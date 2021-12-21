You are here

  • Home
  • Libya minister arrested over lack of school textbooks

Libya minister arrested over lack of school textbooks

Libyan students attend a class at the al-Bashayer school in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi. (AFP file photo)
Libyan students attend a class at the al-Bashayer school in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/549nv

Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

Libya minister arrested over lack of school textbooks

Libyan students attend a class at the al-Bashayer school in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi. (AFP file photo)
  • Many pupils had still not been supplied with their books by mid-December
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s education minister was arrested on Monday as part of an enquiry into a lack of schoolbooks, the prosecution service said.
Moussa Al-Megarief “was placed in preventative detention pending an investigation into (possible) negligence,” it said in a statement.
“The Public Prosecution has launched an enquiry to determine the circumstances around contractual procedures for the printing of textbooks and the reasons for a shortfall,” it said.
A number of other officials are wanted for questioning, including the minister for planning, it added.
Since the times of dictator Muammar Qaddafi, Libyan authorities have had a budget earmarked to provide free textbooks to each student at the start of the school year in September.
However many of this year’s books have yet to be delivered, forcing students to make full photocopies from just a handful of books per class.
Many pupils had still not been supplied with their books by mid-December.
“I’ve got three children in primary school and copying each book for several classes costs us hundreds of dinars,” a major expense for cash-strapped Libyans, said Zakiya Abdelsamad, a secretary at a medical clinic in Tripoli.
Several stationary and office supplies shops have profited from the situation, selling overpriced copies of the books.
Before Megarief was arrested, the education ministry had blamed the delay on the complex process of reunifying Libya’s curriculum after a key east-west schism in 2014 produced different versions.
Eastern and western camps signed a landmark cease-fire in October 2020 and have been working to align school curricula across the country.
The ministry has also posted the books on its website in PDF format.
The minister’s arrest comes just four days ahead of presidential elections meant to cap a transition phase, but widely expected to be delayed.

Topics: Libya minister arrested over lack of school books

Related

In October 2020, US investigators reopened the investigation and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods”. (AFP file photo)
Offbeat
Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing, 43 years later

Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing, 43 years later

In October 2020, US investigators reopened the investigation and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods”. (AFP file photo)
In October 2020, US investigators reopened the investigation and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods”. (AFP file photo)
Updated 20 December 2021
AP

Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing, 43 years later

In October 2020, US investigators reopened the investigation and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods”. (AFP file photo)
  • The 15-year-old New York girl was visiting family in San Francisco when she didn’t return from a day trip to Golden Gate Park
Updated 20 December 2021
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: A man was arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago and detectives say he may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides.
Mark Stanley Personette, 76, was arrested in suburban Denver on Thursday following a joint operation by San Francisco police, the FBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, authorities announced Sunday. He was booked for investigation of homicide in connection with the 1978 death of Marissa Harvey.
It’s not known whether he has an attorney who can speak in his behalf.
The 15-year-old New York girl was visiting family in San Francisco when she didn’t return from a day trip to Golden Gate Park. Her body was found a day later, in nearby Sutro Heights Park.
The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that investigators used the best available technology at the time and exhausted every lead, but the case went cold. In October 2020, they reopened the investigation and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods,” the statement said without specifying the methods.
“For more than four decades, Marissa Harvey’s family members have been relentless advocates to bring her killer to justice, and we hope this development in the case begins to bring a measure of healing and closure they’ve been too long denied,” Police Chief Bill Scott said. He thanked forensic scientists and “other unsung heroes” who helped solve the case.
Police released booking photos of Personette taken over several decades, including a 1979 arrest in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and urged law enforcement agencies nationwide to review their unsolved sexual assault-related homicides involving young women to determine if there is a connection to Personette.
Information about his criminal history was not released.

