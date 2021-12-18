You are here

Militant groups will take advantage of Afghan crisis, Pakistan says ahead of OIC meet

Militant groups will take advantage of Afghan crisis, Pakistan says ahead of OIC meet
OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, center, arrives ahead of the 17th Extraordinary Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation. (Twitter @oic_oci)
Updated 18 December 2021

Militant groups will take advantage of Afghan crisis, Pakistan says ahead of OIC meet

Militant groups will take advantage of Afghan crisis, Pakistan says ahead of OIC meet
  • US Central Command warned last week that Al-Qaeda is attempting to rebuild
Updated 18 December 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh will take advantage of the Afghan crisis, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi cautioned on Friday ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s special session in Islamabad.

The 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers was called by Saudi Arabia and will be hosted by Islamabad on Dec. 19.

The meeting’s focus is on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, where the economy plunged into free fall in mid-August when the Taliban took control as US-led foreign troops withdrew after 20 years’ presence.

Concerns over the unchecked presence of extremist groups on Afghan soil have been raised since the beginning of the US withdrawal, but last week the head of the US Central Command said it was clear that Al-Qaeda is attempting to rebuild its presence inside Afghanistan, which was the base from which it planned the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks against the US.

“The likes of Al-Qaeda and Daesh will take advantage of the crisis and will increase their footprints in Afghanistan,” Qureshi told reporters during a press briefing.

The Taliban takeover prompted the US and other donors to cut off financial aid on which Afghanistan had become dependent during the 20 years of war, and froze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets, isolating the country from the global financial system and paralyzing its banks.

UN agencies say nearly 23 million people — about 55 percent of the Afghan population — are facing extreme levels of hunger, with 9 million at risk of famine.

“If we do not act now this will become the largest humanitarian crisis in the world,” Qureshi said. “All you have invested in Afghanistan in the past 20 years in education and other sectors will be ruined. The gains the world has made will evaporate.”

As delegates for the OIC meeting started to arrive in Islamabad, including the organization’s secretary general Hissein Brahim Taha and Islamic Development Bank president Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser, Qureshi said US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West has also confirmed his participation.

“That gives the US an opportunity to assess the situation right sitting next door,” he said, adding that he had also discussed the unfreezing of the Afghan central bank assets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who cited “certain legal issues” hindering the release of funds.

“I think there is still a cushion of around $2 billion which is not tied to those legal issues. By releasing those $2 billion the US can ease immediate sufferings of Afghan people, so we are saying they should consider that,” Qureshi said.

He said that Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also scheduled to attend the OIC meeting, which will give the international community an opportunity to express their concerns and expectations directly to the Taliban.

Topics: Afghan crisis Pakistan OIC

Death toll from Philippines typhoon rises to 18

This aerial handout photo taken on December 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Siargao island off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. (AFP)
This aerial handout photo taken on December 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Siargao island off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. (AFP)
Updated 11 min 30 sec ago
AFP

Death toll from Philippines typhoon rises to 18

This aerial handout photo taken on December 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Siargao island off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. (AFP)
  • Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive
Updated 11 min 30 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has risen to 18 as the disaster agency warned Saturday of “severe damage” in the hardest-hit areas.
More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the country, knocking out communications in many areas and toppling concrete power poles.
Rai was a super typhoon when it smashed into the popular tourist island of Siargao on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour).
Its wind speeds eased to 150 kph as it barrelled across the archipelago, ripping roofs off houses, uprooting trees and littering streets with debris.
More than 18,000 military, police, coast guard and fire personnel will join search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected regions, Mark Timbal, spokesman for the national disaster agency, told AFP.
“There has been severe damage” in Surigao and Siargao, Timbal said, referring to the areas that bore the brunt of the typhoon.
Communications were still down in Siargao and in the nearby city of Surigao, which is on the northern tip of the southern island of Mindanao.
Philippine Coast Guard has shared photos on social media showing widespread destruction around Surigao, with roofs torn off buildings, wooden structures shattered and palm trees stripped of fronds.
Aerial footage showed swathes of rice fields under water.
Dinagat Vice Governor Nilo Demerey told broadcaster ABS-CBN the storm devastated the island near Siargao and left at least six people dead.
That takes the overall death toll to 18, with the disaster agency also reporting seven missing and two injured.
“Odette was so strong,” Demerey said, using the local name for the typhoon.
Residents “are trying to repair their houses because even our evacuation centers were torn down. They can’t seek refuge anywhere else... everything was destroyed.”
After lashing Palawan island, Rai emerged over the South China Sea on Saturday and was headed toward Vietnam, the state weather forecaster said.
Rai hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season — most cyclones typically develop between July and October.
Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.
The Philippines — ranked as one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change — is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Topics: Philippines typhoon

