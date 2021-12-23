You are here

  • Home
  • Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game

Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game

Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Athletic Bilbao's Unai Nunez during their match on December 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4e4an

Updated 23 December 2021
AP

Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game

Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game
  • A total of 12 players between Madrid and Bilbao missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19
Updated 23 December 2021
AP

BARCELONA: Karim Benzema struck two quick goals to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in a Spanish league game missing several players because of coronavirus infections.
Defending champion Atlético Madrid slumped to a fourth consecutive league defeat after losing 2-1 at Granada, extending its worst run in the competition since Diego Simeone took charge a decade ago.
A total of 12 players between Madrid and Bilbao missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. That included Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Bilbao’s Unai Simón, the goalkeeper for Spain’s national side.
Benzema started the scoring for the league leaders with a superb strike four minutes into the match at San Mamés. He struck again in the seventh for his league-leading 15th goal of the season.
Oihan Sancet hit right back for the hosts to close out a wild first 10 minutes of the game.
Iñaki Williams went close to grabbing an equalizer with a half-hour to play, but a defense anchored by Éder Militão held on to increase Madrid's lead to eight points over second-place Sevilla.
The outbreak on Madrid's squad gave Eden Hazard, Eduardo Camavinga, and Nacho Fernández the opportunity to earn rare starts.
“I want to highlight the players who hadn't played much were ready to go, that is the strength of a team that wants to compete,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose side enters the winter break on a 15-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.
“Now to rest and get back those players who weren’t with us today... I think that we can have them all back after the holidays.”
The game came hours after the Spanish league strengthened its testing protocols to try to prevent teams being hit by outbreaks. In addition to Modric, Madrid was without David Alaba, Isco Alarcón, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Besides Simón, Bilbao was without Iñigo Martínez, Jokin Ezkieta and Alex Berenguer.
Benzema dazzled with his opening goal from the side of the area. The France striker stunned Bilbao when he used one touch to send a pass from Toni Kroos curling into the far corner of the net.
“What a striker, what a captain, what a player,” Ancelotti said.
Benzema's second came after a poor touch by Bilbao defender Unai Nuñez gifted him the ball with only Simón's replacement, Julen Agirrezabala, to beat.
“I like this type of soccer in a great stadium like this, it makes me happy, but it makes me even happier to beat this good team,” said Benzema, who was applauded by the Bilbao crowd when substituted late.
Sancet struck from the edge of the area to send the ball in off the post.
“We had our chance to tie the match," Bilbao coach Marcelino García said. "I am proud of how we played against a great league leader.”
ANOTHER LOSS
Atlético had not lost more than two league games in a row since Simeone became its coach in December 2011. This month it has lost to Mallorca, Real Madrid and Sevilla before its defeat in Granada.
Atlético started well with a goal from João Félix only three minutes after kickoff.
Darwin Machís then leveled in the 18th and Jorge Molina scored from a cross by Granada striker Luis Suárez to complete the comeback in the 61st.
Atlético was left in fifth place, some 17 points off Madrid's pace.
“We are not getting the wins like we used to,” Simeone said. “Many times we won games we did not deserve to win, now we are losing games we deserved to win… Lapses in concentration in the little details is costing us games.”
Molina was coming off a record-setting match on Sunday when he became the oldest player in Europe’s top five leagues to score a hat trick at 39 years and 241 days in a 4-1 win over Mallorca.

Topics: Karim Benzema real madrid Athletic Bilbao La Liga

Related

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema during the warm up before the match between Real Madrid and Valencia on Feb. 14, 2021. (REUTERS)
Sport
Real Madrid hit by Benzema injury ahead of Atalanta match
Real Madrid dispatch 10-man Inter to go through top of the group
Sport
Real Madrid dispatch 10-man Inter to go through top of the group

Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly

Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly

Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly
  • In a superb exhibition of penalty taking, the clubs converted five each to send the shootout to sudden death
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar: Taher Mohamed and Akram Tawfik played key roles as Al Ahly of Egypt edged Raja Casablanca of Morocco 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win a CAF Super Cup thriller in Qatar on Wednesday.
Mohamed levelled during the final minute of regular time in Al Rayyan, firing a low shot into the corner of the net after being set up by South African Percy Tau.
Raja had led from the 13th minute when an Abdelilah Madkour shot deflected off Yassir Ibrahim into the net at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, one of eight 2022 World Cup venues.
In a superb exhibition of penalty taking, the clubs converted five each to send the shootout to sudden death.
Tawfik nudged Ahly ahead for a sixth time with a kick that gave Raja goalkeeper Anas Zniti no chance before a large crowd in the 45,000-capacity ground.
Madkour had to score to keep Raja in contention, but he blazed his shot over the crossbar and Ahly celebrated a record-extending eighth Super Cup success.

