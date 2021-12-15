You are here

Uber shares go up in 'best week ever,' eyes more growth  

Uber shares go up in ‘best week ever,’ eyes more growth  
Arab News

Uber shares go up in ‘best week ever,’ eyes more growth  

Uber shares go up in ‘best week ever,’ eyes more growth  
RIYADH: Uber’s chief described last week as the “best week ever” for the transport company, as its shares jumped 5 percent on Tuesday, CNBC reported. 

Dara Khosrowshahi said that the ride-sharing business has nearly 90 percent recovered from the effects of the pandemic and he is “confident” it will hit record highs in 2022. 

“Our overall mobility business continues to get closer to pre-pandemic levels,”  Khosrowshahi said. 

The company plans to focus on developing partnerships with grocery stores rather than building its own fulfillment warehouses, the CEO stated.  

Uber is also currently seeking to sell stakes in its nonstrategic assets, including its holding in China’s Didi Global Inc.,  Khosrowshahi said

Crypto prices lose their control on Coinbase, CoinMarketCap.com: Crypto Wrap

RIYADH: The price of cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange, and popular data provider CoinMarketCap.com fell briefly on Tuesday.

Several tokens showed astronomical gains that sent users rushing about huge windfalls, Bloomberg reported.

CoinMarketCap.com said in a statement that the issue has been resolved, and Coinbase said the same on Twitter, noting that trading was not affected.

Coinbase also added that it is still investigating asset prices and the difficulties of trading with Coinbase Wallet, which allows clients to manage their crypto assets.

However, neither company provided an explanation of what went wrong.

“Everyone tunes into those disruptions. They all use the same data source, so when there’s a problem and prices are really off, that can create herd behavior to drive investment decisions,” Rosario Ingargiola, founder of Bosonic, a platform for crypto clearing and settlement said.

“We haven’t found any evidence yet to suggest that today’s glitch was caused by an external party,” CoinMarketCap.com said in a statement, as many on Twitter speculated that the site was hacked. CoinMarketCap.com is owned by Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange.

Funding

Morgan Stanley-Backed Bitcoin servicer NYDIG raised $1 billion in its latest funding round, highlighting Wall Street’s growing interest in the crypto space.

The company was valued at more than $7 billion in the round, which was joined by current investors including Morgan Stanley.

The funding is tied for the second-largest crypto- or blockchain-related venture capital deal of the year with FTX Trading Ltd.’s $1 billion round in July, after Robinhood Markets Inc.’s $3.4 billion raise in January, according to PitchBook data.

The round was led by growth equity company WestCap, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, MassMutual, FIS and others.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.87 percent to $47,605 at 5:00 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,816, up 0.53 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto exchange Binance hopes to have Dubai HQ

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa
Updated 15 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa
Updated 15 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia’s planned 2022 budget surplus of SR90 billion ($24 billion) depends on oil prices staying at $70-$75 per barrel, according to Jadwa, a Saudi investment bank.

Brent oil was trading at $73.01 per barrel at 3:53 pm Saudi time on Wednesday.

The Saudi Ministry of Finance announced this week it expects revenues valued at SR1.05 trillion in its baseline scenario for the 2022 fiscal year.

This would lead to a surplus of SR90 billion in 2022, the first since 2013. Its size is set to be 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product.

However, the ministry did not provide exact figures for either oil prices or revenues.

Ever since Aramco listed on the Saudi stock exchange, the ministry has not released exact figures for oil revenues and instead includes it within the wider category of "other revenues." The latter encompasses oil, investment income and confiscations among others.

Jadwa had expected a lower surplus at SR35 billion in a previous report while international organizations had projected deficits of varying amounts.

This follows an estimated deficit of SR85 billion in 2021.

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers
  • Vedanta Group was also keen to set up a display fabrication plant in India
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor fabricators and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to establish itself as a global electronics production hub.


Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn and a Singapore-based consortium have all shown interest in setting up semiconductor fabrication units in India, a government source told Reuters.


Vedanta Group was also keen to set up a display fabrication plant in India, the source added.


New Delhi also approved a design linked incentive plan to encourage 100 local companies in semiconductor design for integrated circuits and chipsets, technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told a news briefing.


“Prime minister (Narendra Modi) has taken a historic decision today that will help develop the complete semiconductor ecosystem — from the design of semiconductor chips to their fabrication, packing and testing — in the country,” he said.


India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone maker, has announced the plan at a time when automakers and tech companies are grappling with a global semiconductor shortage.


Tata Group, one of India’s biggest conglomerates, is also venturing into the business and is in talks with three states to invest up to $300 million to set up a semiconductor assembly and test unit, Reuters has reported.

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Matarat Holding company has appointed Mohammed Al-Mowkley as its new CEO to start in January. 

Al-Mowkley is the current head of the National Water Company, a position he has held since March 2017, and also served as the deputy minister for water services at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture from 2016 to 2018. 

Al-Mowkley’s appointment as CEO of Matarat became after his achievement in merging 13 public water distribution firms under NWC, increasing efficiency of operations and fixing technical gaps, and restructuring the sector to serve its residents better, according to the National Water Strategy’s objectives. 

He is seen as a prominent figure in business management, operations, project and investment management in the Kingdom, with more than 22 years of experience.

Matarat Holding, a property of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, was founded in 2013, with the aim of transforming and promoting Saudi airports by leading the privatisation of the industry.

 

