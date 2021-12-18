Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply

You are here

Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply on Saturday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border fell to an hourly volume of 1,217,444 kilowatt hours from an average of 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday and around 12,000,000 kWh/h on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the flows were down. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.

  • His death was announced by the company he founded in 1992 and which bears his name
DUBAI: UAE businessman Majid Al Futtaim has died, it has been announced.

His death was announced by the company he founded in 1992 and which bears his name, Majid Al Futtaim Group.

It operates in 13 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, and has three main subsidiaries: Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Majid Al Futtaim Ventures, and Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

The company he founded paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Alain Bejjani, CEO of the Majid Al Futtaim Group, also paid tribute to the late businessman.

“Mr. Majid was a visionary entrepreneur and a truly exceptional man who transformed the retailing experience both here in the UAE and more widely across the region,” he posted on Twitter. “His extraordinary foresight and clarity of purpose not only set our company on the path to success, but greatly contributed towards the UAE’s global reputation for innovation and excellence.”

He continued: “His leadership was marked not only by his clear sense of purpose and unwavering vision, but also his acute business acumen and understanding of how to bring happiness and great moments to his community and, in doing so transform our region.

“The strength and drive of his leadership has been an inspiration to many, myself included. Each one of us will carry that legacy forward through our company and culture.

“Together, with boldness and passion, we shall continue creating happiness for our customers, communities and each other as we deliver on Mr. Majid’s simple, powerful wish - great moments for everyone, everyday.

“His passing is a tragic loss for our company, our communities and our region, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May God rest his soul,” added.

 

Topics: Majid Al Futtaim Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF)

  • The afghani lost more than 11 percent of its value against the US dollar in the space of a day earlier this week
HERAT: The value of Afghanistan’s currency is tumbling, exacerbating an already severe economic crisis and deepening poverty in a country where more than half the population already doesn’t have enough to eat.
The afghani lost more than 11 percent of its value against the US dollar in the space of a day earlier this week, before recouping somewhat. But the market remains volatile, and the devaluation is already impacting Afghans.
Afghanistan’s economy was already troubled when the international community froze billions of dollars’ worth of Afghanistan’s assets abroad and stopped all international funding to the country after the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid a chaotic US and NATO troop withdrawal. The consequences have been dire for a country heavily dependent on foreign aid.
Afghanistan was also slated to access about $450 million on Aug. 23 from the International Monetary Fund, but the IMF blocked the release because of a “lack of clarity” about the country’s new rulers. Since then, international envoys have warned of a looming economic meltdown and humanitarian catastrophe.
“People have no money and the prices have gone up,” said Sayed Umid, a 28-year-old shopkeeper selling basic food items such as rice, beans and pulses in a main shopping street in the western Afghan city of Herat.
“Since this morning I haven’t had a single customer,” he said. With rent to pay on his shop and home expenses, he worries he can no longer make ends meet.
Khan Afzal Hadawal, former acting governor of Afghanistan’s central bank, said that the sanctions on the Taliban and the freezing of Afghanistan’s reserve funds “have put the country’s aid-dependent economy on the verge of full economic collapse, leading to historic depreciation of currency,”
“The development agencies, donors, the international community, the US, all these should help in this crisis,” he said. “We do understand the concerns of the international community but there are mechanisms (that) can help to manage the crisis and to assist the Afghan people.”
According to the United Nations’ World Food Program, 22.8 million of Afghanistan’s 38 million people already face acute food insecurity, and malnutrition in the country is increasing. A combination of the coronavirus pandemic, a severe drought and the Taliban takeover have left many without jobs, and the currency’s sliding value has been pushing up food prices.
Shopkeeper Jafar Agha said the price of a large container of cooking oil was about 700 afghanis three months ago (roughly $8 at the time), but now costs about 1,800 afghanis (around $18).
“My business has fallen to zero,” he said. “I’m not selling because people have no money. ... We don’t have any hope for the future.”
In the bedlam of the Herat Money Exchange market, traders frantically check the ever-changing currency rate on their mobile phones as they jostle through the crowd shouting out prices and waving wads of cash.
A taser-wielding guard keeps the entrance free from the crush, the sound of its sharp clicks enough to send money changers scurrying past into the exchange.
Wednesday wasn’t a good day for trader Said Nadir. He sold US dollars at a rate of 105 afghanis, but then bought at 113 afghanis to the dollar as the currency began to slide and he worried it might fall further.
“The situation is very bad. When the price increases, we cannot find dollars,” he said.
In early August, the afghani was trading at around 80 to the dollar, jumping to around 90 in October. It briefly spiked from 110 on Sunday to 123 on Monday, before recouping somewhat. On Thursday it was trading at around 100 afghanis to the dollar.
For Farzad Haidari, a 34-year-old who imports and sells women’s shawls and scarves, the currency fluctuations have wreaked havoc on his business.
Importing many of his goods from neighboring Iran and with rent on his store in a shopping mall in central Herat set in dollars, he’s seen much of his income evaporate. If the situation continues and prices keep increasing, he said, he could be forced to close his shop.
“Before, when there was uncertainty because of war, we had our business,” he said. “Now there is security, but we’re losing our business.”

