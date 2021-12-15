You are here

ESG faces backlash as investment falls

This year’s sharp spike in energy prices should serve as a wake-up call to re-examine the squeeze the ESG agenda is putting on companies as well as political demands for a cliff edge end to fossil fuel. File
This year’s sharp spike in energy prices should serve as a wake-up call to re-examine the squeeze the ESG agenda is putting on companies as well as political demands for a cliff edge end to fossil fuel. File
Updated 13 sec ago
Michael Glackin

  • ‘Little to no impact’ recorded on environmental, social causes that companies claim to support
LONDON: Preaching the virtues of the environmental, social and governance agenda has been something of a cause célèbre for big investors over the last decade. 

And, despite controversy over returns, it has been very successful. Blue chip and even small companies now produce detailed reports to show how they are embracing ESG and incorporating it into boardroom policy and decision-making.

Moreover, banks also refuse to lend to firms that are involved in industries deemed to fall foul of ESG. 

Last week, Jane Fraser, chief executive of US banking giant Citigroup, said the bank would abandon clients if they failed to meet its climate targets.

In Europe, the banking regulator is even looking at imposing higher capital requirements on banks whose ESG commitment falls short of accepted norms.

That could prove difficult. ESG is a fairly broad term and can cover a range of areas, from fossil fuels to defense industries. In simple terms, from an investor’s viewpoint, it basically means putting your money into companies that you believe behave well and taking your cash out of companies that are deemed to behave badly.

However, there is a growing backlash against the impact ESG is having on companies.

Earlier this month the chief executive of UK outsourcing group Serco, Rupert Soames, who is also the grandson of Sir. Winston Churchill, warned the growth of ESG was stopping companies working on contracts vital to the UK’s national security. Serco said it had decided to avoid contracts related to the UK’s Atomic Weapons Establishment after being warned by fund managers that they would drop the company’s shares.  

‘Unintended conquences’

Soames said: “The unintended consequence of this for governments is that their suppliers will find it harder, or more expensive, to finance themselves in public markets.”

Few sectors highlight the impact of the unintended consequences of ESG than the energy sector right now.

ESG pressures have played a part in the huge fall in investment in oil and gas, as energy companies come under pressure to return money to shareholders and invest more in transitioning to greener energy and away from fossil fuels. 

A recent report by Goldman Sachs noted that over the past decade financial markets have been increasing the cost of capital for high-carbon investments in sectors such as offshore oil and liquefied natural gas.

And if that hadn’t had enough of an impact on investment, this year the International Energy Agency issued its bombshell warning for investors to stop funding new oil and gas projects to ensure the world reaches net-zero emissions by 2050.

Threat of energy crisis

Thus, despite fast rising demand, the Riyadh based International Energy Forum estimates investment in oil and gas this year remains 23 percent below pre-pandemic levels at $341 billion.

This week, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned falling investment threatened to cause a global energy crisis.

Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia was one of the few countries capable of increasing production capacity in 2022 if demand intensifies.

He said: “We are set for a period that could be dangerous. If there isn’t more spending on investments to preserve production capacity and increase it, an energy crisis is coming to the world.”

His view was echoed by the Kingdom’s finance minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who said: “In Saudi Arabia, we have an interest in maintaining demand. We are also worried that demand is increasing and there are no alternatives to fill that gap and we don’t want oil prices to go too high.”

One of the biggest North Sea oil and gas developments in recent years, the Cambo project was shelved last week after oil major Shell withdrew from the project. Shell, which has a 30 percent stake in the field, said Cambo was not economically viable. However, project insiders said the decision was primarily influenced by a lack of support from the UK in face of climate protests against developing new oil and gas resources in the North Sea.

The failure of oil companies to match increased demand with higher production has left resolving the supply issue almost entirely in the hands of OPEC.

FASTFACT

Despite fast rising demand, the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum estimates investment in oil and gas this year remains 23 percent below pre-pandemic levels at $341 billion.

 

Market imbalances 

However, this month OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo warned continuing reductions in oil and gas investments would lead to energy shortages, market imbalances and higher prices.

This year’s sharp spike in energy prices should serve as a wake-up call to re-examine the squeeze the ESG agenda is putting on companies as well as political demands for a cliff edge end to fossil fuel.  Private capital may be moving away from the oil and gas sector under ESG pressure, but consumers are not. Put simply, ESG is choaking supply while doing nothing to address demand.

‘Greenwashing’

Moreover, accusations of “greenwashing” have also been levelled at large financial institutions. Deutsche Bank’s asset-management arm, DWS Group, is under investigation by BaFin, the German regulator, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice following allegations that it misrepresented its ESG capabilities.

Tariq Fancy, the former head of sustainable investment at investment giant BlackRock, caused uproar earlier this year when he said ESG has “little to no impact” on the environmental and social causes that companies claim to support, calling it a “dangerous placebo.”

Inflationary pressures

Global inflationary pressures, led by the sharp rise in energy prices this year, is a feature of the rushed transition towards decarbonisation and the demands of ESG.

