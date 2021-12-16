You are here

  • Home
  • Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman

Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman

Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/pbue3

Updated 4 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman

Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman
Updated 4 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian real estate company Dar Al Arkan plans to list financing company Sahel on the main market with a capital amounting to SR1 billion ($266.5 million), the firm’s chairman has revealed.

The company also plans to invest SR2 billion to develop a real estate tourism project in Oman, Yousef Al Shelash told CNBC Arabia.

Al Shelash added that the company is waiting for approval from regulators to use digital currencies in purchasing and selling properties.

 

Topics: economy Tadawul Investment Saudi Arabia Dar al Arkan real estate

Related

Dar Al Arkan reports $6.6m profit in Q3, as Saudi real estate sector booms
Dar Al Arkan reports $6.6m profit in Q3, as Saudi real estate sector booms

Egypt to open its first green hydrogen plant in November 2022

Egypt to open its first green hydrogen plant in November 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to open its first green hydrogen plant in November 2022

Egypt to open its first green hydrogen plant in November 2022
  • The project will be located near the EBIC facilities in the industrial zone located in Ain Sokhna
Updated 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

 

Egypt will have its first green hydrogen production plant up and running next November, Ayman Soliman, CEO of Egypt's Sovereign Fund, said.

 

This comes in accordance with the agreement signed last October with the Norwegian Scatec alliance, Fertiglobe, and the Emirati Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, where quantities of 50 to 100 megawatts will be generated, which will be used to generate green ammonia. 

The North African country is also due to host COP27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference next November.

The production will be supplied to Fertiglobe-owned Egypt Basic Industries Corporation, which will use green hydrogen as a supplemental feedstock to produce more than 45 metric tons of green ammonia per year under a long-term purchase contract.

According to the agreement, the project’s ownership structure is divided between the Norwegian Scatec, which will own a majority stake in it, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, and the Fertiglobe company owned by prominent Egyptian businessman, Nassef Sawiris.

The project will be located near the EBIC facilities in the industrial zone located in Ain Sokhna.

Soliman explained that green ammonia is a green fuel that can be used in the maritime and air transport sectors, which are among the most heavy contributors to pollution and carbon emissions, noting that Egypt will play a leading role in the transition to a green economy, especially since 18 percent of global trade passes through the Suez Canal.

He stressed that the use of green energy in the field of ship and aircraft catering will be beneficial and a qualitative leap for the Egyptian economy.

The project comes within the framework of the Fund's efforts to support the field of infrastructure, on top of which comes the green sector with three key areas of concern.

Soliman added that the fund would encourage the private sector to participate in important investment projects to help the government direct its investments to sectors that are not attractive to investment.

TAQA Power, a subsidiary of TAQA Arabia, signed a memorandum of understanding with the German company MAN Energy Solutions, regarding a pilot project to produce green hydrogen locally in Egypt to power the tourist buses with clean fuel.

Under the MoU both partners will prepare a feasibility study over the next six months for the use of electrolysis solutions in hydrogen fuel plants.

The expected production of green hydrogen in Egypt comes amid the growing international demand for alternative fuels as key countries move away from a reliance on fossil fuels in order to mitigate the environmental impact and combat climate change.

Topics: economy MENA green hydrogen gas Green hydrogen sustainability climate change Egypt

Related

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is greeted by Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman in Muscat. (ONA)
Business & Economy
ACWA power to sign $7bn green hydrogen deal with Omanoil, Air Products

Egyptian-Russian talks to establish a logistical zone to store wheat in Egypt

Egyptian-Russian talks to establish a logistical zone to store wheat in Egypt
Updated 10 min ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian-Russian talks to establish a logistical zone to store wheat in Egypt

Egyptian-Russian talks to establish a logistical zone to store wheat in Egypt
Updated 10 min ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Russia could create a free logistics zone in Egypt to store wheat, the two countries have said following diplomatic talks.

The North African country’s Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Al-Moselhi met with Moscow’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin to discuss the deal, which would initially see one million tons annually stored inside silos for Egypt and some neighboring countries.

Egypt is one of the largest wheat importing countries in the world, bringing in more than 13 million tonnes annually, most notably from Russia, Ukraine and the US.

In a statement by the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, Al-Moselhi said he had discussed with the Russians the possibility of establishing a joint company for grain trading in Egypt to be a nucleus for achieving stability in strategic commodities and achieving food security.

This would be not only for Egypt, but also some neighboring Arab and African countries.

The Russian-Egyptian partnership also discussed establishing tanks for edible oils, which will contribute to maximizing Egypt's strategic stock of wheat and reducing the cost of shipping as well as trading circles.

Topics: wheat Egypt Russia

Related

Egypt's exports jump 24.5% to $25.9 billion in 10 months
Business & Economy
Egypt's exports jump 24.5% to $25.9 billion in 10 months

Egypt's exports jump 24.5% to $25.9 billion in 10 months

Egypt's exports jump 24.5% to $25.9 billion in 10 months
Getty Images
Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
Yassin  Mohammad

Egypt's exports jump 24.5% to $25.9 billion in 10 months

Egypt's exports jump 24.5% to $25.9 billion in 10 months
  • The minister indicated that the Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises Law was issued and its executive regulations approved
Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
Yassin  Mohammad

Egypt's exports saw an increase of 24.5 percent in the ten months to October 2021 as a result of new measures put in place to stimulate export trade.

The Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevin Gamea, said that the measures helped Egyptian exports rise during the first ten months of 2021, reaching a value of $25.9 billion, compared to the same period in 2020.

In addition, the increase in the contribution of industrial production to gross domestic product hit 17 percent during the fiscal year 2019-2020, compared to about 16 percent during the fiscal year 2018-2019.

The minister noted that there are a number of measures set to be implemented to help maintain Egyptian export growth in light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

The minister indicated that the Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises Law was issued and its executive regulations approved, which includes many unprecedented incentives and benefits for these types of projects, which accounts for more than 70 percent of the Egyptian economy.

Several other laws were issued by the ministry, including the Industrial Land Allocation Law, the Industrial Licenses Law and its implementing regulations, which would simplify the procedures for obtaining licenses for new industrial projects for nearly 80 percent of industries, which are among the most important challenges facing the private sector. In addition it also amended the executive regulations of the law on the importers register.

Gamea indicated that the Supreme Council for Export was reconstituted and the framework of plans and policies to maximize exports and activate the role of the Export Development Fund, where the overdue export dues were paid, reaching about EGP 30 billion.

This was in addition to approving the program for the new project for export support, starting from the first of July, as well as developing a network of trade partnerships with foreign markets by activating relations with trading partners and benefiting from regional integration and preferential trade agreements.

Topics: econmy Egypt MENA

Related

Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m
Business & Economy
Egypt's largest steel producer acquires 18% of Egyptian Steel at $160m

Suez Canal achieves its highest monthly revenues ever during November

Suez Canal achieves its highest monthly revenues ever during November
Updated 49 min 11 sec ago
Yassin Mohammad

Suez Canal achieves its highest monthly revenues ever during November

Suez Canal achieves its highest monthly revenues ever during November
Updated 49 min 11 sec ago
Yassin Mohammad

The Suez Canal recorded its highest ever revenue in November, pulling in $571.3 million according to the head of the waterway’s ruling body.

Osama Rabie said in a statement that the canal also achieved the largest monthly net tonnage with 113.5 million tonnes.

The Suez Canal Authority head stressed that the support of the political leadership had a great impact towards achieving the goals of the strategic vision for the development of the authority.

He added the Authority is considering incentives for ships that run on liquefied natural gas, and discussing ways to use renewable energy in operating pilot stations and a number of marine units.

The Suez Canal is almost 200 kilometers long, and about 12 percent of global trade — including 1 million barrels of oil — pass through the waterway every day.

About 12% of global trade, around one million barrels of oil and roughly 8 percent of liquefied natural gas pass through the canal each day.

Topics: Suez Canal Authority suez canal

Related

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says
Business & Economy
Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says
Suez Canal sees record passage of 80 ships
Business & Economy
Suez Canal sees record passage of 80 ships

Egyptian Central Bank issues new rules on loan repayments to help pandemic-hit businesses

Egyptian Central Bank issues new rules on loan repayments to help pandemic-hit businesses
Updated 52 min 59 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian Central Bank issues new rules on loan repayments to help pandemic-hit businesses

Egyptian Central Bank issues new rules on loan repayments to help pandemic-hit businesses
Updated 52 min 59 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Banks must restructure credit facilities for businesses struggling because of the pandemic, the Central Bank of Egypt has said as it unveiled a range of measures to help smaller firms.

Other policies signed off by the board of directors include increasing loan periods, restructuring the outstanding installments, and giving businesses appropriate grace periods.

The Central Bank also decided to establish a supervisory framework for non-performing loans, as well as setting a specific time frame within which banks will execute non-performing facilities.

The Bank said these decisions were taken in light of the continuing repercussions of the coronavirus crisis and its impact on various economic sectors, specifically the impact on the ability of small and medium-sized companies to meet their obligations with banks, which may increase the possibilities of accumulating debts on them.

According to government data, the Egyptian economy achieved a growth rate of 9.8 percent during the first quarter of the 2021/22 fiscal year, compared to a growth rate of 0.7 percent during the first quarter of the last fiscal year.

It is expected that the annual growth rate will continue to rise to between 5.5 percent and 5.7 percent by the end of the current fiscal year.

Topics: Egyptian Central Bank

Related

Central Bank of Egypt to issue T-bills tender worth $1bn
Business & Economy
Central Bank of Egypt to issue T-bills tender worth $1bn

Latest updates

Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman
Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman
‘I love music from the Middle East:’ Danish DJ Morten says before SOUNDSTORM show in Riyadh
Danish DJ Morten will hit the stage in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws
Ethiopia urged to free reporters held under emergency laws
First two Saudi relief planes depart to bring aid for Afghan people
First two Saudi relief planes depart to bring aid for Afghan people
Egypt to open its first green hydrogen plant in November 2022
Egypt to open its first green hydrogen plant in November 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.