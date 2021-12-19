You are here

International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week

International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week
Reuters

International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week

International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week
DUBAI: Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Societe Generale SA are changing to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the New Year in the UAE, which is aligning its working week with most global markets.

The German bank will from Jan. 3 operate Monday-Friday instead of the current Sunday-Thursday as is common around the Middle East, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Wall Street-based JPMorgan is also adapting the same week in UAE along with flexible practices such as a break for Muslim prayers on Fridays, the bank said in a statement.

France-based Societe Generale's spokesperson said it is implementing Saturday-Sunday weekend from Jan. 2 in its Dubai and Abu Dhabi entities, according to an emailed statement.

Representatives of Bank of America did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The banks' move comes after the UAE said on Dec. 7 that it would shift to a four-and-a-half day week with a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of next year.

Private companies are, however, free to choose their own working week.

SAL expansion project launched; annual cargo handling capacity to reach 1.1m tons

SAL expansion project launched; annual cargo handling capacity to reach 1.1m tons
SAL expansion project launched; annual cargo handling capacity to reach 1.1m tons

SAL expansion project launched; annual cargo handling capacity to reach 1.1m tons
JEDDAH: Saudi Transport and Logistics Minister Saleh Al-Jasser on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Saudi Logistics Services’ Jeddah station extension at the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The project will boost the annual capacity of the company, which is a member of the Saudi Arabian Airline Corp., to 1.1 million tons.

Equipped with world-class security, the 40,000 sq. meter center offers modern cargo facilities and import and export services, medical and food cold chain services, and handling of dangerous cargo.

SAL board Chairman Fawaz Al-Fawaz said the project is in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to transform the country into a global logistics hub.

The company provides comprehensive cargo chain support and solutions for multiple airlines.

SAL acting CEO Hesham Alhussayen said the extension will help further improve the existing ground handling operations of the company.

TASI down 1.3% following 5 days of gains: Closing bell

TASI down 1.3% following 5 days of gains: Closing bell
TASI down 1.3% following 5 days of gains: Closing bell

TASI down 1.3% following 5 days of gains: Closing bell
  • TASI was down 1.34 percent to 11,160 points
  • The parallel market Nomu surged 4.23 percent to reach 27,025 points
RIYADH: Tadawul’s main index TASI was down 1.34 percent to 11,160 points, with most of the stocks ending in negative territory.

Nomu, the parallel market, surged 4.23 percent to reach 27,025 points.

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. and Arab Sea Information System Co. led the gainers, up almost 3.5 percent each.

The session’s biggest decliner Bank Saudi Fransi fell 5.18 percent to SR42.1 ($11.2). 

The next biggest fallers were Arabia Insurance and Sadr Logistics, down 4.98 percent and 4.74 percent, respectively.

Al Rajhi Bank closed lower at SR139.8, weighing most on the index with nearly SR278 million worth of shares traded intraday.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. declined to SR113.8, down 3 percent.

UAE’s trade surplus with GCC rises more than three-fold on higher exports

UAE's trade surplus with GCC rises more than three-fold on higher exports
UAE’s trade surplus with GCC rises more than three-fold on higher exports

UAE's trade surplus with GCC rises more than three-fold on higher exports
CAIRO/MOSCOW: The non-oil trade surplus of the UAE with the Gulf Cooperation Council widened by a yearly rate of 353 percent in the first nine months of 2021, data from the country’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center showed.

The trade surplus reached 13.5 billion dirhams ($3.7 billion) during the period. Non-oil exports to the region expanded by 51.4 percent to hit 53.9 billion dirhams, while imports went up by a lower 23.7 percent to stand at 40.4 billion dirhams.

Some 21.7 percent of the UAE’s outgoing non-oil shipments were directed at GCC countries in the nine-month period ending in September this year.

In 2020, the top non-oil items exported to Saudi Arabia were base metals; pearls, stones; precious metals, and chemicals and related products.

The next most popular exports were foodstuffs, beverages, spirits and tobacco and byproducts, followed by plastics, rubber and related items.

In the first nine months of 2021, the UAE’s exports to Saudi Arabia grew by an annual rate of 60.5 percent to hit 29.2 billion dirhams.

They accounted for 54.2 percent of total non-oil exports to GCC countries, according to official data. The UAE recorded a non-oil trade surplus of 9.7 billion dirhams with the Kingdom, compared with a much lower surplus of 0.97 billion dirhams recorded during the same period last year.

Oman came second as the Emirates sold products worth 11.4 billion dirhams to the country. This reflected a 21.2 percent share of total non-oil exports to the GCC. Kuwait followed with a share of 17.7 percent.

On a global level, the Kingdom was the second largest recipient of Emirati non-oil goods, with a share of 11.2 percent, behind India's 14.7 percent. Saudi Arabia also received the highest value of re-exports from the UAE.

Re-exports are commodities that were previously imported by the country and are then exported again without adding any value.

The UAE’s total trade — which includes re-exports  — with the bloc was valued at 178.8 billion dirhams in this year’s first three quarters. This represented 13.9 percent of the country’s global trade.

Last year, the country’s trade with the GCC was lower, at 153.7 billion dirhams, yet it had a slightly higher 14.9 percent of the UAE's total worldwide trade.

Non-oil trade figures for the UAE include mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation, as well as bituminous substances and mineral waxes. This group usually makes up between 4 and 7 percent of total non-oil trade.

Abu Dhabi Ports signs 5 strategic deals with Jordan’s Aqaba Development Corp

Abu Dhabi Ports signs 5 strategic deals with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corp
Abu Dhabi Ports signs 5 strategic deals with Jordan’s Aqaba Development Corp

Abu Dhabi Ports signs 5 strategic deals with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corp
Abu Dhabi Ports on Sunday signed five strategic partnerships with Jordan’s Aqaba Development Corporation including developing King Hussein International Airport, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The deals include a number of strategic agreements and a memorandum of understanding in the fields of tourism, transport, logistics and digital infrastructure in the city of Aqaba.

Saudi TAQA buys Norwegian well-technology firm to expand portfolio

Saudi TAQA buys Norwegian well-technology firm to expand portfolio
Saudi TAQA buys Norwegian well-technology firm to expand portfolio

Saudi TAQA buys Norwegian well-technology firm to expand portfolio
  • The acquisition comes as part of TAQA’s strategy to expand its Oilfield Services portfolio
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Company, or TAQA, acquired Norwegian well technology company Target Intervention for an undisclosed sum. 

The Norway-based company develops real-time coiled tubing tool solutions to optimize well intervention treatments for improved reservoir productivity and injectivity.

The acquisition comes as part of TAQA’s strategy to expand its Oilfield Services portfolio, the company said in a statement. 

“This transaction aligns well with our growth and digitalization strategy,” TAQA’s executive vice president of operations, Jamil Al-Naser, said. 

"TAQA’s expertise will strengthen Target Intervention and solidify our position as a technology front runner within the well intervention segment,” Target Intervention's managing director Monika Bakke Malmin, said. 