Topics: Qatar Al-Ahly CAF Super Cup Raja Club

Related

Al-Ahly claim record 10th CAF Champions League title with 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs
Sport
Al-Ahly claim record 10th CAF Champions League title with 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs
Al-Ahly's midfielder Hussein El-Shahat (R) runs after scoring during the FIFA Club World Cup second round match between Qatar's Al-Duhail and Egypt's Al-Ahly at the Education City Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
Sport
Al-Ahly to face Bayern Munich after ending African losses at Club World Cup

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship
  • The 23-year-old won the Men’s Kumite +84kg category on a day that saw Saudi Arabia claim three silvers
  • The three silver medals were claimed by Yasser Al-Bargi in the -55kg, Fahad Al-Khathami in the -67kg and Sultan Al-Zahrani in the -75kg
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi revived memories of his Tokyo 2020 heroics by winning a gold medal at the Asian Karate Championship in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old won his medal in the Men’s Kumite +84kg category. Saudi athletes also claimed three silver medals on the last day of the 17th edition of the championship for under-21s and adults — and 19th edition for juniors —  which took place in Almaty.

Hamdi, who came agonizingly close to winning gold in the +74kg category against Sajag Ganzjadeh of Iran at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer, this time completed the job by defeating another Iranian opponent — Saleh Abazari — 4-0 in the final. 

The three silver medals were claimed by Yasser Al-Bargi in the -55kg, Fahad Al-Khathami in the -67kg and Sultan Al-Zahrani in the -75kg.

Earlier in the week at the in the junior categories, Sultan Al-Qahtani led the way for Saudi with gold in the Kumite +55kg competition.

The other triumphant young Saudis were Abdul Rahman Hajjrassi, who won a bronze in the Kumite -76kg; Omar Al-Bakhit, who won bronze in the Kumite +76kg; and Ali Makri, who completed the team’s trio of bronze medals in the Kumite competitions in the -61kg category.

Topics: Tarek Hamdi Asian Karate Championship Kazakhstan

Related

Tarek Hamdi in action at the World Karate Championships in Dubai. (Supplied/Arriyadiyah)
Sport
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi off to a good start at World Karate Championships in Dubai
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi joins training camp for 2021 World Karate Championships in Dubai
Sport
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi joins training camp for 2021 World Karate Championships in Dubai

World champion Dania Akeel to participate in Dakar Rally 2022

World champion Dania Akeel to participate in Dakar Rally 2022
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

World champion Dania Akeel to participate in Dakar Rally 2022

World champion Dania Akeel to participate in Dakar Rally 2022
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The world champion in the Cross Country Bajas World Cup in the T3 class Dania Akeel will be announcing her participation in the 2022 Dakar Rally soon. Akeel along with her new Uruguayan co-driver Sergio Lafonte will also reveal the car that she will be driving during the rally at a press conference due to be held in the presence of her sponsors and representatives of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

Akeel won the world cup after competing against the biggest names in motor racing and was crowned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile in the presence of the head of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Prince Khalid bin Sultan. She managed to seal the historic win during her first season in the competition. The Dakar Rally will be the biggest challenge in her career in motorsports so far, and she seeks a strong debut at the mega sporting event that is being staged in Saudi Arabia for the third year in a row.

Her most recent appearance this year was at the Hail International Rally which, according to her, served as a training ground for the rally ahead wherein she familiarized herself with the track and topography of the region.

At the press conference, Akeel is expected to announce her full schedule for the 2022 season and reveal her sponsors.

Topics: Dania Akeel Dakar Rally

Related

Saudi racer Mashael Aleidan has said that her promising finish in the Hail Rally is the perfect preparation for Dakar Rally 2022. (Supplied)
Sport
Mashael Alobeidan eyeing Dakar dream after strong Hail Rally finish
Sebastien Loeb hopes UAE desert testing will boost bid for 2022 Dakar Rally glory
Sport
Sebastien Loeb hopes UAE desert testing will boost bid for 2022 Dakar Rally glory

Saudi women’s fencing team launches Qatar training camp

Saudi women’s fencing team launches Qatar training camp
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi women’s fencing team launches Qatar training camp

Saudi women’s fencing team launches Qatar training camp
  • 10 fencers from Kingdom to join sessions with members of Qatari, Kuwaiti teams at Doha’s Aspire Academy
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi national women’s fencing team has launched a training camp at Aspire Academy in Doha alongside members of the Qatari and Kuwaiti squads.

