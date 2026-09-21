UNITED NATIONS: French President Emmanuel Macron will face US President Donald Trump with “total candor” when they meet ahead of the UN’s signature diplomatic week in New York, a French official said Monday.

“It is always a good opportunity to set the tone before the start of this high-level week of the General Assembly, and to have a discussion with the president of the United States with total candor, as (Macron) always does,” a French official told AFP.