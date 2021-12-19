Abu Dhabi Ports signs 5 strategic deals with Jordan’s Aqaba Development Corp

Abu Dhabi Ports on Sunday signed five strategic partnerships with Jordan’s Aqaba Development Corporation including developing King Hussein International Airport, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
The deals include a number of strategic agreements and a memorandum of understanding in the fields of tourism, transport, logistics and digital infrastructure in the city of Aqaba.
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Japan's SoftBank Group will continue to invest in India's digital sector, despite the disappointing market debut of Paytm, the online financial technology giant it has backed, the Economic Times reported.
The Japanese company which has so far invested $14 billion in India, expects the digital market to continue to thrive due to strong retail demand, according to Manoj Kohli, country head of Softbank India.
“There’s no market in the world that can massify tech as India is doing,” Kohli said in an interview on Bloomberg TV Friday. “That’s why our founder Masa believes in the Indian market and would invest in Indian growth.”
Indian retail digital transactions have grown five-fold in the last two years, attracting US tech giants such as Alphabet, Amazon and Walmart to the lucrative world of online lending and wealth management.
The company aims to invest between $5 billion to $10 billion in India next year, and it also has plans to increase its foothold and expects more stock market listings in the country over the next 18 months.
“Softbank’s commitment to India is very deep because this is the best market in the world for massification of technology,” Kohli said.
RIYADH: The ongoing Riyadh Season pushed up hotel occupancy rate in the capital city to a historical 90 percent in October and November, according to a report published in Riyadh newspaper.
The report said some hotels in the capital city also exceeded 100 percent occupancy during the same period. The upswing in Saudi tourism is also attributed to the various easy tourist visa options available for citizens of 49 countries.
The Riyadh Season and the Saudi tourist e-visa system have helped spur the growth of hotel reservations and restaurant business in the capital city.
PIF's Sanabil leads $75m round for Sary as Saudi B2B platform plans GCC expansion
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News
Riyadh: Sary, a business-to-business e-commerce marketplace, has raised SR281 million ($75 million) in a new funding round from a group of investors led by Sanabil Investments, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, as the platform seeks expansion in GCC.
With the C round, Sary has managed to raise a total of $112 million in funding to date, making it one of the top funded Saudi startups this year by venture capital funds, according to a statement.
The Series C funding saw participation from new investors Wafra International Investment Company and Endeavor Catalyst alongside existing investors STV, MSA Capital, Rocketship.vc, VentureSouq, and Ra’ed Ventures.
With this new round of investment, Sary will grow geographically and will add new verticals and evolve its platformization model by expanding its offering to integrate native solutions and other third-party services, it said.
Sary attracted $37 million until May after a Series B round that was led by Silicon Valley’s Rocketship.vc, Saudi Arabia’s largest VC investor STV and returning investors Raed Ventures, MSA Capital and Derayah VC.
Sary was founded in 2018 by ex-Careem GM Mohammed Aldossary and his co-founder Khaled Alsiari. The company aims at transforming the procurement experience in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan region starting with Saudi Arabia, leveraging technologies to connect micro and small businesses with wholesale players, empowering their businesses to grow smartly, it said in the statement.
Since its inception, the platform has reached more than 350,000 customers, serving over 40,000 businesses, and moving more than 270,000 pallets of goods across Saudi.
Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share
This followed the completion of the book-building process by HSBC Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi online food delivery platform Jahez International Co., announced its initial public offering price on parallel market Nomu at SR850 ($226) per share – the highest end of its indicative range, according to a bourse filing.
This followed the completion of the book-building process by HSBC Saudi Arabia, which included 38.8 times oversubscription of shares.
The subscription period for individual investors tranche will run from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, 2021, offering as many as 272,786 shares representing 14.4 percent of the total offering.
“The offering was met with strong interest from qualified institutional investors, which is a testament to the company’s financial and operational position, leading market position,” said the company’s chief Ghassab Al Mandeel in a bourse statement.