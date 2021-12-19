You are here

Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share

Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share

Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share
  This followed the completion of the book-building process by HSBC Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi online food delivery platform Jahez International Co., announced its initial public offering price on parallel market Nomu at SR850 ($226) per share – the highest end of its indicative range, according to a bourse filing.

This followed the completion of the book-building process by HSBC Saudi Arabia, which included 38.8 times oversubscription of shares.

The subscription period for individual investors tranche will run from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, 2021, offering as many as 272,786 shares representing 14.4 percent of the total offering.

“The offering was met with strong interest from qualified institutional investors, which is a testament to the company’s financial and operational position, leading market position,” said the company’s chief Ghassab Al Mandeel in a bourse statement.

Topics: economy IPO Saudi Arabia Saudi food delivery food delivery

ACWA Power won Uzbekistan's first public tender for a wind farm with lowest tariff of $2.57

ACWA Power won Uzbekistan's first public tender for a wind farm with lowest tariff of $2.57
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 22 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power won Uzbekistan's first public tender for a wind farm with lowest tariff of $2.57

ACWA Power won Uzbekistan's first public tender for a wind farm with lowest tariff of $2.57
  ACWA Power won the $2.57 cents per KW hour competitive bid for the imposed tariffs
Updated 22 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power won a bid to construct Uzbekistan's first wind project through public tendering process.

The PIF-Backed ACWA Power has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement to construct the $108-million wind farm for the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan, the company said in a bourse filing.

Under the deal, ACWA will charge a $2.57 cents per KW/hour, which the lowest tariff in for wind energy projects in the country, the filing said.

Located in Northwestern Uzbekistan, the Nukus power plant will operate at a 100 MW capacity.

The company added that the project’s financial impact is expected to be reflected in the first quarter of 2024.

 

Topics: economy ACWA Power Saudi Arabia

Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'

Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 19 December 2021
Reuters

Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'

Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'
  After years of wild market competition, the need to deliver on bulging order books
Updated 19 December 2021
Reuters

In Boeing Co's factory of the future, immersive 3-D engineering designs will be twinned with robots that speak to each other, while mechanics around the world will be linked by $3,500 HoloLens headsets made by Microsoft Corp.

It is a snapshot of an ambitious new Boeing strategy to unify sprawling design, production and airline services operations under a single digital ecosystem — in as little as two years.

Critics say Boeing has repeatedly made similar bold pledges on a digital revolution, with mixed results. But insiders say the overarching goals of improving quality and safety have taken on greater urgency and significance as the company tackles multiple threats.

The planemaker is entering 2022 fighting to reassert its engineering dominance after the 737 MAX crisis, while laying the foundation for a future aircraft program over the next decade - a $15 billion gamble.

It also aims to prevent future manufacturing problems like the structural flaws that have waylaid its 787 Dreamliner over the past year.

"It's about strengthening engineering," Boeing's chief engineer, Greg Hyslop, told Reuters in his first interview in nearly two years. "We are talking about changing the way we work across the entire company."

After years of wild market competition, the need to deliver on bulging order books has opened up a new front in Boeing's war with Europe's Airbus, this time on the factory floor.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury, a former automobile research boss, has pledged to "invent new production systems and leverage the power of data" to optimize its industrial system.

Boeing's approach so far has been marked by incremental advances within specific jet programs or tooling, rather than the systemic overhaul that characterizes Hyslop's push today.

The simultaneous push by both plane giants is emblematic of a digital revolution happening globally, as automakers like Ford Motor Co and social media companies like Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc shift work and play into an immersive virtual world sometimes called the metaverse https://www.reuters.com/technology/what-is-metaverse-2021-10-18.

So how does the metaverse - a shared digital space often using virtual reality or augmented reality and accessible via the internet - work in aviation?

Like Airbus, Boeing's holy grail for its next new aircraft is to build and link virtual three-dimensional "digital twin" replicas of the jet and the production system able to run simulations.

The digital mockups are backed by a "digital thread" that stitches together every piece of information about the aircraft from its infancy - from airline requirements, to millions of parts, to thousands of pages of certification documents - extending deep into the supply chain.

Overhauling antiquated paper-based practices could bring powerful change.

More than 70% of quality issues at Boeing trace back to some kind of design issue, Hyslop said. Boeing believes such tools will be central to bringing a new aircraft from inception to market in as little as four or five years.

"You will get speed, you will get improved quality, better communication, and better responsiveness when issues occur," Hyslop said.

"When the quality from the supply base is better, when the airplane build goes together more smoothly, when you minimize re-work, the financial performance will follow from that."

Yet the plan faces enormous challenges.

Skeptics point to technical problems on Boeing's 777X mini-jumbo and T-7A RedHawk military training jet, which were developed using digital tools.

Boeing has also placed too great an emphasis on shareholder returns at the expense of engineering dominance, and continues to cut R&D spending, Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia said.

