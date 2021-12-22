You are here

  • Home
  • PIF’s $40bn investment plan to boost growth of startups in Saudi Arabia

PIF’s $40bn investment plan to boost growth of startups in Saudi Arabia

PIF’s $40bn investment plan to boost growth of startups in Saudi Arabia
Short Url

https://arab.news/mgg88

Updated 22 December 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

PIF’s $40bn investment plan to boost growth of startups in Saudi Arabia

PIF’s $40bn investment plan to boost growth of startups in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 December 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia continues to focus on efforts to spur the growth of startups in the Kingdom to help boost the national economy, as is evident from the recently announced Saudi budget 2022.

According to Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the MENA region’s largest economy is expected to post a surplus of SR27 billion in 2023 and SR42 billion in 2024.

Added to this, the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund announced plans to invest $40 billion locally in 2022.

Government spending

Mohammed Al-Zubi, founder and managing partner of technology-focused venture capital firm Nama Ventures, pointed out that Saudi entrepreneurs would welcome this move.

He said: “Anytime we see significant spending by the government in different sectors, we immediately see opportunities for startups to participate.”

“After all, if we can’t find entities willing to write checks for startup innovators, they will go nowhere,” he said.

The venture capital boss added: “All areas need their fair share of attention, and different areas complement each other as they grow.

“For example, if you enhance the infrastructure of your cities, those cities will absorb more citizens, which in turn will increase demand for healthcare, education, entertainment, and other things. We need solutions in all areas.”

The ongoing Tadawul SR5.02 billion initial public offering and its liberalization reforms promise to ease the path of fast-growing firms seeking to list on the exchange.

Al-Zubi said: “As a venture capital firm, this is music to our ears. The more we see the ease of listing on the public market, the more we see an opening up of liquidity for our startups. This means we do not have to rely on strategic acquisitions from abroad.”

IPOs

He added: “We want to see listings on the Saudi stock exchange of a new generation of high-growth technology startups to get the right exit valuations that their peers in other regions enjoy.”

Al-Zubi said that Tadawul is keeping pace with the Dubai stock market.

He added: “I think the sheer size of the Saudi economy would guarantee its fair share in the total public market in the region.”

“That being said, I think both exchanges complement each other. Both investors and entrepreneurs will see benefits in listing on both to gain different sets of investors.”

Promoting SMEs

In an email interview, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, Monshaat, highlighted the opportunities the budget of 2022 holds for startups.

It said several government-funded initiatives will continue to support startups next year while the national economy recovers from the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Monshaat said: “Entrepreneurship support is provided by entrepreneurial platforms (businesses incubators, business accelerators, and co-working spaces), government fee-refund program, direct and indirect lending programs for small and medium-sized enterprises, support for fast-growing SMEs and unicorns, to name a few.

“Overall, the fiscal spending on the startups will continue in line with the 2030 objective of increasing the SME contribution to 35 percent by 2030.”

It added that as the small business sector matures, “we need to find further solutions from a best practice and best-fit approach that support a trajectory of startups into high-growth firms, corporate lighthouses that shape the value proposition of the Kingdom as a startup destination.”

Monshaat said many business models have evolved as the health crisis has eased, and some of them could take advantage of the digital economy to grow.

Digital transformation

The body said: “With digitization progressing quickly, entrepreneurs can leverage these means to develop, deploy and thrive on new business models, effective collaborations, and the continued recovery.

“In doing so, the employment impact will also be positively influenced as new sectors grow such as tourism and more traditional sectors recover.”

Al-Jadaan said the public and private sectors worked jointly to cut the unemployment rate to 11.3 percent, adding that the government aims to continue to reduce it to 7 percent or less by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF Saud Budget 2022 startups

Egypt imposes anti-dumping duties on Turkish UPVC products

Egypt imposes anti-dumping duties on Turkish UPVC products
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt imposes anti-dumping duties on Turkish UPVC products

Egypt imposes anti-dumping duties on Turkish UPVC products
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s minister of trade and industry announced imposition of anti-dumping duties on Turkish imports of unplasticized polyvinyl chloride, or UPVC, to protect the local industry. 

This decision will take effect once the decree is published in the Official Gazette. The duties will remain effective for five years, Nevin Gamea said. 

