Migrants help Pope Francis celebrate 85th birthday
Pope Francis greets a migrant family at the Apostolic Nunciature in Nicosia, Cyprus on December 3. (Reuters)
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

  • "You saved us," an African boy told the pope during a meeting in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace a day after the 12 arrived from Cyprus
  • They wished him a happy birthday and gave him a painting made by an Afghan refugee showing migrants crossing the sea
VATICAN CITY: A group of migrants from refugee camps in Cyprus who are being resettled in Italy at Pope Francis’ expense helped the pontiff celebrate his 85th birthday on Friday.
“You saved us,” an African boy told the pope during a meeting in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace a day after the 12 arrived from Cyprus.
They wished him a happy birthday and gave him a painting made by an Afghan refugee showing migrants crossing the sea.
They come from Congo Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Somalia and Syria and are the first of 50 people from camps in Cyprus that the pope has pledged to provide for. The rest are due to arrive in the next few months and will be looked after and integrated into Italian society by the Catholic Sant’ Egidio charity group.
The first group included doctors and information technology workers in their native countries, among others.
The pope will provide for 50 migrants to resettle in Italy as part of a deal between Italy, the Vatican and Cyprus to commemorate his trip earlier this month to the Mediterranean island.
Francis, who was elected the first pontiff from Latin America in 2013, has made defense of migrants and refugees a cornerstone of his pontificate.
Ethnically-divided Cyprus, the closest European Union member state to the Middle East, has struggled to manage an influx of migrants and refugees in the past two years.
Many asylum seekers access the southern government-controlled areas through the “Green Line” splitting the island after previously arriving in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in its north.
The pope also visited Greece during the Dec. 2-6 trip, including a stop at a refugee camp on the island of Lesbos.
During a previous visit in 2016, he left Lesbos, then at the frontline of Europe’s migration crisis, taking 12 Syrian refugees with him.

Indian bank workers continue strike against privatization threat

Indian bank workers continue strike against privatization threat
Updated 49 min 5 sec ago

Indian bank workers continue strike against privatization threat

Indian bank workers continue strike against privatization threat
  • Unions organized strike after failed negotiations with the government, which intends to privatize the country’s 12 public sector banks
Updated 49 min 5 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s banking system was disrupted for a second consecutive day on Friday as more than 900,000 of those working in the country’s public banking sector continued their strike in protest at the government’s decision to privatize state-owned banks.

The Indian government is reportedly looking to gradually privatize all 12 of its public-sector banks, which control more than 80 percent of the country’s financial transactions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in March that two of them would be selected for sale in the current financial year.

To facilitate the privatization process, the government has listed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for introduction and passage during the ongoing winter session of parliament. The United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of nine bank unions, believes that privatizing banks will significantly weaken India’s economy. It organized the two-day strike after negotiations with the government failed.

“We held talks with the government, but the government refused to give us any assurances; that’s why we had to launch the strike,” Jatinder Pal Singh, president of the State Bank of India Officers’ Association in Delhi, told Arab News.

“Public sector banks have been the backbone of the country’s economy, as well as its financial structure,” he said. “All social and economic schemes of the government have been implemented successfully by public-sector banks and they have a deep reach across the country.”

Public sector banks are seen as vital for the implementation of government initiatives such as expanding rural credit, he noted.

“If these banks are privatized, our poor people and common people will be deprived of banking services,” Singh said. “Private sector banks are not bothered about social responsibility.”

Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, general secretary of the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation, said there was no guarantee that private sector banks would not collapse and that by privatizing profit-making public sector banks the government is “putting people’s money at risk.”

When Yes Bank, a prominent private sector bank, collapsed in March last year, it was rescued by the State Bank of India, which acquired a 49-percent stake in the lender.

“In 2008, when the global economic meltdown took place, the Indian economy (survived) because of public-sector banks,” Bandlish told Arab News. “Then-Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said this in parliament.”

The government was expected to present the amended banking bill in parliament on Friday, but it did not, with local media reports suggesting that new discussions on the privatization issue were underway with the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Officials at the Ministry of Finance were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts on Friday to reach them.

New Delhi wants to overhaul the banking sector to shore up government revenues as the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to make themselves felt. But it is a politically risky move, because it could put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk.

“Privatization will lead to more unemployment at a time when the economy is already in distress and there is a dip in household income,” veteran economist Prof. Arun Kumar of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi told Arab News.

“The pandemic has shown how public-sector banks support marginalized people and the rural populace,” he said. “The need is to strengthen the public sector rather than weaken it.”

Militant groups will take advantage of Afghan crisis, Pakistan says ahead of OIC meet

Militant groups will take advantage of Afghan crisis, Pakistan says ahead of OIC meet
Updated 43 min 2 sec ago

Militant groups will take advantage of Afghan crisis, Pakistan says ahead of OIC meet

Militant groups will take advantage of Afghan crisis, Pakistan says ahead of OIC meet
  • US Central Command warned last week that Al-Qaeda is attempting to rebuild
Updated 43 min 2 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh will take advantage of the Afghan crisis, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi cautioned on Friday ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s special session in Islamabad.

The 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers was called by Saudi Arabia and will be hosted by Islamabad on Dec. 19.

The meeting’s focus is on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, where the economy plunged into free fall in mid-August when the Taliban took control as US-led foreign troops withdrew after 20 years’ presence.

Concerns over the unchecked presence of extremist groups on Afghan soil have been raised since the beginning of the US withdrawal, but last week the head of the US Central Command said it was clear that Al-Qaeda is attempting to rebuild its presence inside Afghanistan, which was the base from which it planned the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks against the US.

“The likes of Al-Qaeda and Daesh will take advantage of the crisis and will increase their footprints in Afghanistan,” Qureshi told reporters during a press briefing.

The Taliban takeover prompted the US and other donors to cut off financial aid on which Afghanistan had become dependent during the 20 years of war, and froze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets, isolating the country from the global financial system and paralyzing its banks.

UN agencies say nearly 23 million people — about 55 percent of the Afghan population — are facing extreme levels of hunger, with 9 million at risk of famine.

“If we do not act now this will become the largest humanitarian crisis in the world,” Qureshi said. “All you have invested in Afghanistan in the past 20 years in education and other sectors will be ruined. The gains the world has made will evaporate.”

As delegates for the OIC meeting started to arrive in Islamabad, including the organization’s secretary general Hissein Brahim Taha and Islamic Development Bank president Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser, Qureshi said US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West has also confirmed his participation.

“That gives the US an opportunity to assess the situation right sitting next door,” he said, adding that he had also discussed the unfreezing of the Afghan central bank assets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who cited “certain legal issues” hindering the release of funds.

“I think there is still a cushion of around $2 billion which is not tied to those legal issues. By releasing those $2 billion the US can ease immediate sufferings of Afghan people, so we are saying they should consider that,” Qureshi said.

He said that Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also scheduled to attend the OIC meeting, which will give the international community an opportunity to express their concerns and expectations directly to the Taliban.

Topics: Afghan crisis Pakistan OIC

Pfizer says pandemic could extend until 2024 as 2-4 year-olds vaccine data delayed

Pfizer says pandemic could extend until 2024 as 2-4 year-olds vaccine data delayed
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

Pfizer says pandemic could extend until 2024 as 2-4 year-olds vaccine data delayed

Pfizer says pandemic could extend until 2024 as 2-4 year-olds vaccine data delayed
  • The company said it is testing a three-dose course of the vaccine in all age groups under 16
  • "The data are illustrating the impact of a booster and that our vaccine works best as a primary regimen of three doses," Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Pfizer Inc. on Friday forecast that the COVID-19 pandemic would not be behind us until 2024 and said a lower-dose version of its vaccine for 2-4 year olds generated a weaker immune response than expected, potentially delaying authorization.
The company said it is testing a three-dose course of the vaccine in all age groups under 16, including 2-4 year olds. It had previously expected data from that age group this year, but said it did not expect the delay would meaningfully change plans to file for emergency use authorization in the second quarter of 2022.
“The data are illustrating the impact of a booster and that our vaccine works best as a primary regimen of three doses,” Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said on a conference call.
Pfizer developed the vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech SE . The companies has been developing a version of their vaccine tailored to combat the quick-spreading omicron variant, although they have not decided whether it will be needed. They expect to start a clinical trial for the updated vaccine in January, Pfizer executives said.
The company said it currently expects the vaccine to generate revenue of $31 billion next year. Variant-specific shots, if needed, could boost sales in 2022.
Pfizer and BioNTech tested a 3-microgram dose of its vaccine in 2-5 year-olds after using a 10-microgram dose in 5-11 year- olds and 30-microgram doses in everyone over 12. In children aged 6 to 24 months, the low-dose version of the vaccine generated an immune response consistent with that of older vaccine recipients, the company said.
If the three-dose study is successful, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to submit data to regulators to support an Emergency Use Authorization for children six months to under five years of age in the first half of 2022.

German rescue ship picks up 223 migrants near Malta

German rescue ship picks up 223 migrants near Malta
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

German rescue ship picks up 223 migrants near Malta

German rescue ship picks up 223 migrants near Malta
  • The Sea-Eye 4 rescue ship has picked up the migrants in four rescue missions since Thursday "in the Maltese search and rescue zone"
  • Civilian sea rescue organisations are currently the only European forces actively searching for people and willing to bring them to safety
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

BERLIN: German migrant rescue charity Sea-Eye said Friday one of its boats had picked up 223 migrants in the Mediterranean and accused Malta of failing to respond to distress calls.
The Sea-Eye 4 rescue ship has picked up the migrants in four rescue missions since Thursday “in the Maltese search and rescue zone,” the NGO said in a statement.
“Among them are 29 women, four of whom are pregnant, and eight children. The crew is currently searching for another boat in distress,” it said.
“Malta has again failed to fulfil its obligation to coordinate and solve maritime emergencies,” it added.
According to Sea-Eye, civilian sea rescue organizations are currently the only European forces actively searching for people and willing to bring them to safety.
“As the weather conditions are soon expected to worsen considerably, the chances of survival for those still at sea are decreasing considerably,” the charity said.
One child on board has a broken arm and another a broken finger, while two pregnant women are suffering from stomach pains, it said
Several people have had to be treated for chemical burns and hypothermia, it added.
Every year, tens of thousands of migrants seek to cross the central Mediterranean from north Africa, mainly from Libya and Tunisia.
The perilous crossings are often deadly, and the journeys are made even more complicated by winter weather.

Briton who threw acid in ex-girlfriend’s face has sentenced increased

Briton who threw acid in ex-girlfriend’s face has sentenced increased
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

Briton who threw acid in ex-girlfriend’s face has sentenced increased

Briton who threw acid in ex-girlfriend’s face has sentenced increased
  • Previous sentence of 11 years was ‘unduly lenient,’ judges have ruled
  • Rym Alaoui was attacked by Milad Rouf in May and has been left with life-changing injuries
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A young man who stalked his ex-girlfriend and threw acid in her face in Brighton, UK, has had his sentence increased after a judge found that his previous penalty was “unduly lenient.”

Junior doctor Rym Alaoui was subjected to the brutal attack on her doorstep when she was tricked by Milad Rouf.

Rouf, himself a medical student, traveled across Britain to Brighton and disguised himself in a fat suit to carry out the attack, which has left Alaoui with life-changing injuries.

He was initially handed an 11-year prison sentence, with four years on license, by a judge in October.

But following a hearing Wednesday, judges increased his sentence to 15 years behind bars, with a four-year extended license.

Lord Justice Fulford, sitting with Justice Goss and Sir Andrew Nicol, ruled the original sentence had been “unduly lenient,” noting the domestic context of the case.

Fulford said: “This offense was a form of domestic abuse,” adding that the extent of Rouf’s planning was “striking.”

He noted the “devastating” injuries caused by the acid, including blindness in one eye, and said that Alaoui did not know whether she would be able to return to her profession because of her injuries.

Chalk said: “Rouf’s crime was shocking and has severely impacted the future of a young doctor — who lives to heal others — by robbing her of her sight in one eye.

“I hope the court’s decision to increase his sentence acts as a warning to those who think of acting in such a cruel and barbaric way.”

During his October sentencing, Judge Christine Laing QC said the trauma suffered by Alaoui was “unimaginable.”

She said: “You bought sulphuric acid, as a trainee doctor you would know far better than most people the devastating consequences that has when applied to the human body.”

Judge Laing said Rouf acted out of “simple jealousy and anger at being rejected.”

The court heard at the time that Rouf and Alaoui had had a short relationship while studying together in Cardiff, but Alaoui broke it off when she was offered a job as a doctor in East Sussex.

Instead of moving on, Rouf spent weeks planning his attack before traveling to Brighton on May 20.

Wearing his disguise of a fat suit, sunglasses, and make-up, he knocked on her door and handed her a threatening note — so she would not know it was him when he spoke — before throwing sulphuric acid in her face.

Despite her immediate response of going to the shower to wash it off, and the interventions of medical workers, she has been left with devastating injuries.

In a statement read out on her behalf in court, Alaoui said the attack had left her living in “constant physical and psychological pain” and that she feared for her “future wellbeing and socioeconomic hardship.”

“I have been robbed of years of my career and young adult life,” she said. “I cannot begin to imagine how or why someone could commit such a horrible, premeditated attack.”

