Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Shammari, group chief financial officer of Saudi Real Estate Co.

Fahad Al-Shammari has been group chief financial officer of Saudi Real Estate Co., Al Akaria, since April.

Al Akaria is a prominent real estate developer in the Kingdom and was established as a listed company more than 40 years ago.

Al-Shammari is a board member at Mouwasat Medical Services Co., a publicly listed healthcare company, and a member of the board of trustees and audit committee at National Developmental Housing Corp., Sakan.

He began his career with Saudi Telecom Co., the biggest telecommunication company in the MENA region. He handled different roles and assignments over the course of a decade with the company.

In early 2011, he moved to work with two of the most prominent Saudi national projects, where he spent three years managing accounting functions. The first project was SATORP, where he served for almost one year, and Maaden Aluminum JV, where he stayed for two years.

In 2014, Al-Shammari was appointed CFO of a publicly listed company, SPIMACO, the biggest pharmaceutical company in the Kingdom. In 2017, he was appointed as CFO of National Housing Co., a holding company owned by the Saudi Ministry of Housing as an investment arm.

Al-Shammari obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh and a master’s degree in business administration from Open University Malaysia.

He has completed several executive development programs at the world’s top business schools, such as The Emerging CFO: Strategic Financial Leadership Program and Stanford Business Leadership Series at Stanford University Graduate School of Business, Oxford Real Estate Program at Said Business School, University of Oxford and the International Directors Programme at INSEAD.