Update Tens of thousands flee homes as super typhoon slams into Philippines
World
Tens of thousands flee homes as super typhoon slams into Philippines
Philippines reports first cases of omicron variant
World
Philippines reports first cases of omicron variant

Former US policewoman weeps on stand describing how she shot Black driver

Kimberly Potter breaks down in tears as she testifies during her trial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
Kimberly Potter breaks down in tears as she testifies during her trial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Former US policewoman weeps on stand describing how she shot Black driver

Kimberly Potter breaks down in tears as she testifies during her trial in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality
  • Wright’s death also triggered several nights of protests and unrest in Brooklyn Center before Potter’s own arrest calmed tensions
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A US former police officer on trial for the death of a young African-American man wept in court Friday as she described how a routine traffic stop descended swiftly into chaos.
Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first degree manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in April this year.
She claims the shooting was an accident, saying she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser.
“We were struggling, we were trying to keep them from driving away. And then it just went chaotic, I remember yelling ‘Taser Taser Taser.’ And nothing happens, then he told me I shot him,” Potter said, bursting into tears.
She said the moments that followed were largely a blank.
“They have an ambulance for me and I don’t know why. And then I went, then I was at the station. I don’t remember a lot of things afterwards,” she said.
On Sunday, April 11, 2021, the white policewoman was patrolling with a colleague who decided to look up the driver of a white Buick that had committed a minor traffic violation.
After realizing that the driver was the subject of an arrest warrant, the police officers decided to arrest him. Potter described that as a potentially dangerous situation.
“Sometimes there’s guns in the car. Sometimes there’s uncooperative people, you don’t know who you’re stopping,” she told the court.
Wright, who was unarmed, resisted being handcuffed and restarted his car to try to flee. Potter then drew what she said she thought was her Taser.
On a recording of the scene, Potter can be heard shouting “Taser” several times, before shooting with her gun and fatally wounding Wright.
The incident came during the trial of white policeman Derek Chauvin who had asphyxiated George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 by kneeling on his neck for some nine minutes.
Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
Wright’s death also triggered several nights of protests and unrest in Brooklyn Center before Potter’s own arrest calmed tensions.
Potter’s lawyer, Paul Engh, argued that Wright’s death was a result of human error and the stress that his client was under, maintaining that she was attempting to protect a fellow officer as Wright tried to drive off.
But for prosecutor Erin Eldridge, Wright died because of Potter’s reckless handling of her weapon and the negligence of an officer with 26 years on the force.
Ben Crump, the lawyer for Wright’s family, said in a statement that Potter’s testimony showed that “Daunte Wright’s killing at Potter’s hands was absolutely preventable.”

