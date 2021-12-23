You are here

  • Home
  • Analysts expect Bitcoin to fall in 2022: crypto wrap

Analysts expect Bitcoin to fall in 2022: crypto wrap

Analysts expect Bitcoin to fall in 2022: crypto wrap
Short Url

https://arab.news/jt37p

Updated 19 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Analysts expect Bitcoin to fall in 2022: crypto wrap

Analysts expect Bitcoin to fall in 2022: crypto wrap
Updated 19 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 1.46  percent to $48,332 at 1:43 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,930, down by 2.21 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Some experts believe that Bitcoin could drop sharply in the coming months.

The cryptocurrency surged to a record high of nearly $69,000 in November and is now below $50,000, down nearly 30 percent from its peak.

Carol Alexander, professor of finance at Sussex University expects the price of Bitcoin to drop to $10,000 in 2022, effectively erasing all of its gains in the past year and a half, according to CNBC.

“If I were an investor now I would think about coming out of bitcoin soon because its price will probably crash next year,” Alexander said.

Her bearish claim hinges on the idea that Bitcoin has no intrinsic value, and is more of a toy than an investment.

 “Without question, Bitcoin’s price chart appears to track many historical asset bubbles and busts and is carrying a ‘this time it’s different’ narrative just like other bubbles,” said Todd Lowenstein, chief equity strategist of Union Bank’s private banking arm.

Other news:

Prosecutors in the German state of Hesse have used a local bank to clean up nearly 100 million euros ($113 million) in cryptocurrencies in a criminal case against three drug dealers, Bloomberg reported.

The anti-cybercrime unit of the Frankfurt General Prosecutor turned to Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, a specialist in digital assets, to return the cryptocurrency to regular circulation, the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

They will cooperate in future criminal cases to return the confiscated cryptocurrencies to the markets.

Earlier this month, 100 million worth of digital currency was sold within a week, Bankhaus Scheich said.

“As the cryptocurrencies are related to crime, they are considered ‘contaminated coins’ and cannot be traded on mainstream exchanges,” the Frankfurt-based lender said.

The process now established “ensures that trading partners are informed that the currencies are back in legal possession and have been declared ‘clean,’ allowing them to be sold.”

The proceeds from the sale of cryptocurrencies will now be transferred to the government.

El Salvador

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced on Tuesday that his country has bought more Bitcoin.

“Today is the last 21st day of the year 2021 of the 21st century. At 21:00 hours … We are buying 21 Bitcoin for the occasion. I’m holding the purchase till 21:21:21,” he tweeted.

He also posted a picture of a list of Bitcoin buying transactions that added up to about 21 Bitcoins. “Got a receipt,” he wrote.

El Salvador, which has adopted Bitcoin as a legal currency alongside the US dollar, has bought about 1,391 Bitcoin in total, according to Bitcoin.com.

Topics: economy CRYPTO crypto currencies bitcoin Ethereum ether

Related

IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap
Business & Economy
IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s local production of gasoline has increased by 55 percent from 2014 to 2021, the country’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources said in a statement. 

Tarek El-Molla said that local gasoline production reached 6 million tonnes in 2021, up from 3.9 million tonnes in 2014. 

This comes in light of the operation of three major projects, including Assiut’s new project, the Egyptian Refinery in Mostorod and the expansions of the plant in Alexandria.

Assiut’s newly inaugurated complex aims to produce 800,000 tonnes of gasoline annually, representing 13 percent of Egypt’s total production, to cover the needs of Upper Egypt's governorates. 

The minister said that the 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($450 million) project seeks to minimize dangers and save costs of transporting petroleum products from the north to the south.

The complex also aims to maximize the utilization of Assiut Oil Refining Company's assets by opening new investments in Upper Egypt's governorates and providing job opportunities. 

Topics: Egypt

Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston

Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston

Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based financial services provider Sidra Capital has acquired the Houston 10,000 Energy Drive property, which was formerly the headquarters of the NYSE-listed oil and gas business Southwestern Energy.

The property includes two connected LEED certified office towers comprising over 51,000 square metres of Class A leasable space, according to a statement.

LEED is a green building rating system of the US Green Building Council. 

The acquisition reflects the company’s strategy of making investments that are aligned with emerging post-pandemic trends.

This follows Sidra’s launch earlier this year of a $155 million fund to invest in industrial properties in the US.

Sidra Capital has been investing in real estate there since 2016, with over 10 million square feet of leasable area acquired. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

Saudi stocks end week higher on IPOs and dividends wave: Closing bell 

Saudi stocks end week higher on IPOs and dividends wave: Closing bell 
Updated 23 December 2021
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks end week higher on IPOs and dividends wave: Closing bell 

Saudi stocks end week higher on IPOs and dividends wave: Closing bell 
Updated 23 December 2021
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Kiingdom’s main index, TASI, reached this week’s highest value after a wave of initial public offerings and dividend announcements.

TASI rose 0.6 percent to close the week at 11,271 points, having witnessed four days of high volatility, while the parallel market, Nomu, went up by 0.52 percent to 26,545 points.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. led the gainers, rising 6.14 percent to SR30.25 ($8.10). This followed the Capital Market Authority’s approval of the company’s capital reduction request.

AlRajhi Bank was the biggest mover of the session followed by Etihad Atheeb Telecom, with more than SR200 million worth of shares in each changing hands intraday. The share price of AlRajhi Bank rose to SR141.2.

As Banque Saudi Fransi’s board announced SR0.85 dividend per share for the second half of 2021, the stock surged 2.3 percent to SR47.

Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, and the Saudi Investment Bank, SAIB, saw gains in the range of 1 to 2 percent to close at SR169 and SR19.5, respectively.

