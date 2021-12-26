You are here

Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore

Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore
Some of the 27 bodies of migrants that the Libyan Red Crescent said were found late Saturday in two separate locations in the coastal town of Khums lie in the mortuary of Khoms City Hospital on Sunday. (AP)
Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore

Bodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore
  • Libya is a major transit point for migrants who are seeking better opportunities in Europe
  • 14 bodies had been recovered from a group of 60 people believed missing at sea
KHUMS, Libya: The bodies of more than a dozen migrants who drowned trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe washed up on Libya’s coastline late on Saturday, its interior ministry and the local Red Crescent said.
Libya is a major transit point for migrants, many from African countries, who are seeking better opportunities in Europe.
The Red Crescent in Khums, a port in western Libya, said 17 bodies including that of an infant had been recovered from the shore at nearby Alous on Saturday and that another 10 bodies had been found on a different beach.
The Interior Ministry later said 14 bodies had been recovered from a group of 60 people believed missing at sea.
It was not clear from the statements if they were all referring to the same group and interior ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.
“They were at sea for approximately one day,” said Osama Al-Saket, head of the Khums hospital that received the bodies following calls from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and police authorities.
“The bodies were still intact ... there were 14 of them, along with one small baby,” added Al-Saket.
Larger numbers of people have been trying to cross the Mediterranean this year after several years of reduced numbers since 2015. About 1,500 have drowned in 2021, the United Nations migration agency IOM said last week.
The agency’s Missing Migrants Project has designated the Central Mediterranean route as the deadliest known migration route in the world, with more than 17,000 recorded deaths and disappearances since 2014.
Photographs released by the Khums Red Crescent showed a line of bodies laid out along a beach as workers put them into bags.

Israel unveils plan to double settlers in occupied Golan

Israel unveils plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Israel unveils plan to double settlers in occupied Golan

Israel unveils plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
GOLAN HEIGHTS: Israel on Sunday unveiled a plan to spend more than $300 million to double the Jewish settler population in the Golan Heights, 40 years after it annexed the territory captured from Syria.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who held his weekly cabinet meeting at the Mevo Hama community in the Golan on Sunday, vowed this was the “moment” to boost the number of Jewish Israelis living in the territory.
“Our goal is to double the population in the Golan,” the right-wing Bennett said as he presented his one billion shekel ($317 million) program to improve housing, transportation, tourism and medical facilities in the area.
Around 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with some 23,000 Druze, who remained on the land after it was seized by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War.
Israel annexed the territory on December 14, 1981, in a move not recognized by most of the international community.
Former US president Donald Trump, widely viewed as pro-Israeli, granted US recognition to Israeli sovereignty over the Golan in 2019.
“It goes without saying that the Golan Heights is Israeli,” Bennett said Sunday, noting the Trump recognition and what he described as the “important” fact that President Joe Biden’s administration had “made it clear that there is no change in policy.”
Shortly after the Biden administration took office in January, Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested there were legal questions surrounding Trump’s move, which Syria condemned as a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty.
But Blinken indicated there was no thought of reversing course, especially amid the ongoing Syrian civil war.
Israel and Syria, which are still technically at war, are separated by a de facto border at the Golan Heights.
Bennett, who leads an ideologically disparate eight-party coalition, needs cabinet approval before his Golan plan can move forward.
Sunday’s meeting was temporarily delayed after the premier’s 14-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, sending Bennett into isolation, but a vote on the plan was still expected.

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors
Updated 26 December 2021
Reuters

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors
Updated 26 December 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday.
The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.

El-Sisi, Putin agree to coordinate over Libya

El-Sisi, Putin agree to coordinate over Libya
Updated 26 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi, Putin agree to coordinate over Libya

El-Sisi, Putin agree to coordinate over Libya
Updated 26 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed on the importance of coordination to settle the Libyan crisis.

Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said El-Sisi and Putin spoke by phone to review developments in Libya.

El-Sisi said Cairo is continuing its efforts to bring opposing sides in Libya together to enable the country’s people to choose their leaders and representatives.

El-Sisi and Putin agreed on the importance of intensifying coordination between Egypt and Russia to settle Libya’s crisis, achieve the aspirations of its people, combat armed militias and terrorist groups, and end illegal foreign interference in Libyan affairs.

Rady said El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s aspiration to deepen relations with Russia at all levels for the benefit of both peoples.

Putin stressed the importance Russia attaches to developing ties with Egypt within the framework of the partnership and strategic cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Egypt slams Houthi attack on Saudi town

Egypt slams Houthi attack on Saudi town
Updated 26 December 2021
Mohamed Abu Zaid

Egypt slams Houthi attack on Saudi town

Egypt slams Houthi attack on Saudi town
Updated 26 December 2021
Mohamed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned an attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia on the Saudi town of Samtah that resulted in the death and injury of civilians.

A Saudi and a Yemeni were killed by a Houthi projectile, and seven civilians were injured.

The ministry reaffirmed Egypt’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia against the Houthis’ terrorist attacks, which it said violate international law and are a blatant threat to regional security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed Cairo’s “firm position in supporting the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to preserve its security and the safety of its brotherly people, and the close link between the national security of the two countries.”

Egypt offered its condolences to Saudi Arabia and the victims’ families, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

28 migrants found dead on Libyan coast

28 migrants found dead on Libyan coast
Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

28 migrants found dead on Libyan coast

28 migrants found dead on Libyan coast
  • Libya, wracked by a decade of conflict and lawlessness, has become a key departure point for African and Asian migrants making desperate attempts to reach Europe
Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

TRIPOLI: The bodies of 28 migrants have washed up on Libya’s western coast after their boat sunk, a security official said Sunday, the latest tragedy on the world’s deadliest migration route.
“Libyan Red Crescent teams recovered 28 bodies of dead migrants and found three survivors at two different sites on the beaches of Al-Alous,” some 90 kilometers (55 miles) from Tripoli, the source said.
“The bodies’ advanced state of decomposition indicates that the shipwreck happened several days ago,” he said, adding the toll could rise in the coming hours.
Images published by Libyan media outlets showed corpses lined up along the shore then placed in body bags.
Libya, wracked by a decade of conflict and lawlessness, has become a key departure point for African and Asian migrants making desperate attempts to reach Europe.
Migrants often endure horrific conditions in Libya before embarking northwards on overcrowded, often unseaworthy vessels that frequently sink or get into trouble.
The latest tragedy comes just days after 160 migrants died within a week in similar incidents, bringing the total number of lives lost this year to 1,500, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The IOM says more than 30,000 migrants have been intercepted in the same period and returned to Libya.
The European Union has cooperated closely with the Libyan Coast Guard to cut numbers of migrants arriving on European shores.
On their return, many face further horrific abuses in detention centers.