UPVC profiles are derived from the chemical compound unplasticized polyvinyl chloride, and are used in the manufacture of windows and noise-insulating doors.

Topics: Egypt trade Turkey

Egypt sets minimum wage for private sector workers

Egypt sets minimum wage for private sector workers
Updated 5 min 7 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt sets minimum wage for private sector workers

Egypt sets minimum wage for private sector workers
Updated 5 min 7 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s National Council for Wages on Wednesday announced the implementation of a minimum wage of 2,400 Egyptian pounds ($152) in the private sector for the first time effective January 2022.

The council also set the value of periodic increment at 3 percent of the insurance wage, which is 70 Egyptian pounds.

These measures seek to protect workers’ rights and ensure suitable wages to help them maintain a suitable living standard, said Hala Al-Saeed, minister of planning and economic development.

The minister, who is also the council’s president, said the decisions will be binding as per the new labor law.

Topics: Egypt wages economy

PIF-owned ROSHN signs deal with NHC to build sustainable housing projects

PIF-owned ROSHN signs deal with NHC to build sustainable housing projects
Updated 50 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned ROSHN signs deal with NHC to build sustainable housing projects

PIF-owned ROSHN signs deal with NHC to build sustainable housing projects
Updated 50 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN, a real estate company owned by the Public Investment Fund, and the National Housing Co, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to build sustainable residential communities.
NHC CEO Mohammed Al-Buty oversaw the signing of the agreement, which seeks to build a strategic relationship to boost the quality of the Kingdom’s housing sector and achieve the aspirations of the citizens, the company said in a statement.
The PIF’s ROSHN was established to make long-term investments in the future of cities across Saudi Arabia by developing great communities with best-in-class homes.

Topics: ROSHN NHC PIF Saudi Arabia real estate

Oil prices rise on inventory drawdown; omicron fears linger

Oil prices rise on inventory drawdown; omicron fears linger
Updated 22 December 2021
Reuters

Oil prices rise on inventory drawdown; omicron fears linger

Oil prices rise on inventory drawdown; omicron fears linger
Updated 22 December 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Wednesday on fears of tight supply and a drawdown in US inventories, despite worries about the likely hit to economic activity from the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

US inventories fell more than expected, with crude stocks down by 4.7 million barrels, though that is in part due to year-end tax considerations that encourage companies not to store crude barrels.

Brent crude futures rose by 79 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $74.76 a barrel after gaining 3.4 percent in the last session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 99 cents to $72.11 a barrel, a 1.4 percent rise, as of 12:23 p.m. EST (1723 GMT).

“We saw a drop in production, we saw inventories and crude fall, so that’s giving the market a supportive outlook,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “Because supplies are below average across the board, there’s not a lot of room for error.”

Gasoline storage rose sharply in the most recent week, fanning worries that US travelers were abruptly changing plans, potentially hurting demand in the world’s largest gasoline consumer.

“COVID-19 is killing demand for gasoline in just a week — people driving is just not happening,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.

Topics: Oil gas omicron

CMA approves Etihad Atheeb Telecom capital reduction

CMA approves Etihad Atheeb Telecom capital reduction
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

CMA approves Etihad Atheeb Telecom capital reduction

CMA approves Etihad Atheeb Telecom capital reduction
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Capital Market Authority has approved Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co.’s request to cut its capital, a statement on the authority’s website said.

The company, also known as GO, is a fixed-line operator in the Kingdom and provides voice and broadband services.

This will reduce the company’s capital to SR90 million ($24 million) from SR228.5 million.

The number of shares will to about 9 million, from 22.8 million.

The CMA said that this move is conditional on an approval from the company’s extraordinary general assembly, and the completion of related procedures and regulations.

Etihad Atheeb is set to release a disclosure document outlining to shareholders the proposed method of capital reduction and the predicted effect of such a decision before the general assembly. 

Topics: Finance

Latest updates

Egypt imposes anti-dumping duties on Turkish UPVC products
Egypt imposes anti-dumping duties on Turkish UPVC products
Egypt sets minimum wage for private sector workers
Egypt sets minimum wage for private sector workers
COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for younger children, says Saudi health expert
COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for younger children, says Saudi health expert
Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly
Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly
Saudi deputy defense minister discusses latest developments in Yemen with president
Saudi deputy defense minister discusses latest developments in Yemen with president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.