Topics: San Francisco

Luxury cars, cigars and a villa among Maradona items on sale Sunday

Luxury cars, cigars and a villa among Maradona items on sale Sunday
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Luxury cars, cigars and a villa among Maradona items on sale Sunday

Luxury cars, cigars and a villa among Maradona items on sale Sunday
  • "At this time, we have 1,120 people registered and in a position to bid in the auction," Adrian Mercado, the sale's organizer, told AFP on Saturday
  • The sale was ordered by Argentine authorities in agreement with the heirs to the 1986 world champion's estate
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: From a necktie to two BMW cars to a box of Cuban cigars — not to mention his parents’ home — nearly 90 items once belonging to late Argentine football superstar Diego Maradona.
All will go on the virtual auction block on Sunday in an international sale run from Buenos Aires.
“At this time, we have 1,120 people registered and in a position to bid in the auction,” Adrian Mercado, the sale’s organizer, told AFP on Saturday.
The 87 lots to be offered will have minimum bids ranging from $50 to $900,000, he said. The sale was ordered by Argentine authorities in agreement with the heirs to the 1986 world champion’s estate.
“The children made a great selection of his things,” Mercado said. “The most emotional, items with great memories, of great passion, will be kept by the family.”
The house being auctioned, in Buenos Aires’ Villa Devoto neighborhood, is the one Maradona gave to his parents in the 1980s when “Number 10” was playing for professional team Boca Juniors.
“The years passed by, the clubs, the stories and the World Cups, but the house on Cantilo (street) was always Maradona’s place,” reads a message on the website promoting the auction.
Far from the modest home in a poor neighborhood where Maradona was born in 1960, the villa he gave his parents and where they lived until his death on November 25, 2020, is comfortable if not luxurious and includes a swimming pool. A minimum bid of $900,000 has been set for it.
Also on offer are two BMW automobiles, 2017 and 2016 models, with respective minimum bids of $225,000 and $165,000.
There is also a Hyundai van, with a $38,000 minimum, and a two-bedroom apartment in the resort town of Mar del Plata (250 miles, or 400 kilometers, south of Buenos Aires), with a base price of $65,000.
Also for sale are a treadmill Maradona used when he lived in Dubai while coaching a team there ($3,500 minimum), a photo of the football star with late Cuban leader Fidel Castro ($400), and a humidor of Cuban cigars ($300).
A handwritten letter signed by Castro, however, will not be sold despite earlier expectations it would be.
Neckties, caps, boots and sports gear, as well as six televisions, furniture, gym equipment, paintings and photos round out the items being auctioned by order of Judge Luciana Tedesco.
The auction begins Sunday at 11:00 am (14H00 GMT) and will last two hours, Mercado said.
Proceeds will go to pay the estate’s debts and expenses, but not to Maradona’s heirs. The courts will decide how to dispose of any unsold items.

Topics: Diego Maradona Argentina auction

Related

Football giants set for Maradona Cup kickoff as Riyadh honors sporting legend. (Supplied)
Sport
Football giants set for Maradona Cup kickoff as Riyadh honors sporting legend
‘Diego lives on’: Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death
Sport
‘Diego lives on’: Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death

We wish you a merry vaccine! Lisbon starts inoculating children

We wish you a merry vaccine! Lisbon starts inoculating children
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

We wish you a merry vaccine! Lisbon starts inoculating children

We wish you a merry vaccine! Lisbon starts inoculating children
  • Nurses wearing Rudolph the reindeer headbands or the red nose said they were trying to ease the children's anxieties
  • As children left the site to head home, staff handed out candy and gave them colourful stickers saying: "I've been vaccinated!"
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

LISBON: Nurses wearing reindeer antler headbands danced to festive music and Santa Claus showed up at a Lisbon vaccination center on Saturday as young children started to receive their COVID-19 shots.
Martim Sobral, 10, and his dad Paulo were among the first to arrive at the large vaccination site after Portugal’s health authority last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those aged five to 11.
“If I don’t get vaccinated I have more chances of getting COVID-19, and I don’t want that,” Martim said. His father added: “It is important for everyone, for the world, for the country, that the vaccine exists so people can be protected.”
Nurses wearing Rudolph the reindeer headbands or the red nose said they were trying to ease the children’s anxieties.
“It is a mass vaccination campaign in an unwelcoming building so we tried to create a more relaxed environment so children are less anxious,” said nurse Paula Ramos.
As children left the site to head home, staff handed out candy and gave them colorful stickers saying: “I’ve been vaccinated!“
Portugal, which has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against COVID-19 with around 87 percent of its 10 million population fully inoculated, is now facing a surge in infections, in part due to the omicron variant.
Rita Oliveira and her 11-year-old son Afonso, also showed up at the vaccination center, both previously infected with COVID-19. She took the opportunity to leave a message to parents still in doubt about whether to vaccinate their children or not.
“Trust those that know more than we do ... so this (pandemic) finally ends and we can have our lives back,” she said.

Topics: Portugal COVID-19 children vaccination Santa Claus

Related

Vaccine champions Spain, Portugal focus on the reluctant few
World
Vaccine champions Spain, Portugal focus on the reluctant few
Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children
World
Portugal, France begin vaccinating younger children

Foreigners welcome to Swiss ski lifts if they respect pandemic rules

Foreigners welcome to Swiss ski lifts if they respect pandemic rules
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

Foreigners welcome to Swiss ski lifts if they respect pandemic rules

Foreigners welcome to Swiss ski lifts if they respect pandemic rules
  • Switzerland said it will expand from Monday the requirement for people to show proof of vaccination or recovery
  • Vaccination is not required to ride on lifts, where passengers have to wear masks in enclosed cabins
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

ZURICH: Swiss ski lifts are open for foreign visitors as long as they respect the rules that the government has introduced to try and break the momentum of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Friday.
“The government’s goal is to keep as much as possible functioning, of course under different conditions as if there were no pandemic,” Berset told a news conference when asked about a French ban on British tourists seeking winter fun.
He was speaking after Switzerland said it will expand from Monday the requirement for people to show proof of vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus to access many indoor venues, but stopped short of a stricter lockdown.
People who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 still need to present a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Switzerland, but the government dropped plans to require re-testing days later.
A week before the main winter sports season begins, ski resorts had been waiting to see how the government would handle the situation. Vaccination is not required to ride on lifts, where passengers have to wear masks in enclosed cabins.
Skiers need to present proof of vaccination or recovery to go inside a mountaintop restaurant for a hot soup or drink, but not to lounge on an outside terrace.
Berset said he hoped there would not be any case clusters in the ritzy resorts of Valais canton or the Bernese Oberland.
“We hope we are launching a system that lets people who can show immunity enter Switzerland and go on holiday,” he said.

Topics: Switzerland skiing COVID-19

Related

Swiss gear up for tighter rules as COVID cases keep climbing
World
Swiss gear up for tighter rules as COVID cases keep climbing
Photo/Supplied photos
Business & Economy
Switzerland in demand with Gulf travelers

NASA craft ‘touches’ sun for 1st time, dives into atmosphere

This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. (AP)
This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. (AP)
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

NASA craft ‘touches’ sun for 1st time, dives into atmosphere

This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. (AP)
  • Launched in 2018, Parker was 8 million miles (13 million kilometers) from the center of the sun when it first crossed the jagged, uneven boundary between the solar atmosphere and outgoing solar wind
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona.
Scientists announced the news Tuesday during a meeting of the American Geophysical Union.
The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the sun. Scientists said it took a few months to get the data back and then several more months to confirm.
“Fascinatingly exciting,” said project scientist Nour Raouafi of Johns Hopkins University.
Launched in 2018, Parker was 8 million miles (13 million kilometers) from the center of the sun when it first crossed the jagged, uneven boundary between the solar atmosphere and outgoing solar wind. The spacecraft dipped in and out of the corona at least three times, each a smooth transition, according to scientists.
“The first and most dramatic time we were below for about five hours ... Now you might think five hours, that doesn’t sound big,” the University of Michigan’s Justin Kasper told reporters. But he noted that Parker was moving so fast it covered a vast distance during that time, tearing along at more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) per second.
The corona appeared dustier than expected, according to Raouafi. Future coronal excursions will help scientist better understand the origin of the solar wind, he said, and how it is heated and accelerated out into space. Because the sun lacks a solid surface, the corona is where the action is; exploring this magnetically intense region up close can help scientists better understand solar outbursts that can interfere with life here on Earth.
Preliminary data suggest Parker also dipped into the corona during its ninth close approach in August, but scientists said more analyzes are needed. It made its 10th close approach last month.
Parker will keep drawing ever closer to the sun and diving deeper into the corona until its grand finale orbit in 2025.
The latest findings were also published by the American Physical Society.

Topics: NASA

Related

US’s Lockheed Martin to design NASA space station
Business & Economy
US’s Lockheed Martin to design NASA space station
Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna
World
Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

Latest updates

Lira rallies late after Erdogan props up currency
Lira rallies late after Erdogan props up currency
Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger
Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger
Death toll from suspected arson at Japanese clinic rises to 25 — media
Death toll from suspected arson at Japanese clinic rises to 25 — media
Mystery of blast at Iran nuclear power plant
Mystery of blast at Iran nuclear power plant
All you need to know before opening bell on Dec. 21, 2021
All you need to know before opening bell on Dec. 21, 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.