Six teams set to battle it out in first-ever Saudi Women's Handball League

Six teams set to battle it out in first-ever Saudi Women’s Handball League
The Saudi Arabian Handball federation has launched the first ever league for women. (SAHF)
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

Six teams set to battle it out in first-ever Saudi Women’s Handball League

Six teams set to battle it out in first-ever Saudi Women’s Handball League
  • Competition will take place at Dar Al-Uloom University in Riyadh from Dec. 27-30
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s first Women’s Handball League is set to kick off on Dec. 27 at Dar Al-Uloom University in Riyadh.

It will be the sport’s first competition for female athletes since the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation, which will oversee the tournament through its own women’s committee.

Six teams will take part in the league, which will run from Dec. 27 -30, with Najd, Jeddah Hands and Al-Majd in the first group, and Najd Al-Mustaqbal, Elite and Al-Himma making up the second group.

The matches will be refereed by Saudi female officials who have completed courses organized by the SAHF in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports.

Day one of the league will start with the Jeddah Hands facing Najd, with the second match between Najd Al-Mustaqbal and Al-Himma.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle facing tough test against 'pioneer' Ralf Rangnick's improving Manchester United

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle facing tough test against ‘pioneer’ Ralf Rangnick’s improving Manchester United
Updated 27 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle facing tough test against ‘pioneer’ Ralf Rangnick’s improving Manchester United

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle facing tough test against ‘pioneer’ Ralf Rangnick’s improving Manchester United
  • While the German coach has had a steadying influence at Old Trafford, the Magpies boss is in desperate need of points
Updated 27 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has described English Premier League foe Ralf Rangnick as a “pioneer of the game.”

The Newcastle United head coach has been full of praise for the Manchester United interim boss before the two sides lock horns at St. James’ Park on Monday night.

Rangnick was appointed in a temporary role with the Red Devils, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

While his impact has so far been muted, Howe believes the signs are already there that the respected German coach is turning things around at Old Trafford.

When quizzed on his opposite number, Howe said: “I know he has had a huge impact on some of the most influential coaches in the Premier League, a lot of the culture-change managers who have brought new ideas."

Howe added: “He is a pioneer of the game. He is someone who I’ve had a couple of conversations with over the years — and someone I highly respect and admire. Someone who has a high reputation in the game with honors which prove his methodology works wherever he goes.

“I have no doubt he will have made very instant changes to Manchester United — he will bring in his own way of playing, I have already seen that in the two games that he’s had.”

While it is fair to say the turnaround with Manchester United has been steady, it is difficult to make a case for any managerial bounce — in terms of results — at Newcastle.

Performances, organization and attacking intent have definitely improved, but defensive frailties and the ability to get beaten handsomely are old habits the Magpies seem incapable of shaking.

When asked to assess his first month or so in charge at United, Howe said: “I’d want more points for sure."

He added: “We came into a very difficult situation and we were under no illusions at the size of the task we had. I think you can’t question the players in terms of what they’ve given me.They have given me everything.”

Howe said that he has been pleased "with a lot of what we’ve delivered, but there is huge room for improvement,” adding that “time is against us. We can’t waste games.”

He said: “When opportunities are there for us, we must take them, because every game we don’t win it makes it harder for us to achieve our aims.”

Stellar 2021 ends on worrying note for Saudi and Asian Champions Al-Hilal

Stellar 2021 ends on worrying note for Saudi and Asian Champions Al-Hilal
Updated 27 December 2021
John Duerden

Stellar 2021 ends on worrying note for Saudi and Asian Champions Al-Hilal

Stellar 2021 ends on worrying note for Saudi and Asian Champions Al-Hilal
  • Riyadh club heroics that secured the AFC Champions League have been followed by an alarming loss of form in the Saudi Professional League
Updated 27 December 2021
John Duerden

For Al-Hilal, 2021 has been close to perfect.

In May, the Riyadh giants defeated title-rivals Al-Shahab to win the Saudi Pro League title for a record 17th time. Six months later, Pohang Steelers of South Korea were beaten 2-0 in front of over 50,000 delighted fans to wrap up a second AFC Champions League title in three years and a record fourth continental crown.

Between May and November, Moussa Marega joined from FC Porto and in-demand Matheus Pereira arrived from West Bromwich Albion to strengthen an already strong squad. In short, it was all sunshine in Riyadh.

Yet, clouds have been gathering on the horizon in recent weeks and this stellar year is in danger of ending on a low.

On Friday, Al-Hilal lost 3-2 to Al-Fateh at home and have now taken just two points from the past four league games. If the all-conquering Blues fail to get their act together soon, the domestic championship is in danger of slipping from their grasp — and that means trouble for coach Leonardo Jardim regardless of what happened earlier.

When Al-Hilal defeated Pohang on Nov. 23, there were those who warned of the dangers of a domestic hangover from continental exertions, but nobody expected that a team that had gone 18 games unbeaten, with 13 of those wins, would stumble to such an extent. There was always going to be some work to do domestically given the games missed due to the Asian run, but it was almost seen as a given that the talented squad would soon get back into the midst of the title race.

There were two draws with Abha and Al-Feiha. Al-Hilal were looking a bit lacklustre and short of ideas going forward, but it was no big deal with the season not yet at the halfway point. But then came the losses against rivals Al-Nassr and now Al-Fateh, the club’s first successive league defeats since 2016. Both were deserved.

If Al-Hilal do not end 2021 on a winning note against Al-Faisaly on New Year’s Eve then this dip in form will become a full-blown crisis. After the latest loss, coach Jardim admitted his players struggled to handle the opposition physically and were slower to the second ball. He also pointed out individual mistakes, such as the chances missed by Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.

These are comments that fans may feel are a bit worrying coming from the manager of the best team in Asia. The Portuguese coach, appointed in June, was also keen to remind fans that he was without the suspended Pereira, midfielders Salman Al-Faraj and Mohamed Kanno, as well as the versatile Nasser Al-Dawsari.

Yet such is the strength in depth available to the former Monaco boss that he was able to leave the last season’s top scorer, Bafetimbi Gomis, on the bench, a player who would walk into most starting line-ups in Asia.

Al-Fateh were also understrength, with six players unavailable due to COVID-19 and two further injuries. In fact, it was so bad that the club asked that the game be rescheduled, a request that was denied by the league’s authorities. Worryingly for Jardim, the fact that his opposite number Yannick Ferrara dealt with his absences much better has been noted at length by critics. 

Amazingly, bitter rivals Al-Nassr, who have been going through coach after coach in a bid for success, have now moved above Al-Hilal in the table, partly due to a derby win earlier this month and Saturday’s victory over Al-Hazem. Also, leaders Al-Ittihad are now eight points clear of Al-Hilal and will soon be reinforced by the arrival next week of Abderrazzak Hamdallah, league top scorer in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Despite the wealth of firepower at Al-Hilal, six teams have found the target more times.

If Al-Hilal have had trouble switching back to domestic concerns after recent Asian success, there may be more problems coming. On Feb. 6, there is the small matter of their opening game in the FIFA Club World Cup. Win that and there will be a huge clash against Chelsea three days later in a tournament that the club will want to take seriously in front of a global audience. Soon after that the 2022 AFC Champions League will start.

There is still plenty of time left this season, but Al-Hilal cannot afford to let the gap widen, and need to improve both in terms of performances and results. The club sees being the best team in Saudi Arabia as the “bread and butter” of their brand. Nobody demands the title every year, but any coach will struggle to survive if Al-Hilal fail to even challenge. For the most successful team in Saudi Arabian and Asian history, storm clouds have suddenly appeared in a sky that had been completely blue.

Lukaku revives Chelsea's title bid at Aston Villa

Lukaku revives Chelsea’s title bid at Aston Villa
Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

Lukaku revives Chelsea’s title bid at Aston Villa

Lukaku revives Chelsea’s title bid at Aston Villa
  • Lukaku was one of Chelsea's absentees due to a positive test for draws against Everton and Wolves last week
  • The Belgian's blistering run then won a second Chelsea penalty in stoppage time
Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Romelu Lukaku came on to score his first Premier League goal since September to keep Chelsea in the title race as the European champions came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1.
Reece James’ own goal put Villa ahead, but Jorginho quickly levelled from the penalty spot in a clash between two of the many English sides hit by cases of coronavirus.
Lukaku was one of Chelsea’s absentees due to a positive test for draws against Everton and Wolves last week that saw them lose ground in the title race.
But he made his return off the bench at the break and made an almost instant impact to head home Callum Hudson Odoi’s cross.
The Belgian’s blistering run then won a second Chelsea penalty in stoppage time that Jorginho slotted home.
Thomas Tuchel’s men move level on points with Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and back to within six of Manchester City, who were 6-3 winners over Leicester earlier on Boxing Day.
Villa’s own Covid outbreak saw manager Steven Gerrard forced into isolation after he tested positive on Christmas Day.
Gerrard has made a big impression since taking over in November, but this was another lesson in the gap he has to bridge to the Premier League’s top three after defeats to City and Liverpool.
The home side got off to the perfect start when James flicked Matt Targett’s effort over his own goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to open the scoring on 28 minutes.
However, the lead lasted just six minutes due to Matty Cash’s rash challenge on Hudson-Odoi inside the area.
Jorginho was Chelsea’s top league scorer last season despite all of his goals coming from penalties and the Italian international is his side’s leading marksmen in all competitions thanks to nine spot-kicks this season.
Lukaku will expect that to change over the coming weeks as the club’s record signing finds his form after a disrupted start to his second spell at Stamford Bridge.
He is still yet to start in the Premier League since suffering an ankle injury in October, with his positive test for Covid coming just as he was returning to full fitness.
But a Lukaku in form is what Chelsea need if they are to mount a serious title challenge with clashes against Liverpool and City to come in January.
The former Manchester United striker took just 11 minutes to make the difference as he timed his run perfectly to meet Hudson-Odoi’s cross and powered a header low past Emiliano Martinez.
Chelsea should have run out more comfortable winners as Mason Mount dragged his shot wide with the goal gaping after rounding Martinez.
The Argentine then spread himself to deny Hudson-Odoi when one-on-one.
But the only way Ezri Konsa could stop Lukaku as he powered his way through the Villa defense late on was by hauling him down and Jorginho got the better on Martinez once more from the spot.

Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise

Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise
Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise

Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise
  • Three of the scheduled nine Boxing Day matches were postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks
  • A stop to the season may be the only way to slow City's charge towards a fourth title in five seasons
Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a first half demolition of Leicester in a thrilling 6-3 win as Arsenal and Tottenham were also comfortable winners on Sunday.
Three of the scheduled nine Boxing Day matches were postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks as Britain battles record numbers of cases caused by the omicron strain of the virus.
Earlier this week, Premier League clubs rejected the option of temporarily halting the season to allow a circuit breaker for infections.
And a stop to the season may be the only way to slow City’s charge toward a fourth title in five seasons as Pep Guardiola’s men have now won nine league games in a row.
Leicester were blown away by four goals inside 25 minutes.
Kevin De Bruyne blasted home to open the floodgates before Riyad Mahrez netted against his former club from the penalty spot.
Ilkay Gundogan rounded off a brilliant City team move to make it 3-0 before Raheem Sterling won and converted the champions’ second penalty.
Leicester are one of the sides to have been decimated by Covid infections and injuries in recent weeks, but they produced a stirring second half fightback thanks to James Maddison.
The midfielder pulled a goal back before leading a break finished off by Ademola Lookman.
Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-3 when he bundled home from close range after Ederson could only turn Maddison’s shot onto the bar.
But City quickly restored some order as Aymeric Laporte powered home from a corner and Sterling rounded off the scoring from close range.
Arsenal consolidated their position in fourth with a routine 5-0 win at rock bottom Norwich.
Goals from Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney put the result beyond much doubt before half-time.
Saka added a second before Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty and substitute Emile Smith Rowe rounded off a fifth consecutive win for Mikel Arteta’s men.
Spurs moved up to fifth, six points behind their north London rivals but with three games in hand, after easing past a depleted Crystal Palace.
Palace’s request for the game to be postponed was dismissed by the Premier League despite a coronavirus outbreak that left them without manager Patrick Vieira.
The Eagles were still able to field a strong side that featured just one change from their previous outing.
However, a rejuvenated Spurs under Antonio Conte never looked back after scoring twice in two minutes just after the half hour.
Harry Kane swept home just his third Premier League goal of the season before Lucas Moura powered in a header.
Palace’s task was made even tougher when Wilfried Zaha was stupidly sent-off for two bookable offenses before half-time.
Son Heung-min added a third 16 minutes from time.
West Ham’s bid for the top four is falling apart fast as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Southampton.
The Saints led three times through Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Ward-Prowse and Jan Bednarek and held out to move nine points clear of the bottom three.
Chelsea badly need to end a poor run of one win in four league games when they visit Aston Villa, who will be without manager Steven Gerrard due to a positive Covid test.
The Blues are now nine points off City and just three clear of Arsenal.
Villa’s next match against Leeds, scheduled for December 28, was also called off on Sunday taking the total number of Premier League games postponed over the past two weeks to 14.
No restrictions have yet been put in place for the size of crowds at matches in England, although supporters do have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test taken in the previous 48 hours.
Sport in Wales will be forced back behind closed doors from today, while in Scotland a restriction of 500 outdoor public events has seen Scottish Premiership clubs bring forward their winter break by a week after Sunday’s fixtures.

African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3

African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3

African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3
  • Clubs can now keep players for matches until January 3
  • The 24-nation African Cup opens on Jan. 9 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, with the final on Feb. 6
Updated 26 December 2021
AP

DUBAI: Clubs will be allowed to delay the release of players to African Cup of Nations squads until the week the tournament begins after a request from domestic leagues was accepted by the Confederation of African Football.
FIFA regulations had mandated players be released this Monday, extending the time they would be missing from games in European competitions like the Premier League that play across the Christmas and New Year period and throughout the African Cup.
Clubs can now keep players for matches until January 3. The 24-nation African Cup opens on Jan. 9 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, with the final on Feb. 6.
FIFA deputy secretary general Mattias Grafström on Saturday confirmed the “commitment of solidarity” to the World Leagues Forum and European Leagues in a letter seen by The Associated Press.
“CAF has decided that for those players who have official club matches between the 27 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, the participating member associations in question are to be directed that these players may remain with their clubs to participate in these matches and be released after the last match during this period,” Grafström wrote.
The World Leagues Forum called the earlier requirement for players to go on international duty “unreasonable and disproportionate for many clubs and players who are still playing at that time” but CAF and FIFA have shown a willingness to respond to those concerns.
“It has been highlighted to FIFA that this decision is taken in the spirit of goodwill and solidarity with the affected clubs in recognition of the fact that they, like all members of the football community, have been adversely affected by the onset of the COVID pandemic,” Grafström wrote. “It is also assumed that a spirit of mutual cooperation remain between CAF and all relevant stakeholders in this regard, including related to the release of players and the provision of sporting exemptions to travel and quarantine restrictions if required in the future.”