Topics: US police

Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in court. (Screenshot)
World
Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd in landmark US racial justice case
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death
World
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a convention of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow, Russia December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a convention of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow, Russia December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a convention of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow, Russia December 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia’s relations with the US and NATO have approached a “dangerous point,” noting that alliance deployments and drills near Russia have raised “unacceptable” threats to its security
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the US and its allies.
The proposals, which were submitted to the US and its allies earlier this week, also call for a ban on sending US and Russian warships and aircraft to areas from where they can strike each other’s territory, along with a halt to NATO military drills near Russia.
The demand for a written guarantee that Ukraine won’t be offered membership already has been rejected by the West, which said Moscow doesn’t have a say in NATO’s enlargement.
NATO’s secretary-general emphasized Friday that any security talks with Moscow would need to take into account NATO concerns and involve Ukraine and other partners. The White House similarly said it’s discussing the proposals with US allies and partners, but noted that all countries have the right to determine their future without outside interference.
The publication of the demands — contained in a proposed Russia-US security treaty and a security agreement between Moscow and NATO — comes amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has raised fears of an invasion. Moscow has denied it has plans to attack its neighbor but wants legal guarantees precluding NATO expansion and deploying weapons there.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia’s relations with the US and NATO have approached a “dangerous point,” noting that alliance deployments and drills near Russia have raised “unacceptable” threats to its security.
Moscow wants the US to start talks immediately on the proposals in Geneva, he told reporters.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had received the Russian documents, and noted that any dialogue with Moscow “would also need to address NATO’s concerns about Russia’s actions, be based on core principles and documents of European security, and take place in consultation with NATO’s European partners, such as Ukraine.”
He added that the 30 NATO countries “have made clear that should Russia take concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are prepared to work on strengthening confidence building measures.”
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration is ready to discuss Moscow’s concerns about NATO in talks with Russian officials, but emphasized that Washington is committed to the “principle of nothing about you without you” in shaping policy that impacts European allies.
“We’re approaching the broader question of diplomacy with Russia from the point of view that ... meaningful progress at the negotiating table, of course, will have to take place in a context of de-escalation rather than escalation,” Sullivan said at the event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. He added “that it’s very difficult to see agreements getting consummated if we’re continuing to see an escalatory cycle.”
While US intelligence has determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made plans for a potential further invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Sullivan said the US still does not know whether he has decided to move forward.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that strategic security talks with Moscow go back decades, saying that “there’s no reason we can’t do that moving forward to reduce instability, but we’re going to do that in partnership and coordination with our European allies and partners.”
”We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is built, including that all countries have the right to decide their own future and foreign policy free from the outside interference,” Psaki said.
Moscow’s draft also calls for efforts to reduce the risk of incidents involving Russia and NATO warships and aircraft, primarily in the Baltic and the Black seas, increase the transparency of military drills and other confidence-building measures.
A senior US official said some of the Russian proposals are part of an arms control agenda between Moscow and Washington, while some other issues, such as transparency and deconfliction, concern all 57 members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, including Ukraine and Georgia.
The official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity in order to talk about the proposals, said the US is looking at how to engage every country whose interests are affected in prospective talks on European security issues and will respond to Moscow sometime next week with concrete proposals after consulting with the allies.
President Vladimir Putin raised the demand for security guarantees in last week’s video call with US President Joe Biden. During the conversation, Biden voiced concern about a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine and warned him that Russia would face “severe consequences” if Moscow attacked its neighbor.
Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and shortly after cast its support behind a separatist rebellion in the country’s east. More than seven years of fighting has killed over 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine’s industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.
The Russian demands would oblige Washington and its allies to pledge to halt NATO’s eastward expansion to include other ex-Soviet republics and rescind a 2008 promise of membership to Ukraine and Georgia. The alliance already has firmly rejected that demand from Moscow.
Moscow’s documents also would preclude the US and other NATO allies from conducting any military activities in Ukraine, other countries of Eastern Europe and ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus and in Central Asia.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on Moscow’s proposals by emphasizing that it’s up to the alliance and Ukraine to discuss NATO membership prospects and its military cooperation with other countries.
“The Russian aggression and the current Russian escalation along the Ukrainian border and on the occupied territories is now the main problem for the Euro-Atlantic security,” said its spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.
The Russian proposal also ups the ante by putting a new demand to roll back NATO military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe, stating that the parties agree not to send any troops to areas where they hadn’t been present in 1997 — before NATO’s eastward expansion started — except for exceptional situations of mutual consent.
Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined NATO in 1999, followed in 2004 by Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In the following years, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia also became members, bringing NATO membership to 30 nations.
The draft proposals contain a ban on the deployment of US and Russian warships and aircraft to “areas where they can strike targets on the territory of the other party.”
Moscow has long complained about patrol flights by US strategic bombers near Russia’s borders and the deployment of US and NATO warships to the Black Sea, describing them as destabilizing and provocative.
Russia’s draft envisages a pledge not to station intermediate-range missiles in areas where they can strike the other party’s territory, a clause that follows the US and Russian withdrawal from a Cold War-era pact banning such weapons.
The Russian draft also calls for a ban on the deployment of US and Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of other countries — a repeat of Moscow’s longtime push for the US to withdraw its nuclear weapons from Europe.
Dmitri Trenin, the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, noted that the publication of the Russian demands signals that the Kremlin considers their acceptance by the West unlikely.
“This logically means that Russia will have to assure its security single-handedly” using military-technical means, he said on Twitter.

Topics: Ukraine Russia European Union (EU)

EU hopes fresh talks, not sanctions, will avert Ukraine war
World
EU hopes fresh talks, not sanctions, will avert Ukraine war
US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs
World
US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs

Indian bank workers continue strike against privatization threat

Indian bank workers continue strike against privatization threat
Updated 18 December 2021

Indian bank workers continue strike against privatization threat

Indian bank workers continue strike against privatization threat
  • Unions organized strike after failed negotiations with the government, which intends to privatize the country’s 12 public sector banks
Updated 18 December 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s banking system was disrupted for a second consecutive day on Friday as more than 900,000 of those working in the country’s public banking sector continued their strike in protest at the government’s decision to privatize state-owned banks.