Consumer demand is driving energy prices, and against the backdrop of the inability of renewables to meet demand, and the seismic collapse in investment in recent years, the cost of energy, as Barkindo and others have warned, looks likely to rise further.

It is against this backdrop that the tide of ESG may be finally turning. 

Earlier this year, Texas passed a bill preventing State Pension plans and investment funds from investing in businesses that would cut ties with the energy sector.

Speaking earlier this month John Hess, chief executive of US oil firm Hess, said: “At the end of the day, to have an orderly transition, oil and gas are part of the solution, not the problem,” he said. “Our carbon footprint is 10 percent less now than 10 years ago. The real takeaway is that the energy transition will take a long time, cost a lot of money, and need technologies that don’t exist. We need climate literacy, energy literacy and economic literacy.”

RIYADH: Altibbi, an Amman-based digital health platform, has expanded its operations to Egypt with the launch of a hot-line accessible anywhere in the North African country.

The service seeks to connect patients with certified doctors directly, the company said in a statement. 

The platform aims to provide 2 million consultations in Egypt by the end of the second quarter in 2022.

“By providing a simple hot-line service, accessible to all, Altibbi is enabling fast, easy and affordable access to healthcare services throughout the country,” said Jalil Allabadi, CEO of the company. 

“It represents another important step in our efforts to deliver quality healthcare services for all in the region,” he added. 

The service was launched in collaboration with the Jordanian and Egyptian authorities through their respective national COVID-19 hot-lines.

RIYADH: Uber’s chief described last week as the “best week ever” for the transport company, as its shares jumped 5 percent on Tuesday, CNBC reported. 

Dara Khosrowshahi said that the ride-sharing business has nearly 90 percent recovered from the effects of the pandemic and he is “confident” it will hit record highs in 2022. 

“Our overall mobility business continues to get closer to pre-pandemic levels,”  Khosrowshahi said. 

The company plans to focus on developing partnerships with grocery stores rather than building its own fulfillment warehouses, the CEO stated.  

Uber is also currently seeking to sell stakes in its nonstrategic assets, including its holding in China’s Didi Global Inc.,  Khosrowshahi said

RIYADH: The price of cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange, and popular data provider CoinMarketCap.com fell briefly on Tuesday.

Several tokens showed astronomical gains that sent users rushing about huge windfalls, Bloomberg reported.

CoinMarketCap.com said in a statement that the issue has been resolved, and Coinbase said the same on Twitter, noting that trading was not affected.

Coinbase also added that it is still investigating asset prices and the difficulties of trading with Coinbase Wallet, which allows clients to manage their crypto assets.

However, neither company provided an explanation of what went wrong.

“Everyone tunes into those disruptions. They all use the same data source, so when there’s a problem and prices are really off, that can create herd behavior to drive investment decisions,” Rosario Ingargiola, founder of Bosonic, a platform for crypto clearing and settlement said.

“We haven’t found any evidence yet to suggest that today’s glitch was caused by an external party,” CoinMarketCap.com said in a statement, as many on Twitter speculated that the site was hacked. CoinMarketCap.com is owned by Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange.

Funding

Morgan Stanley-Backed Bitcoin servicer NYDIG raised $1 billion in its latest funding round, highlighting Wall Street’s growing interest in the crypto space.

The company was valued at more than $7 billion in the round, which was joined by current investors including Morgan Stanley.

The funding is tied for the second-largest crypto- or blockchain-related venture capital deal of the year with FTX Trading Ltd.’s $1 billion round in July, after Robinhood Markets Inc.’s $3.4 billion raise in January, according to PitchBook data.

The round was led by growth equity company WestCap, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, MassMutual, FIS and others.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.87 percent to $47,605 at 5:00 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,816, up 0.53 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

RIYADH: Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, is set to sign an initial agreement with the Dubai government regarding crypto-related activities, Asharq reported.

Dubai is one of the candidates along with France to be the global headquarters of Binance.

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO and co-founder of Binance bought his first home in Dubai in October.

He also said last month that he bought the property to demonstrate Binance's relationship with the city, which he described as being very pro-crypto, according to Bloomberg.

"The government there has the advantage that it is progressing tremendously, and it represents a very good business environment,” Zhao said.

Saudi Arabia’s planned 2022 budget surplus of SR90 billion ($24 billion) depends on oil prices staying at $70-$75 per barrel, according to Jadwa, a Saudi investment bank.

Brent oil was trading at $73.01 per barrel at 3:53 pm Saudi time on Wednesday.

The Saudi Ministry of Finance announced this week it expects revenues valued at SR1.05 trillion in its baseline scenario for the 2022 fiscal year.

This would lead to a surplus of SR90 billion in 2022, the first since 2013. Its size is set to be 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product.

However, the ministry did not provide exact figures for either oil prices or revenues.

Ever since Aramco listed on the Saudi stock exchange, the ministry has not released exact figures for oil revenues and instead includes it within the wider category of "other revenues." The latter encompasses oil, investment income and confiscations among others.

Jadwa had expected a lower surplus at SR35 billion in a previous report while international organizations had projected deficits of varying amounts.

This follows an estimated deficit of SR85 billion in 2021.

