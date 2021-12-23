You are here

Saudi national debt office completes $33.3bn borrowing plan for 2021

Saudi national debt office completes $33.3bn borrowing plan for 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Debt Management Center said it completed its 2021 borrowing plan exceeding SR125bn ($33.3 billion), according to a statement.

The Kingdom’s Finance Minister and chairman of the NDMC, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, announced that 60.5 percent of the debt raised in 2021 was from local sources. The remaining 39.5 percent was made up of international borrwoing.

This was in line with the approved borrowing plan of the year. Additionally, a number of financing channels were utilized such as government alternative funding and early repurchase of local government issuances, a statement on the debt authority’s website said.

Work has also started on structuring the green financing framework which is one of the ministry’s new initiatives and debt-raising channels that are set to launch next year.

The NDMC was also successful in the issuance of sovereign bonds worth €6.8 billion ($7.7 billion), which was the highest ever negative yield issuance and had a coverage ratio of 3.3 times.

A negative yield is when an investor receives less money at the bond’s maturity than the original purchase price for the bond. In other words, instead of receiving a return from the issuer, the depositors are paying the lender a net amount at maturity.

Moreover, the authority said that it successfully arranged for a $3 billion funding provided by Korea Trade Insurance Corporation early this year and also arranged the second early repurchase of part of bonds and sukuk maturing next year with an amount that was over SR33 billion.

The minister also mentioned the improvements made in Saudi Arabia’s credit ratings, highlighting the efficiency of the fiscal system.

Last July, Fitch Ratings decided to revise the Kingdom’s outlook to stable from negative and affirmed its rating at ‘A’, reflecting “prospects for a smaller deterioration in key sovereign balance-sheet metrics,” a report on their website said.

Moody’s, another ratings agency, also followed suit, raising the country’s outlook to stable from negative in November. It said on its website that “the government will reverse most of the 2020 increase in its debt burden while also preserving its fiscal buffers.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finance

RIYADH: Saudi-based financial services provider Sidra Capital has acquired the Houston 10,000 Energy Drive property, which was formerly the headquarters of the NYSE-listed oil and gas business Southwestern Energy.

The property includes two connected LEED certified office towers comprising over 51,000 square metres of Class A leasable space, according to a statement.

LEED is a green building rating system of the US Green Building Council. 

The acquisition reflects the company’s strategy of making investments that are aligned with emerging post-pandemic trends.

This follows Sidra’s launch earlier this year of a $155 million fund to invest in industrial properties in the US.

Sidra Capital has been investing in real estate there since 2016, with over 10 million square feet of leasable area acquired. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

RIYADH: The Kiingdom’s main index, TASI, reached this week’s highest value after a wave of initial public offerings and dividend announcements.

TASI rose 0.6 percent to close the week at 11,271 points, having witnessed four days of high volatility, while the parallel market, Nomu, went up by 0.52 percent to 26,545 points.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. led the gainers, rising 6.14 percent to SR30.25 ($8.10). This followed the Capital Market Authority’s approval of the company’s capital reduction request.

AlRajhi Bank was the biggest mover of the session followed by Etihad Atheeb Telecom, with more than SR200 million worth of shares in each changing hands intraday. The share price of AlRajhi Bank rose to SR141.2.

As Banque Saudi Fransi’s board announced SR0.85 dividend per share for the second half of 2021, the stock surged 2.3 percent to SR47.

Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, and the Saudi Investment Bank, SAIB, saw gains in the range of 1 to 2 percent to close at SR169 and SR19.5, respectively.

SAIB’s share price hike, which followed its board’s highest dividend recommendation since 2016, brought the stock to a 2.5-year record closing high.

SABIC Agri-nutrients Co. was the fourth-highest gainer, rising 3 percent. The company recently announced the completion of the financial implications of its pull out from Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Seeing the highest losses by the end of the trading day, shares of Batic Investments and Logistics Co. dropped 4 percent to SR24.94.

Brent crude oil was up $0.17, or 0.23 percent, to $75.46 per barrel, while US WTI crude was up 0.18 percent to $72.89 per barrel.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was “almost done” with his stock sales after selling over $15 billion worth for more than one month.


The billionaire had made confusing statements as to whether he might or might not be done with his stated goal of selling 10 percent of his Tesla shares.


“I sold enough stock to get to around 10 percent plus the option exercise stuff and I tried to be extremely literal here,” he said in an interview on Tuesday with conservative satirical website Babylon Bee.


But on Wednesday he suggested he might not be done. “This assumes completion of the 10b sale,” he tweeted, referring to his prearranged sales plan related to his options.


“There are still a few tranches left, but almost done,” he tweeted later.


Under the Rule 10b5-1 trading plan set up in September, he has exercised stock options that expire next year and sold a portion of the stocks to pay taxes, according to Tesla filings.


Following a flurry of sales, Musk still has about 1.5 million stock options that expire in August next year.


Tesla shares ended 7.5 percent higher at $1,008.87, valuing the company at just over $1 trillion.

“OVERTAXATION“


Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10 percent of his stake if Twitter users agreed. Tesla shares, which had hovered near record highs, lost about a quarter of their value soon after.


On Wednesday, Musk sold another 934,091 shares, bringing the total he has offloaded to 14.77 million — nearly 90 percent of the 17 million or so shares he had been expected to sell.


Asked whether he sold because of the Twitter poll, he said on Tuesday he needed to exercise stock options that expire next year “no matter what.” He added he sold additional “incremental stock” to get near 10 percent.


Of the 14.77 million shares sold, 9.34 million were sold to pay taxes related to his options exercise, according to Tesla’s securities filings.


Musk, who moved the company’s headquarters from California to Texas earlier this month, in Tuesday’s interview also criticized California for “overtaxation” and “overregulation.”


“California used to be the land of opportunity and now it is ... becoming more so the land of sort of overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation,” he said, adding it was “increasingly difficult to get things done” in California.


On Sunday, he said he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year.

He has said his personal tax rate tops 50 percent, which would include federal and state income taxes.

Musk said last year he had relocated from California to Texas where he faces no state income tax.


Musk also said the “metaverse,” which describes shared virtual environments, is not compelling, adding that playing video games with goggles can cause motion sickness. “Sure, you can put a TV on your nose.”


“I think we’re far from disappearing into the metaverse. This sounds just kind of buzzword-y.”

Topics: economy tax Tesla Elon Musk shares

The value of Egypt’s medical and pharmaceutical exports industries has increased by 27.5 percent from Jan. to Nov. 2021, compared to the same period last year. 

The total value of exports has reached $602 million, compared to $472 million during the same period in 2020, the Middle East News Agency reported.

The sector’s exports saw a 3.2 percent year-on-year hike during Nov. 2021, recording $65 million, up from $63 million, the agency reported citing a report by the Export Council of Medical Industries. 

Egypt’s medicine exports also increased to $248 million in the first eleven months of 2021, up 31.2 percent from $189 million in the same period of the earlier year. 

Topics: economy Egypt exports trade

RIYADH: Sudan's Capital Markets Regulatory Authority has approved the establishment of five investment funds with a total capital amounting to 75 billion pounds ($171 million), a local paper reported.

This came after the authority's board of directors approved its annual plan for the year 2022, Sudan Today paper said.

The authority seeks to pursue its strategic objectives in developing financial markets and advancing the quality of securities issuers and providers of financial services.

Topics: economy Sudan Investment funds

