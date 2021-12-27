You are here

SISCO, Amiantit consider IPO of subsidiary Tawzea at 15-30% stake, says CEO

SISCO, Amiantit consider IPO of subsidiary Tawzea at 15-30% stake, says CEO
RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Services Co., SISCO, along with its partner Amiantit are considering offering a 15 to 30 percent stake in an initial public offering of their subsidiary, the International Water Distribution Co. Tawzea. 

SISCO’s Chief Mohammed Al-Mudarres told CNBC Arabia that no final decision has been taken with regards to the final stake and offer price.

It will only be determined upon completion of the study by the designated financial advisor of IPO, Wasatah Capital.

This followed the earlier bourse announcement that Tawzea’s shareholders approved on Dec. 23, to convert the company from a limited liability company to a closed joint stock company.

SISCO owns 50 percent of Tawzea's share capital of SR146 million ($38.87 million) in partnership with Saudi Amiantit Co.

 

RIYADH: Japan has joined an interrelated release of crude oil from reserves strategy led by the US, with a sale of 100,000 kiloliters, or 630,000 barrels as a preliminary contribution.

The Asian country plans to sell oil in partnership with other countries as additional sales may shortly follow, Bloomberg reported citing a ministry official.

Countries such as India and China are part of the agreement; however, they are yet to act.

In light of this, the global benchmark – Brent crude- fell by almost 7 percent to reach $76 per barrel since the launch of the US led initiative.

Topics: Oil Japan Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s stock exchange edged down slightly at the closing bell as fears of the coronavirus omicron variant and rising cases continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

The main stock index, TASI, closed at 11,161 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, declined around 1 percent to 26,237 points.

Al Rajhi Bank was the biggest contributor to the session’s losses as it fell to SR139 ($37), with over SR239 million worth of shares changing hands intraday. Riyad Bank was down 1.45 percent to close at SR27.2.

Among the highest fallers, Wataniya Insurance, Astra Industrial, and Sadr Logistics, all declined in the range of 2 to 4 percent.

Recording 9 percent of gains, Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. was the top gainer of the session, closing at SR146.

Shares of Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. soared 3.71 percent to SR145, following its initial agreement with Al Rajhi Capital to launch an investment fund worth SR1 billion.

Brent crude oil was up 0.22 percent, to $76.3 per barrel, while US WTI crude retreated one percent to $72.97 per barrel at 4:36 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has issued preliminary draft rules on new regulations for real estate refinancing companies.

The rules aim to contribute to the development of the finance sector promoting growth and stability in the secondary market for real estate finance.

The bank said these would provide better ways for real estate financiers to finance the beneficiaries ownership of housing.

It also enables mediation between the real estate finance sector and other funding sources.

The bank stated that all opinions and observations regarding the draft rules will be under study for the purpose of adopting the final version of these rules.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAMA real estate

RIYADH: The Engineering Export Council of Egypt has reported the highest ever leap in Egypt’s engineering exports, of 45 percent during the first 11 months of 2021.

Exports of electrical appliances increased by 41 percent, cables achieved by 97 percent, car components by 41 percent, household appliances by 48 percent, and electrical and electronic industries increased by 31 percent.

The biggest hike in the sector’s history led the engineering industry’s exports to reach $3 billion, compared to $2.1 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, Daily News Egypt reported, citing the council’s chairman Sherif El Sayyad.

According to statistics, the industry’s exports reached the highest monthly figure since 2009 in November 2021, standing at $355 million.

Egypt exported engineering products to countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and North America.

Most of the sector’s exports were attributed to Europe, accounting for 48 percent – $1.4 billion – of total exports. Asia had total exports of $951 million, Executive Director at EECE May Helmy revealed.

Africa recorded $535 million, while South America and North America together contributed to a total of $77 million of exports, she added.

In light of the leap in exports, she noted that the EECE is to take measures to “increase exports, open new export markets and create hundreds of new export opportunities through various activities of EECE,” as she highlighted the importance of the year 2021 for the sector.

Topics: Egypt Engineering exports

Riyadh: Global markets expect a further rise in oil prices, due to the diminishing fears on the spread of the Omicron variant, and possible supply disruptions from Libya and Nigeria. Bloomberg mentioned. 

In their first trading day after the holiday Brent and WTI edged lower with the former seeing a 1.07 percent fall as of 1:02 p.m. Saudi time while the US grade is going up by +0.18 percent. 

Looking at the Bigger Picture

Drilling restrictions in the US shale patch and cyber-attacks on pipelines have raised deep concerns about gasoline shortages in the north-eastern US, Bloomberg reported. 

Despite fears of the spread of the Omicron strain, which affected prices during the last period, the news that the virus is less dangerous than the previous strains of Covid - 19 is expected to lead to more increase in demand, Bloomberg added.

The slight decrease in oil prices over the past two days is not indicative of a long-term decline, and that prices are on track to record a weekly gain of 4 percent, CNBC indicated. 

Through a micro lens

The rise in global oil prices during the past months led to the recovery of the Saudi economy, as the value of oil exports increased by 123 percent in October to SR 45.5 billion, Bloomberg reported. 

The oil industry, which was severely affected by 2020 due to the emergence of Covid-19, has re-emerged strongly, despite the growing calls at the beginning of this year to rely on renewable energy sources as an engine of growth, according to the Financial Times. 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC Oil production

