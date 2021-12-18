You are here

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister
In this file photo taken on March 13, 2021 a member of the medical staff vaccinates a patient at a Covid-19 vaccination centre, located at the Conference centre in Nice. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister

Up to 10 percent of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant: minister
  • Health Minister Olivier Veran also said that he expected that early next week the French health authority will give the green light to start offering coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

PARIS: The omicron coronavirus variant is now suspected to be responsible for up to 10 percent of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in France and is the main reason behind plans for stricter health requirements for entering some venues, the health minister said on Saturday.
The new vaccination pass set to be introduced early next year will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport. Under the current regulations, a recent negative COVID-19 test is sufficient for entering many indoor public places.
Plans for the new pass were announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday.
Health Minister Olivier Veran, speaking on France Inter radio, also said that he expected that early next week the French health authority will give the green light to start offering coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11.
For now, only children with serious health conditions or additional health risks can be given the shots.
Veran said that he hoped that voluntary vaccination for all children could start on Dec. 22.

Topics: France COVID-19

Italian project to host refugees to expand nationwide

Italian project to host refugees to expand nationwide
Updated 6 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian project to host refugees to expand nationwide

Italian project to host refugees to expand nationwide
  • Family scheme to integrate migrants has so far helped 119 people, returned positive economic impact
Updated 6 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A project which has placed 113 refugees, mostly from Syria and the Horn of Africa, with Italian families in five cities since 2019 is to expand nationwide.

The NGO Refugees Welcome Italia said the project, called “From Experiences to Model: Family Stays as a Path of Integration,” would expand thanks to a future collaboration with ANCI, the Italian national association of municipalities,.

The project was launched in 2019 in Rome, Palermo, Bari, Ravenna and Macerata. Rome’s Tor Vergata University offered its expertise and even allowed some refugees to work there as part of the program.

Even though the family-stay model is not entirely new in Italy, the version proposed by RWI has innovative elements.

The project’s organisers explain it is built on the involvement of trained, active citizens, and structured in groups of local activists who act as a “community garrison.”

The organizers say that dialogue with local administrations has led to the creation of a “Register of Family Stays” sponsored by the municipalities of Ravenna and Bari, and also officially approved by the municipality of Rome.

The register represents “the most advanced tool in terms of policy to obtain the structured involvement of active citizens in family reception, as well as other forms of community help and support: A tool that helps to overcome fragmentation in civil society (foster care, voluntary guardians, supporting families) and creates an unequivocal administrative procedure and a shared work model,” RWI said in a press conference attended by Arab News.

In three years, 90 percent of the refugees involved have gained full financial independence. There are 754 families registered in the project’s areas ready to host refugees.

Tor Vergata University developed tools for assessing the project’s social impact. The results of the survey showed that for every euro invested in the host family project, €3.01 were generated.

“We hope that in the future the family stay experience will remain not only a good practice tested locally, but can become a policy and a governance tool at the national level,” Fabiana Musicco, director of RWI, said.

“This way we will be able to allow more refugees who come to Italy to find a better future, more chances to build a new life here.”

Topics: Italy

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: report

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: report
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
AFP

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: report

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: report
  • The child, estimated to be barely a year old, was among 500-plus people who arrived on the small island
  • He was spotted by rescuers in the midst of some 70 men in a boat which landed Friday
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
AFP

ROME: A one-year-old boy believed to have been sent by his parents to make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing alone has made it safely to the island of Lampedusa, Italian media reports said Saturday.
The child, estimated to be barely a year old, was among 500-plus people who arrived on the small island in seven separate landings over the past two days, the Repubblica daily said.
He was spotted by rescuers in the midst of some 70 men in a boat which landed Friday, the daily said.
“He crossed the Mediterranean before he even learned to walk. He braved the waves alone... too young to reveal his name and his story,” it said.
The other migrants had no idea who the child was, but were reportedly begged by his parents to keep him safe during the crossing, possibly because they were prevented from boarding with him, the daily said.
Another arrival was a 14-year-old son of a woman who died during a rescue off the island.
“She was traveling on a boat with 25 other people, including her son who saw her drown,” Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Twitter.
“Another preventable loss on Europe’s doorstep, another life claimed by irresponsible migration policies.”
Some 1,340 people have died attempting the perilous Central Mediterranean crossing so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Topics: Italy Lampedusa migrants

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan

Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan
  • The Milan fire department said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the city
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

ROME: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit northern Italy on Saturday, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.
The quake struck Bonate Sotto, a small town outside the city of Bergamo, at a depth of 26 kilometers (16.16 miles), the INGV said. It was strongly felt by residents in nearby Milan.
The Milan fire department said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the city, Italy’s second largest, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Topics: Italy

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast

At least 12 killed in Pakistan gas blast
  • Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

KARACHI, Pakistan: At least 12 people were killed and several more injured Saturday by a gas blast in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said.
The explosion went off in a bank building in the Sher Shah area and social media and TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.
Cars and motorcycles parked nearby were also damaged.
Provincial police told AFP a bomb disposal squad was investigating, but “apparently the leakage of gas was the cause.”
They said 12 people had been confirmed killed, and 13 were being treated for injuries.
Explosions caused by faulty gas cylinders — which are used for cooking as well as in cars — are common in Pakistan.
Karachi, which is responsible for 60 percent of Pakistan’s economic output, has long endured creaky infrastructure, illegal construction and failing municipal services.

Topics: Pakistan

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul
  • New applications will be accepted from January 10
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists’ rule.
Thousands of Afghans have applied for new travel documents to escape a growing economic and humanitarian crisis described by the United Nations as an “avalanche of hunger.”
Authorities will start issuing the documents from Sunday at Kabul’s passport office, Alam Gul Haqqani, the head of the passport department in the interior ministry, told reporters.
The Taliban stopped issuing passports shortly after their August 15 return to power, as tens of thousands of people scrambled to Kabul’s only airport in a bid to catch any international flight that could evacuate them.
In October authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment used there to break down.
“All the technical issues have now been resolved,” Haqqani said, adding that initially travel documents will be given to those who had already applied before the office suspended work.
New applications will be accepted from January 10, he said.
Many Afghans who wanted to visit neighboring Pakistan for medical treatment have been blocked for months in the absence of valid passports.
“My mother has some health issues and we needed to go to Pakistan a long time ago, but we could not because the passport department was closed,” said Jamshid, who like many Afghans goes by only one name.
“We are happy now that... we can get our passports and go to Pakistan.”
Issuing passports is also seen as a test of the Taliban’s commitment to the international community to allow eligible people to leave amid the growing humanitarian crisis.
The Taliban are pressing donors to restore billions of dollars in aid that was suspended when the previous Western-backed regime imploded in the final stages of a US military withdrawal.
The abrupt withholding of aid has amounted to an “unprecedented” fiscal shock for an economy already battered by drought and decades of war, according to the United Nations Development Programme.
The crisis has forced many in the capital to sell household possessions to buy food for their families.
International flights, mainly to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have slowly resumed at Kabul airport after the facility was trashed in August when crowds of people scrambled to evacuate.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