The Indian government is reportedly looking to gradually privatize all 12 of its public-sector banks, which control more than 80 percent of the country’s financial transactions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in March that two of them would be selected for sale in the current financial year.

To facilitate the privatization process, the government has listed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for introduction and passage during the ongoing winter session of parliament. The United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of nine bank unions, believes that privatizing banks will significantly weaken India’s economy. It organized the two-day strike after negotiations with the government failed.

“We held talks with the government, but the government refused to give us any assurances; that’s why we had to launch the strike,” Jatinder Pal Singh, president of the State Bank of India Officers’ Association in Delhi, told Arab News.

“Public sector banks have been the backbone of the country’s economy, as well as its financial structure,” he said. “All social and economic schemes of the government have been implemented successfully by public-sector banks and they have a deep reach across the country.”

Public sector banks are seen as vital for the implementation of government initiatives such as expanding rural credit, he noted.

“If these banks are privatized, our poor people and common people will be deprived of banking services,” Singh said. “Private sector banks are not bothered about social responsibility.”

Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, general secretary of the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation, said there was no guarantee that private sector banks would not collapse and that by privatizing profit-making public sector banks the government is “putting people’s money at risk.”

When Yes Bank, a prominent private sector bank, collapsed in March last year, it was rescued by the State Bank of India, which acquired a 49-percent stake in the lender.

“In 2008, when the global economic meltdown took place, the Indian economy (survived) because of public-sector banks,” Bandlish told Arab News. “Then-Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said this in parliament.”

The government was expected to present the amended banking bill in parliament on Friday, but it did not, with local media reports suggesting that new discussions on the privatization issue were underway with the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Officials at the Ministry of Finance were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts on Friday to reach them.

New Delhi wants to overhaul the banking sector to shore up government revenues as the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to make themselves felt. But it is a politically risky move, because it could put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk.

“Privatization will lead to more unemployment at a time when the economy is already in distress and there is a dip in household income,” veteran economist Prof. Arun Kumar of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi told Arab News.

“The pandemic has shown how public-sector banks support marginalized people and the rural populace,” he said. “The need is to strengthen the public sector rather than weaken it.”

Topics: indian banks Reserve Bank of India Nirmala Sitharaman

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers
Business & Economy
India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers

Pfizer says pandemic could extend until 2024 as 2-4 year-olds vaccine data delayed

Pfizer says pandemic could extend until 2024 as 2-4 year-olds vaccine data delayed
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

Pfizer says pandemic could extend until 2024 as 2-4 year-olds vaccine data delayed

Pfizer says pandemic could extend until 2024 as 2-4 year-olds vaccine data delayed
  • The company said it is testing a three-dose course of the vaccine in all age groups under 16
  • "The data are illustrating the impact of a booster and that our vaccine works best as a primary regimen of three doses," Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Pfizer Inc. on Friday forecast that the COVID-19 pandemic would not be behind us until 2024 and said a lower-dose version of its vaccine for 2-4 year olds generated a weaker immune response than expected, potentially delaying authorization.
The company said it is testing a three-dose course of the vaccine in all age groups under 16, including 2-4 year olds. It had previously expected data from that age group this year, but said it did not expect the delay would meaningfully change plans to file for emergency use authorization in the second quarter of 2022.
“The data are illustrating the impact of a booster and that our vaccine works best as a primary regimen of three doses,” Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said on a conference call.
Pfizer developed the vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech SE . The companies has been developing a version of their vaccine tailored to combat the quick-spreading omicron variant, although they have not decided whether it will be needed. They expect to start a clinical trial for the updated vaccine in January, Pfizer executives said.
The company said it currently expects the vaccine to generate revenue of $31 billion next year. Variant-specific shots, if needed, could boost sales in 2022.
Pfizer and BioNTech tested a 3-microgram dose of its vaccine in 2-5 year-olds after using a 10-microgram dose in 5-11 year- olds and 30-microgram doses in everyone over 12. In children aged 6 to 24 months, the low-dose version of the vaccine generated an immune response consistent with that of older vaccine recipients, the company said.
If the three-dose study is successful, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to submit data to regulators to support an Emergency Use Authorization for children six months to under five years of age in the first half of 2022.

Topics: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination booster children

Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations
World
Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations
Egypt authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds
Middle-East
Egypt authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds

