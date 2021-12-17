You are here

France: 110,000 fake health passes in circulation

France: 110,000 fake health passes in circulation
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police have found that medical staff is sometimes complicit in the fraud. (AFP/File)
France: 110,000 fake health passes in circulation

France: 110,000 fake health passes in circulation
  • Some 100 people had been arrested as a result of 400 investigations since the health pass became mandatory in parts of public life
PARIS: Some 110,000 fake health passes are in circulation in France, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday, with hundreds of investigations launched against makers and users of the forged documents.

The health pass, showing proof of vaccination, COVID-19 recovery or a recent negative test result, is required for access to public transport, restaurants and cultural events.

As they investigate users and distributors of the fake documents, police have found that medical staff is sometimes complicit in the fraud, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

“The problem with the fake health passes is that they often involve the collusion of real doctors or real nurses,” he told the France 2 broadcaster. This makes offences “very difficult to prove.”

Some 100 people had been arrested as a result of 400 investigations since the health pass became mandatory in parts of public life, Darmanin said.

They risk up to five years in prison, he said, adding that some have already been sentenced to suspended or actual jail terms.

Last month, a doctor who allegedly sold at least 220 fake health passes in the Paris region was charged and detained.

Darmanin said he was in favor of dropping cases against users of fake health passes who agreed to get a real one legally instead.

The French government has warned that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care could reach 4,000 during the Christmas season, compared to 3,000 now.

It is promoting booster vaccine shots to control the worst of the onslaught of the omicron variant, and has warned that health passes will no longer be valid from mid-January unless holders get a vaccine top-up. AFP

EU hopes fresh talks, not sanctions, will avert Ukraine war

EU hopes fresh talks, not sanctions, will avert Ukraine war
EU hopes fresh talks, not sanctions, will avert Ukraine war

EU hopes fresh talks, not sanctions, will avert Ukraine war
  • Leaders reiterate warning of sanctions with ‘massive cost’ if Russia invades Ukraine
  • Countries on the EU’s eastern flank closer to Russia believe sanctions would work best as a deterrent and should be imposed immediately
BRUSSELS: European Union leaders on Thursday pressed Russia to return to peace talks with Ukraine and renewed their threat to impose unprecedented sanctions on Moscow in tandem with the United States and Britain should Russian armed forces cross the border.

“Let there be no doubt. If Russia were to move against Ukraine, the Union will be in a position to take sanctions that could extract a massive cost. We have done our work in that respect,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen  told a news conference following a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
The EU’s call for a return to the negotiating table came as Russia said it had submitted draft documents to the United States outlining security arrangements that it wants to negotiate with Washington and its allies in the NATO military alliance. NATO is suggesting it might be willing to discuss them.
US intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack, as it did in 2014 when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula, but says it wants guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO.
In a statement in Brussels, the EU leaders underlined “the urgent need for Russia to de-escalate tensions caused by the military buildup along its border with Ukraine and aggressive rhetoric.” They pledged their “full support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
They said the EU “encourages diplomatic efforts and supports the Normandy format in achieving the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements,” in reference to French and German brokered talks between the two sides aimed at enforcing a 2015 peace deal.
The leaders repeated a message sent from the US, Britain and the Group of Seven industrial nations in recent weeks that “any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with partners.”
The EU is divided over when to hit Moscow with sanctions. France and Germany want to hold fire, expressing concern that such action could bring on an attack and believing that a diplomatic solution can be found.
Both countries’ leaders underlined Thursday the importance of reviving the Normandy talks, which have made little headway this year.
“We have a very good format, the Normandy format, that we want to reactivate, re-energize,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters. “It won’t be easy, we should not be naïve, and we should be very clear when it comes to the integrity of borders.”
France and Germany’s peace efforts in 2015 helped end large-scale hostilities in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014. But the conflict, which has left 14,000 dead, has simmered.
In contrast, countries on the EU’s eastern flank closer to Russia believe sanctions would work best as a deterrent and should be imposed immediately. Ukraine’s president wants more sanctions to be imposed before — instead of after — any possible incursion, but his plea has fallen on deaf ears.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, whose country borders Russia, said the EU should not underestimate the threat the troop buildup poses. He warned that Moscow’s actions are creating one of the worst security situations since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
“I’m talking not only about Ukraine,” Nauseda said, stressing that the entire Baltic region and Poland should be concerned.
EU lawmakers said in a resolution that “any new sanctions package should include the Russian officer corps and flag officers involved in the planning of a possible invasion, as well as the immediate circle and oligarchs ‘in the orbit of the Russian President and their families.’”
They said it should involve “the freezing of financial and physical assets in the EU, travel bans, the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT payment system” for international financial transfers, target key economic sectors and disrupt the financing of the intelligence services and the armed forces.
The lawmakers have no decision-making powers on sanctions, but their experts often have detailed knowledge of what member countries are thinking on joint foreign policy initiatives.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin again prodded Western leaders to provide legally binding guarantees that Ukraine would never join NATO or that its members weapons would ever be deployed there, calling such moves a “red line” for Moscow.
The US and its allies have refused to make such a pledge, but Putin and US President Joe Biden agreed last week on further talks to discuss Russian concerns.

Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect migratory birds

Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect migratory birds
Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect migratory birds

Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect migratory birds
  • The number of migratory birds, which spend on average seven months in the country, has been declining due to climate change and illegal hunting.
DHAKA: Bangladesh has banned air rifles to protect hundreds of vulnerable bird species, a top environmental official said on Thursday, as flocks of migratory birds arrive in the country to survive the winter months in a warmer climate.

Bangladesh has more than 700 bird species, 388 of them migratory birds coming from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan, according to Bangladesh Bird Club data.

The number of migratory birds, which spend on average seven months in the country, has been declining due to climate change and illegal hunting. Authorities estimate that 125,000 migratory birds flew to Bangladesh this year, 20,000 less than during the previous winter. While wildlife hunting was outlawed in Bangladesh more than three decades ago, air guns remained legal as they did not fall under the “lethal weapon” category. The government ban on carrying and using air rifles came into effect on Wednesday.

“This is a part of our continuing efforts to preserve wildlife. The decision to ban air guns will help in protecting both migratory and homegrown birds,” Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests Mohammad Jahidul Kabir told Arab News.

“There are some migratory birds that are considered critically endangered throughout the world and it’s our duty to protect these birds.”

The move was welcomed by environmentalists, who are urging the government to increase fines and jail terms for poachers.

•Bangladesh is home to more than 700 bird species, 388 of them are migratory birds.  

•Wildlife hunting was outlawed in Bangladesh more than three decades ago but air guns remained legal.

“We have been asking for air guns to be banned for around a decade. It’s good news that the government has finally taken the decision,” Abdul Karim, a central committee member of the Bangladesh Environmental Movement, told Arab News.

“The authorities should consider tougher punishments,” he said. “Poachers are still capturing the birds in different ways. Sometimes they use net traps to catch the birds alive and sell them.” 

Under the country’s wildlife protection laws, the maximum punishment is a year’s imprisonment and a fine of $1,200.

The former country director of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, said it was the first time the Bangladeshi government had banned the use of pneumatic weapons.

“The decision is very much logical,” he said, but bans alone are not enough.

“Government has created many sanctuaries for the wildlife and birds. But law and government initiatives alone are not enough in this regard,” Khan told Arab News.

“The government should include the message about the importance of protecting nature in school textbooks,” he said.

“We need to have more people’s engagement and the younger generation should be involved in this process.”

 

Despite successes in war on terror, global reach of terrorists is expanding

Despite successes in war on terror, global reach of terrorists is expanding
Despite successes in war on terror, global reach of terrorists is expanding

Despite successes in war on terror, global reach of terrorists is expanding
  • Report details terrorist presence in every region and groups that pose greatest threats to the world
  • It highlights Saudi antiterrorism efforts, including the Saudi-US-led Terrorist Financing Targeting Center
CHICAGO: Terrorist groups have expanded the scope of their violent activities to include more countries, according to a report published on Thursday by the US State Department. It also concludes that “significant terrorism activities remain in the Middle East and North Africa.”

The 421-page Country Reports on Terrorism 2020 details the terrorist presence in every region, including the names of the groups that pose the greatest threats to the world, and their sources of funding and support.

The authors note that “significant terrorist activities and safe havens” persist in the Middle East and North Africa for organizations such as Daesh, Al-Qaeda, Hezbollah and the Iranian regime, but cautioned that terrorism has become “more geographically dispersed” into a greater number of countries.

“Although ISIS lost all the territory it had seized in Iraq and Syria, the organization and its branches continued to mount a worldwide terrorism campaign, carrying out deadly attacks globally,” according to the report, which uses ISIS as another name for the terrorist group Daesh.

“Illustrating the evolving threat, ISIS affiliates outside Iraq and Syria caused more fatalities during 2020 than in any previous year. In 2020 the United States and its partners continued to battle AQ (Al-Qaeda) and its affiliates around the world. The organization faced significant leadership losses with the elimination of Abdelmalek Droukdel, the emir of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, and AQ’s number two, Abu Mohammed Al-Masri.

“Yet, AQ’s networks continued to exploit undergoverned spaces, conflict zones, and security gaps in the Middle East to acquire terrorist resources and conduct terrorist attacks. AQ further bolstered its presence abroad, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, where AQ affiliates AQAP, Al-Shabaab in the Horn of Africa, and Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin in the Sahel remain among the most active and dangerous terrorist groups in the world.”

The 83-member, US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS has made progress in its attempts to prevent a resurgence of the group and block its efforts to build “a physical caliphate in Iraq and Syria,” according to the report.

It also designates the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC-QF, and Iran-backed terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, as Al-Qaeda affiliates that have also remained active throughout the region.

Daesh and Al-Qaeda continue to be “resilient adversaries” in Libya, Syria, Egypt’s Sinai Province, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen and the Arabian Peninsula, the report states.

“Iran continued to use the IRGC-QF to advance Iran’s interests abroad,” it notes. “Iran also continued to acknowledge the active involvement of the IRGC-QF in the conflicts in Iraq and Syria, the latter in support of the Assad regime.

“Through the IRGC-QF, Iran continued its support to several US-designated terrorist groups, providing funding, training, weapons and equipment. Among the groups receiving support from Iran are Hizballah (an alternate spelling of Hezbollah), Hamas, the Palestine Islamic Jihad, Al-Ashtar Brigades and Saraya Al-Mukhtar in Bahrain, and Kata’ib Hizballah and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq in Iraq.”

Iran also provided weapons and support to other militant groups in Iraq and Syria, and to the Houthis in Yemen and the Taliban in Afghanistan, according to the report.

“Iran-backed militias escalated the pace of attacks on Embassy Baghdad and Iraqi bases hosting US and other Defeat-ISIS forces,” it said. “The Houthis continue to receive material support and guidance from Iranian entities, including to enable attacks against Saudi Arabia.”

The report highlights the efforts of Saudi authorities to fight terrorism, noting: “Saudi Arabia and the United States continued to co-lead the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, an initiative founded in 2017 to increase US-Gulf multilateral collaboration to counter terrorist financing.  In 2020, TFTC members imposed sanctions against six individuals and entities affiliated with ISIS.”

In addition to funding from Saudi Arabia, the United States Agency for International Development contributed $173.8 million to confront terrorism in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria and Yemen.

Hezbollah continues to pose an impending threat to Israel, the report warns, having bragged, including during media presentations detailing potential production sites, about having “enough” precision-guided missiles in Lebanon to do so.

Palestinian terrorist groups — such as Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine General Command, Asbat al-Ansar, Fatah Al-Islam, Fatah Al-Intifada, Jund Al-Sham, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Abdullah Azzam Brigades in Gaza, the West Bank and operating in 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon — pose threats, the report states, although Israeli and Palestinian Authority security forces continued to coordinate their efforts in the West Bank to mitigate violence.

Accused accepts responsibility for killing UK teacher but denies murder

Accused accepts responsibility for killing UK teacher but denies murder
Accused accepts responsibility for killing UK teacher but denies murder

Accused accepts responsibility for killing UK teacher but denies murder
  • Primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, 28, was found dead in South London in September this year
  • Koci Selamaj, 36, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter a not guilty plea to the murder charge
LONDON: The man accused of killing British primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has accepted responsibility for her death but pleads not guilty to murder, a court heard on Thursday.

Nessa, 28, was attacked in South London in September this year while on her way to meet a friend.

Prosecutors say that Koci Selamaj, 36, traveled from his home in Eastbourne, about an hour from London, to carry out a “premeditated and predatory” attack, during which he repeatedly struck Nessa with a 0.6 meter-long weapon.

Judge Nicholas Wall asked Selamaj’s defense lawyer: “Is there any dispute your client killed Ms. Nessa?”

Aidan Harvey replied: “There is not, my lord. He accepts he killed her.”

Assisted by an Albanian interpreter, Selamaj spoke only to confirm his identity and enter a not guilty plea to the murder charge. Members of Nessa’s family were in court for the hearing at the Old Bailey in London.

The next hearing will take place on Feb. 25, and a trial date of June 7 has been set.

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs
US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs
  • The Commerce Department is targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes
  • The Treasury Department is also set to issue penalties against several Chinese entities
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said Thursday it is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities for actions in Xinjiang province.
That is the latest step against Beijing over human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in the country’s western region.
The Commerce Department is targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.
The move will bar American companies from selling components to the entities without a license.
“The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “We cannot allow US commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to US national security,”
The Treasury Department is also set to issue penalties against several Chinese entities, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the soon-to-be-announced moves.
The official, explaining the Commerce Department actions, noted that US intelligence has established that Beijing has set up a high tech surveillance system across Xinjiang that uses biometric facial recognition and has collected DNA samples from all residents, ages 12 to 65, in Xinjiang part of a systematic effort to suppress Uyghurs.
The White House announced last week it would stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China’s “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang.” US athletes will continue to compete but Biden will not send the usual contingent of dignitaries.
The administration also said this week that it supported bipartisan legislation that bans imports into the US from Xinjiang unless companies can demonstrate the goods were not produced by forced labor.
China has denied any abuses and says the steps it has taken are necessary to combat terrorism and a separatist movement.