  • PIF's Central Jeddah Development to be built in three phases, first of which will be completed by end of 2027
  • The "Downtown Jeddah" project aims to add SR47 billion to the Kingdom's economy by 2030
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched the master development Downtown Jeddah project, formerly known as “New Jeddah Downtown”,  to develop 5.7 million square meters with a total investment of SR75 billion ($19.98 billion).

The project will be implemented by the Public Investment Fund’s Central Jeddah Development in three phases, the first of which will be completed by the end of the year 2027.

Downtown Jeddah will then begin to receive residents and visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.

It will be financed by the PIF and investors from inside and outside the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The developing company is currently working with all relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of all phases according to the approved time plan.

The "Downtown Jeddah" project aims to achieve an added value to the Kingdom's economy by SR47 billion by 2030.

Key details:

It will have 2,700 hotel rooms

There will be 17,000 residential units

More than 10 quality entertainment and tourism projects

Four landmarks will be created

The project will include four major international landmarks, namely; an opera house, a museum, a sports stadium, and ocean basins and coral farms.

There will also be more than 10 entertainment and tourism projects.

The operational works of the project will pave the way for the local private sector to participate in the development and operation of promising economic sectors, like tourism, sports, cultural and entertainment, with international standards. 

The project will also include a world-class marina and beach resorts, in addition to a wide range of luxury local and international hotels, restaurants and cafes, and various options for shopping.

Downtown Jeddah also aims to provide integrated solutions for the business sector, SPA said.

SPEEDREAD

The project will be implemented by the Public Investment Fund’s Central Jeddah Development in 3 phases.

Downtown Jeddah will then begin to receive residents and visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.

It will be financed by the PIF and investors from inside and outside the Kingdom.

More than 500 engineers and consultants participated in the design of the master plan.

More than 500 engineers and consultants participated in the design of the master plan, representing five of the world's best expertise houses.

The Downtown Jeddah project has many natural features, including the waterfront with a water strip of 9.5 kilometers in length. It contains a marina with international specifications prepared to receive yachts from inside and outside the Kingdom, and a sandy beach with a length of 2.1 km.

Green, open spaces, and public services will constitute 40 percent of the project area.

  • Melania Trump launches NFT platform
Adidas has teamed up with non-fungible token specialist Bored Ape Yacht Club, cryptocurrency investor Gmoney, and Punks Comic to release its own set of NFTs as the sportswear brand pushes further into the metaverse.

The Adidas Originals NFT collection, which went on sale Friday, provides access to virtual wearables for blockchain-based gaming metaverse The Sandbox. It will also produce physical products, including a hoodie, a tracksuit and a beanie.

“As part of our ambition to celebrate ideas that are defining a new age of originality, we’ve landed at the forefront of creativity, which is the open metaverse,” Adidas Originals Marketing and Communications Vice President Erika Wykes-Sneyd said in a statement sent to Bitcoin.com News. “It’s a natural place for Adidas Originals to enter: a wild world where possibilities are truly limitless and where anyone can express and be rewarded for their most original ideas.”

The Adidas NFTs will be available at adidas.com/metaverse at 0.2 ETH ($766) per unit. The virtual and physical wearables will be made available in 2022.

Targeting a very different audience, former US first lady Melania Trump has launched her own NFT platform, from which a proportion of the proceeds will go to helping children in foster care.

The first NFT, a watercolor by the French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon titled “Melania’s Vision,” will be available for purchase through the end of the year for the price of 1 SOL ($150), the cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain protocol.

Elsewhere, Russia’s central bank stepped up its campaign against private cryptocurrencies on Friday.

Valeriy Lyakh, head of its department for countering market misconduct, said in a video that investment in cryptocurrencies was an “out-and-out swindle” and a “financial pyramid.”

The market was volatile and had no regulation, Lyakh said, adding that nobody investigated manipulation in it.

Russia opposed private cryptocurrencies for years, saying they could be used in money laundering or to finance terrorism.

Although it gave them legal status in 2020, it banned their use as a means of payment.

“We have a negative attitude toward crypto currencies. We definitely do not support any circulation of it in our country,” Lyakh said in the video.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that Russia’s central bank sees risks to financial stability in the rising number of crypto transactions and advocates a “complete rejection” of them, sending bitcoin falling.

In a reply to Reuters’ request for comment, the central bank said it was preparing an advisory report to set out its stance on the issue. It did not comment on specifics.

On the markets, bitcoin fell 3.8 percent to $47,238 as of 12:30 p.m. in London, while Ethereum was down 5.6 percent to $3,841.

LONDON: Oil prices slid on Friday, heading for a slight decline over the week, on concern curbs to slow the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant could hit demand.

Brent crude futures declined 1.5 percent to $73.88 a barrel at 1.10 p.m. Riyadh time, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1.4 percent to $71.40 a barrel. Both benchmarks are headed for a 1.4 percent weekly loss.

In Denmark, South Africa and the UK, the number of new omicron cases has been doubling every two days.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday warned the government may impose further curbs to limit the spread of omicron.

In the United States, the rapid spread of the omicron variant has led some companies to pause plans to get workers back into offices.

“Messages of caution and warnings of a worsening COVID wave are starting to ring louder with the approach of the year-end holiday season, dampening market sentiment,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights. “Crude may remain in a holding pattern, albeit with plenty of price volatility around the mean, in holiday-thinned trading over the next couple of weeks.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together known as OPEC+, have said they could meet ahead of their scheduled Jan. 4 meeting if changes in the demand outlook warrant a review of their plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in January.

However, Leonid Fedun, a vice president of Russian oil major Lukoil, said on Friday he expected OPEC+ to stick to its decision to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month at its meeting in January.

“I don’t see any deviations from the program,” Fedun told reporters when asked about his expectations for the next OPEC+ meeting.

He also said Lukoil would not reach pre-pandemic oil output levels in April, when the OPEC+ deal is due to be phased out.

But despite the omicron threats to demand, Goldman Sachs said on Friday the new variant has had a limited impact on mobility or oil demand, adding it expects oil consumption to hit record highs in 2022 and 2023.

South Africa’s health minister said on Friday that the government believed that vaccines and high levels of prior COVID-19 infection were helping to keep disease milder in a wave driven by the omicron variant.

There have been early anecdotal accounts suggesting that the omicron variant driving the fourth wave, which saw the country report a record number of daily infections earlier this week, is causing less severe illness than previous variants in South Africa but scientists say it is too early to draw firm conclusions.

“We believe that it might not necessarily just be that omicron is less virulent, but ... coverage of vaccination (and) ... natural immunity of people who have already had contact with the virus is also adding to the protection,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference. “That’s why we are seeing mild illness.”

Benchmark Brent and WTI both gained around 2 percent on Thursday, buoyed by record US implied demand and a weaker dollar as the Bank of England surprised markets with a rate hike, taking a more hawkish stance than the Federal Reserve.

