Spinrad said. “Billions of people rely on its moderating influence on climate. We have a narrow window of time to avoid very costly, deadly and irreversible future climate impacts.”
The 2020-2021 polar year — scientists study the Arctic on a yearly basis from October to September — was only the 7th warmest on record. However, October to December in 2020 set a record for the warmest autumn.
This report card comes out as the Arctic warms two to three times faster than the rest of the planet. The region's melting ice opens the door to more pressures, including the potential for more oil and gas drilling and more mining and more tensions between countries wanting to exploit the area. For the people who live there, it means having to adapt to a ground that is getting softer as permafrost melts and changes to traditional hunting and fishing.
“It's really tough for us to live up there, let alone thrive,” said report co-author Kaare Sikuaq Erickson, a community science liaison from the Bering Sea village of Unalakleet.
When sea ice hit its annual minimum in September for how far it extends, it was only the 12th lowest on record. But the rarer thick sea ice, which stays around for more than a year, was the second lowest at the end of the summer since records began in 1985, reflecting a problem in the more crucial type of ice for the Arctic.
“The sea ice loss in the Bering Sea is extremely, extremely scary,” Erickson said. “It's an ecosystem collapse situation. I think the sea ice loss in my region is probably the biggest concern."
Report editor Twila Moon, a scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center, said people may think “if something is not setting a brand new record, then it’s going pretty well. And that is not true.”
The Arctic is on a roller coaster of acceptable conditions and horrible ones, Moon said, pointing to Greenland.
“If you had asked me in early July how we’re doing for the Greenland ice sheet, I would have given you two thumbs up. We were having, surprisingly, what felt like a normal year,” Moon said. “And then we had these really extreme melt events coming in late July and in August, creating brand new records, giving us rainfall observed at the summit of Greenland for the first time ever.”
It’s usually so cold there that precipitation always had fallen as snow.
Another weird situation was the expansion of beavers into western Alaska, something Moon called “stunning.” There are more than 12,000 dams there, double the amount from two decades ago.
Beavers are a problem because they dam an area causing more water to pool on the surface, which enhances permafrost thaw, making roads, airports, pipelines and structures less stable, Moon said. It's changed where fish and even beluga whales live, Erickson said.
“It’s a real transformation or disruption of the existing ecosystem,” Moon said.
Hours before the report card release, the World Meteorological Organization announced that it confirmed a new record warm temperature set for the Arctic in June 2020 in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk. Temperature in that Siberian town hit 100.4 degree s (38 degrees Celsius). That’s an absurd temperature for the Arctic, Moon said.

Deadly unrest closing schools in Cameroon’s anglophone region

Dahabaya Oumar Souni (C), the wife of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno speaks with a woman on December 10, 2021 at the site in N'Djamena where 30.000 refugees from Cameroon gather who fled the violence. (AFP)
Dahabaya Oumar Souni (C), the wife of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno speaks with a woman on December 10, 2021 at the site in N'Djamena where 30.000 refugees from Cameroon gather who fled the violence. (AFP)
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

Deadly unrest closing schools in Cameroon’s anglophone region

Dahabaya Oumar Souni (C), the wife of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno speaks with a woman on December 10, 2021 at the site in N'Djamena where 30.000 refugees from Cameroon gather who fled the violence. (AFP)
  • Anglophone separatists in the Southwest and neighboring Northwest Region regularly attack schools that they accuse of teaching in French
Updated 15 December 2021
AFP

BUEA, Cameroon: There are no students in the playground of the high school in the Bomaka district of Buea — just the odd goat grazing on overgrown grass.
Buea is the capital of Cameroon’s Southwest Region — one of two regions gripped by violence after anglophones launched a campaign to break away from the country’s French-speaking majority.
In Bomaka, almost all the schools have been closed since 2016. It has just one junior school that remains open, but whose rollcall has slumped from around 600 to just 69 today.
“The crisis has killed the schools,” said Isaac Bissong, its headmaster. “Many pupils have left this neighborhood to study elsewhere because they are afraid.”
In one classroom, only eight students were present when AFP visited. The silence in the once-bustling corridors was heavy.
Unlike other schools in the country, the green, red and yellow flag of Cameroon was nowhere to be seen — “that could get us into trouble,” said Bissong.
The school is located less than three kilometers (two miles) from Muea, one of the separatists’ strongholds and the scene of many clashes.
Bissong provides whatever security he can for the school, although he is not armed.
He sits on a chair at the school entrance, on the lookout for potential trouble.

Anglophone separatists in the Southwest and neighboring Northwest Region regularly attack schools that they accuse of teaching in French.
Teachers and other civil servants have been killed after being accused of “collaborating” with the central government in Yaounde.
The predominantly French-speaking country is ruled with an iron fist by President Paul Biya, 88, who has been in power for 39 years.
Years-long grievances among the anglophone minority brewed for years, overflowing into a declaration of independence on October 1, 2017.
Armed separatists launched attacks on the security forces, triggering a violent crackdown.
The spiral of bloodshed has claimed more than 3,500 lives and forced around 700,000 people to flee their homes, according to monitors.
NGOs say that killings of civilians and abuses have been committed by both sides.
According to UNICEF, in 2019, some 850,000 children were not in school in the English-speaking regions.
In October 2020, a dozen men stormed the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, in the Southwest Region, opening fire on pupils.
They killed seven children aged between nine and 12. A dozen others were shot or macheted.
On November 24 this year, four students and a teacher were killed by gunmen in the Southwest.

“Children are dying, and teachers too, for providing an education that these armed people do not want, believing it is not good for their region,” Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told AFP during a visit to Buea.
“There’s a generation of children who are on the verge of becoming illiterate because they have not been to school.”
In the streets of downtown Buea, armed soldiers were on patrol.
Blaise Chamango, a parent, said she was constantly worried for the children’s safety.
“Before leaving them at school in the morning, I pray.”
“When we send our children to school, we can receive threats,” said another parent, Manu Dao. “I am sad because their future is at stake.”
Many families have fled.
In the Southwest’s coastal area of Souza, one school is hosting 596 displaced English-speaking children this year, out of a total of 1,087 pupils.
The pupils are sometimes crammed 90 to a class.
“Many of them are in a state of shock,” said school official Joseph Mencheng.
“Many have seen people killed, their parents in some cases. Sometimes, in the middle of a lesson, they bring up some horror they have experienced.”
Stephanie, aged 12, is in a class with children years younger than her.
“I left my village because there was a war and I couldn’t go to school for three years,” she explained.
Nine-year-old Dipanda is talking with three classmates in another crowded classroom.
She comes from a small village in the Northwest Region. She says she is delighted to be back in school after classes were stopped “because of the war.”

US COVID-19 death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive

US COVID-19 death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

US COVID-19 death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive

US COVID-19 death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive
  • The true death toll in the US and around the world is believed to significantly higher because of cases that were overlooked or concealed
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

The US death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring.
The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Atlanta and St. Louis combined, or Minneapolis and Cleveland put together. It is roughly equivalent to how many Americans die each year from heart disease or stroke.
The United States has the highest reported toll of any country. The US accounts for approximately 4% of the world's population but about 15% of the 5.3 million known deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in China two years ago.
The true death toll in the US and around the world is believed to significantly higher because of cases that were overlooked or concealed.
A closely watched forecasting model from the University of Washington projects a total of over 880,000 reported deaths in the US by March 1.
Health experts lament that many of the deaths in the United States were especially heartbreaking because they were preventable by way of the vaccine, which became available in mid-December a year ago and was thrown open to all adults by mid-April of this year.

US COVID tally late on Dec. 14, 2021. (Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center)

About 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or just over 60% of the population. That is well short of what scientists say is needed to keep the virus in check.
“Almost all the people dying are now dying preventable deaths,” said Dr. Chris Beyrer, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “And that’s because they’re not immunized. And you know that, God, it’s a terrible tragedy.”
When the vaccine was first rolled out, the country’s death toll stood at about 300,000. It hit 600,000 in mid-June and 700,000 on Oct. 1.
The U.S. crossed the latest threshold with cases and hospitalizations on the rise again in a spike driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which arrived in the first half of 2021 and now accounts for practically all infections. Now the omicron variant is gaining a foothold in the country, though scientists are not sure how dangerous it is.
Beyrer recalled that in March or April 2020, one of the worst-case scenarios projected upwards of 240,000 American deaths.
“And I saw that number, and I thought that is incredible — 240,000 American deaths?” he said. “And we’re now past three times that number.” He added: "And I think it’s fair to say that we’re still not out of the woods.”