Ten players from the Kingdom will train in the disciplines of foil, epee, and sabre. They are Leenn Al-Fozan, Aya Ammar, Yasmine Al-Sabban, Anahid Al-Khaibri, Dana Al-Qassem, Dai Al-Amiri, Laila Firas, Jana Al-Qudmani, Fawzia Al-Khaibri, and Yara Al-Faraidhi.

The team from Saudi Arabia will be supervised administratively by Malak Al-Sultan and Daad Al-Misfir, while training sessions will be conducted by Mohammed bin Aziza for the sabre, and Hani Al-Daoud for epee.

The joint Gulf camp, which runs until Dec. 29, will also be attended by 15 players each from the Qatar and Kuwait national teams. It aims to raise the technical and physical standards of the fencers as well as providing them with more valuable experience ahead of competitive tournaments and competitions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia women Qatar fencing

Related

Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club
Sport
Saudi fencer Mashael Al-Khayal joins British club
Saudi Arabian women’s fencing team launches training camp at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sport City
Sport
Saudi Arabian women’s fencing team launches training camp at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sport City

NEOM to host opening race of Extreme E season 2

NEOM to host opening race of Extreme E season 2
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

NEOM to host opening race of Extreme E season 2

NEOM to host opening race of Extreme E season 2
  • Electric SUV series will also visit Italy, Chile, Uruguay, and either Scotland or Senegal
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The calendar for season two of Extreme E has been announced, with the first race set to take place in the Saudi city of NEOM in February.

The inaugural season of the electric SUV series began in the Kingdom in April, in the desert dunes of AlUla, before heading to four other venues around the world.

The Extreme E championship takes place in off-road locations as part of its mission to drive awareness of climate change issues such as global warming, melting ice caps, rising sea levels, wildfires and extreme weather, while promoting sustainability and the adoption of electric vehicles to help protect the planet.

“After a spectacular opening season we are thrilled to be in a place where we can announce our season two calendar,” said Alejandro Agag, CEO and founder of Extreme E.

“All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations from the 2021 season to see for ourselves the positive impact our electric series has had and to see what more we can bring to the communities there,” he added.

“We also very much hope to add South America to our list of continents, and with visits to both Chile and Uruguay planned, it is shaping up to be another exciting season.”

The third race of the campaign, set to take place in July, could see the series visit either Scotland or the more familiar Senegal. Agreements are being finalized and more details will follow.

 

The Extreme E season two calendar (2022):

Feb. 19-20: NEOM, Saudi Arabia

May 7-8: Sardinia, Italy

July 9-10: Scotland or Senegal

Sept. 10-11: Antofagasta, Chile

Nov. 26-27: Punta del Este, Uruguay

The St. Helena — the former Royal Mail ship — provides the championship’s floating centerpiece, carrying the series’ vehicles, logistics equipment and paddock infrastructure, as well as playing host to scientific research with its on-board laboratory, all in a bid to lower the tour’s environmental impact.

Head-to-head races, individually known as X Prix, take place over two days, within an area no larger than 10 sq. km. Each team fields a male and female driver who each compete over one lap of the course, including a driver switch midway. Course designers have been tasked with carefully selecting options to provide the most challenging and exciting action, using natural obstacles and features with elevation changes and jumps.

Race organizers undertake thorough environmental, social and economic assessments of each location with a local third party in order to ensure best practices. These reports have influenced the way Extreme E operates, from water consumption, waste management and lighting, through to land management and ensuring the series leaves no trace once it has finished.

Extreme E also works with local experts, governments and NGOs to implement positive legacy initiatives at each location. Programs in season one included the funding of a turtle conservation project along the Red Sea coastline, the planting of 1 million mangroves with the nongovernmental organization TO.org and Oceanium in Senegal, cocoa agroforestry and Amazon conservation with the Nature Conservancy in Para state, Brazil, and the creation of a climate education syllabus for more than 3,500 schoolchildren in Greenland with UNICEF.

Topics: NEOM Extreme E

Related

Rosberg X Racing crowned first Extreme E champions with X44 winners of season-ending Jurassic X Prix
Sport
Rosberg X Racing crowned first Extreme E champions with X44 winners of season-ending Jurassic X Prix
Soudah Development races into extreme sports as main partner for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2022
Sport
Soudah Development races into extreme sports as main partner for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2022

Latest updates

Review: Mahershala Ali offers character masterclass in cloning drama ‘Swan Song’
Review: Mahershala Ali offers character masterclass in cloning drama ‘Swan Song’
South Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as omicron looms
South Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as omicron looms
Australian state reimposes masks after major spike in COVID-19 cases
Australian state reimposes masks after major spike in COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season gets over 6 million visits
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season gets over 6 million visits
US Navy forces seize arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen
US Navy forces seize arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.