Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore

El-Sisi, Putin agree to coordinate over Libya

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed on the importance of coordination to settle the Libyan crisis.

Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said El-Sisi and Putin spoke by phone to review developments in Libya.

El-Sisi said Cairo is continuing its efforts to bring opposing sides in Libya together to enable the country’s people to choose their leaders and representatives.

El-Sisi and Putin agreed on the importance of intensifying coordination between Egypt and Russia to settle Libya’s crisis, achieve the aspirations of its people, combat armed militias and terrorist groups, and end illegal foreign interference in Libyan affairs.

Rady said El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s aspiration to deepen relations with Russia at all levels for the benefit of both peoples.

Putin stressed the importance Russia attaches to developing ties with Egypt within the framework of the partnership and strategic cooperation agreement between the two countries.