"Is it worth pursuing? By all means," Aboulafia said. "Will it solve all their problems? No."

Juggernauts like aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems have already invested in digital technology. Major planemakers have partnerships with French software maker Dassault Systèmes. But hundreds of smaller suppliers spread globally lack the capital or human resources to make big leaps.

Boeing itself has come to realize that digital technology alone is not a panacea. It must come with organizational and cultural changes across the company, industry sources say.

Boeing recently tapped veteran engineer Linda Hapgood to oversee the "digital transformation," which one industry source said was underpinned by more than 100 engineers.

Hapgood is best known for turning black-and-white paper drawings of the 767 tanker's wiring bundles into 3-D images, and then outfitting mechanics with tablets and HoloLens augmented-reality headsets. Quality improved by 90 percent, one insider said.

In her new role, Hapgood hired engineers who worked on a digital twin for a now-scrapped midmarket airplane known as NMA.

She is also drawing on lessons learned from the MQ-25 aerial refueling drone and the T-7A Red Hawk.

Boeing "built" the first T-7A jets in simulation, following a model-based design. The T-7A was brought to market in just 36 months.

Even so, the program is grappling with parts shortages, design delays and additional testing requirements.

Boeing has a running start with its 777X wing factory in Washington state, where the layout and robot optimization was first done digitally.

But the broader program is years behind schedule and mired in certification challenges.

 

Topics: economy Boeing aviation

Saudi bourse's TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell

Saudi bourse’s TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi bourse’s TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell

Saudi bourse’s TASI falls in early trading: Opening bell
  The highest gainer of the session was Naseej International Trading Co., up 4 percent
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul’s main index TASI fell 0.63 percent on Sunday’s opening bell, down to 11,240 points, after rising for the past five consecutive days.

The parallel index Nomu remained flat at 25,968 points.

The highest gainer of the session was Naseej International Trading Co., up 4 percent to SR33.8 ($9).

Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, weighed most on the index, declining 2.57 percent with around 83.2 million worth of shares traded in the early morning.

The Kingdom’s Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank opened lower to reach SR141 and SR23.62, compared to SR142 and SR24 respectively, from the previous close.

Bullet points: 

- Saudi Tadawul’s main index fell 0.63 percent on Sunday’s opening bell.

- The parallel index Nomu remained flat at 25,968 points.

- SABIC was the biggest decliner.

Topics: economy Tadawul Saudi Arabia

What to watch for on Tadawul Dec. 19, 2021

What to watch for on Tadawul Dec. 19, 2021
Updated 19 December 2021
Salma Wael

What to watch for on Tadawul Dec. 19, 2021

What to watch for on Tadawul Dec. 19, 2021
Updated 19 December 2021
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Here are 6 factors to watch on Saudi bourse before kicking off the trading week:

Sadr Logistics Co.’s SR150 million ($40 million) rights issue offering was slightly undersubscribed with around 0.2 million rump shares, which will be offered starting Dec. 21, 2021.

United Electronics Co., extra, is to complete its first expansion outside the Gulf Cooperative Council by launching a fully owned subsidiary in Egypt with an initial investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds.

Ataa Educational Co. announced its interim financial results for the three months ended Oct. 31, 2021, in which the company boosted its net profit to SR67.8 million, up 1276 percent from SR4.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

Saudi Enaya Insurance and Amana Insurance invited their shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting to vote on their previously announced merger – both to be held on Jan. 9, 2022.

International Co. for Water and Power Projects, ACWA power, signed a 25-year power purchase agreement for a $108 million wind project owned by the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan.

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Co. revised its capital increase through rights issue recommendation, reducing the value of the shares to SR249 million instead of SR250 million.

Last time the market was open

·Last week, Saudi Bourse saw gains for 5 consecutive days.

·Tadawul’s main index TASI last closed at 11,312 points, in contrast to 10,939 points in the prior week.

·The parallel index Nomu hit its highest value in over nine months, reaching 25,954 points.

 

Topics: Finance

Saudi leading electronics retailer chooses Egypt for first expansion outside GCC

Saudi leading electronics retailer chooses Egypt for first expansion outside GCC
Updated 47 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi leading electronics retailer chooses Egypt for first expansion outside GCC

Saudi leading electronics retailer chooses Egypt for first expansion outside GCC
Updated 47 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based United Electronics Co., known as extra, to inject 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million) as an initial investment for a fully owned subsidiary in Egypt, marking its first expansion outside the Gulf Cooperation Council, it said in a bourse filing.

The expansion in Egypt will be financed entirely from the company's own resources.

Extra is targeting a market share in Egypt of about 10 percent over the next decade, company’s CEO told CNBC Arabia.

The supply chain crisis affected the increase in the company's operations costs, Muhammad Jalal added. 

Topics: Finance