SAIB’s share price hike, which followed its board’s highest dividend recommendation since 2016, brought the stock to a 2.5-year record closing high.

SABIC Agri-nutrients Co. was the fourth-highest gainer, rising 3 percent. The company recently announced the completion of the financial implications of its pull out from Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Seeing the highest losses by the end of the trading day, shares of Batic Investments and Logistics Co. dropped 4 percent to SR24.94.

Brent crude oil was up $0.17, or 0.23 percent, to $75.46 per barrel, while US WTI crude was up 0.18 percent to $72.89 per barrel.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi national debt office completes $33.3bn borrowing plan for 2021

Saudi national debt office completes $33.3bn borrowing plan for 2021
Updated 8 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi national debt office completes $33.3bn borrowing plan for 2021

Saudi national debt office completes $33.3bn borrowing plan for 2021
Updated 8 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Debt Management Center said it completed its 2021 borrowing plan exceeding SR125bn ($33.3 billion), according to a statement.

The Kingdom’s Finance Minister and chairman of the NDMC, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, announced that 60.5 percent of the debt raised in 2021 was from local sources. The remaining 39.5 percent was made up of international borrwoing.

This was in line with the approved borrowing plan of the year. Additionally, a number of financing channels were utilized such as government alternative funding and early repurchase of local government issuances, a statement on the debt authority’s website said.

Work has also started on structuring the green financing framework which is one of the ministry’s new initiatives and debt-raising channels that are set to launch next year.

The NDMC was also successful in the issuance of sovereign bonds worth €6.8 billion ($7.7 billion), which was the highest ever negative yield issuance and had a coverage ratio of 3.3 times.

A negative yield is when an investor receives less money at the bond’s maturity than the original purchase price for the bond. In other words, instead of receiving a return from the issuer, the depositors are paying the lender a net amount at maturity.

Moreover, the authority said that it successfully arranged for a $3 billion funding provided by Korea Trade Insurance Corporation early this year and also arranged the second early repurchase of part of bonds and sukuk maturing next year with an amount that was over SR33 billion.

The minister also mentioned the improvements made in Saudi Arabia’s credit ratings, highlighting the efficiency of the fiscal system.

Last July, Fitch Ratings decided to revise the Kingdom’s outlook to stable from negative and affirmed its rating at ‘A’, reflecting “prospects for a smaller deterioration in key sovereign balance-sheet metrics,” a report on their website said.

Moody’s, another ratings agency, also followed suit, raising the country’s outlook to stable from negative in November. It said on its website that “the government will reverse most of the 2020 increase in its debt burden while also preserving its fiscal buffers.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finance

Tesla CEO Musk says he is ‘almost done’ with stock sales; shares rally

Tesla CEO Musk says he is ‘almost done’ with stock sales; shares rally
Getty Images
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Tesla CEO Musk says he is ‘almost done’ with stock sales; shares rally

Tesla CEO Musk says he is ‘almost done’ with stock sales; shares rally
  • Following a flurry of sales, Musk still has about 1.5 million stock options that expire in August next year
Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was “almost done” with his stock sales after selling over $15 billion worth for more than one month.


The billionaire had made confusing statements as to whether he might or might not be done with his stated goal of selling 10 percent of his Tesla shares.


“I sold enough stock to get to around 10 percent plus the option exercise stuff and I tried to be extremely literal here,” he said in an interview on Tuesday with conservative satirical website Babylon Bee.


But on Wednesday he suggested he might not be done. “This assumes completion of the 10b sale,” he tweeted, referring to his prearranged sales plan related to his options.


“There are still a few tranches left, but almost done,” he tweeted later.


Under the Rule 10b5-1 trading plan set up in September, he has exercised stock options that expire next year and sold a portion of the stocks to pay taxes, according to Tesla filings.


Following a flurry of sales, Musk still has about 1.5 million stock options that expire in August next year.


Tesla shares ended 7.5 percent higher at $1,008.87, valuing the company at just over $1 trillion.

“OVERTAXATION“


Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10 percent of his stake if Twitter users agreed. Tesla shares, which had hovered near record highs, lost about a quarter of their value soon after.


On Wednesday, Musk sold another 934,091 shares, bringing the total he has offloaded to 14.77 million — nearly 90 percent of the 17 million or so shares he had been expected to sell.


Asked whether he sold because of the Twitter poll, he said on Tuesday he needed to exercise stock options that expire next year “no matter what.” He added he sold additional “incremental stock” to get near 10 percent.


Of the 14.77 million shares sold, 9.34 million were sold to pay taxes related to his options exercise, according to Tesla’s securities filings.


Musk, who moved the company’s headquarters from California to Texas earlier this month, in Tuesday’s interview also criticized California for “overtaxation” and “overregulation.”


“California used to be the land of opportunity and now it is ... becoming more so the land of sort of overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation,” he said, adding it was “increasingly difficult to get things done” in California.


On Sunday, he said he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year.

He has said his personal tax rate tops 50 percent, which would include federal and state income taxes.

Musk said last year he had relocated from California to Texas where he faces no state income tax.


Musk also said the “metaverse,” which describes shared virtual environments, is not compelling, adding that playing video games with goggles can cause motion sickness. “Sure, you can put a TV on your nose.”


“I think we’re far from disappearing into the metaverse. This sounds just kind of buzzword-y.”

Topics: economy tax Tesla Elon Musk shares

Related

Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales pass $10bn
Business & Economy
Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales pass $10bn

Latest updates

Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem
Celebrations muted but Christmas spirit high in Bethlehem
Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years
Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years
Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action
Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action
UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas
UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas
Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston
Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.