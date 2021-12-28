You are here

Syrian army carries out controlled explosion in Damascus

Syrian army carries out controlled explosion in Damascus
FILE PHOTO: A Syrian flag flutters in Damascus, Syria, April 20, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Syrian army carries out controlled explosion in Damascus

Syrian army carries out controlled explosion in Damascus
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

DAMASCUS: A loud blast was heard on Tuesday morning in Damascus as the Syrian army blew up ammunitions seized from insurgents, in a controlled explosion in the suburb of Douma, state TV said.
The Syrian army announced in 2018 that it had taken back full control of all areas around Damascus after seven years of civil war that first erupted with protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

Topics: Syria Damascus

Israel open to 'good' Iran nuclear deal, but wants tougher Vienna terms

Israel open to ‘good’ Iran nuclear deal, but wants tougher Vienna terms
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Israel open to ‘good’ Iran nuclear deal, but wants tougher Vienna terms

Israel open to ‘good’ Iran nuclear deal, but wants tougher Vienna terms
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that Israel would not automatically oppose a nuclear deal with Iran but world powers must take a firmer position.
“We are not the bear who said ‘no’,” Bennett said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio, referring to a popular naysaying character from children’s literature.
Israel prefers a more result-oriented approach, he said.
“For sure there can be a good agreement. For sure. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now in the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position,” he said.
“Iran is negotiating with a very weak hand. But unfortunately the world is acting like Iran is at a strong point.”
Bennett declined to comment on Israel’s military strike capabilities against Iran, saying he preferred the approach of “speak little and do a lot.”
On Monday, Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with Iran focused on one side of the original bargain, lifting sanctions against it, despite what critics see as scant progress on reining in its atomic activities.

Topics: Iran Israel Vienna talks

UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine

UAE approves Sinopharm’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 30 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

UAE approves Sinopharm’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine

UAE approves Sinopharm’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 30 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has approved emergency use of Sinopharm's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine and it will be available to the public as a booster dose starting January 2022, the health ministry said.
The vaccine will be produced and distributed by a joint venture between the UAE's Group 42 and China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), the ministry said in a statement on state media on Monday.
The approval came following a UAE-based study that included individuals who were previously vaccinated with two doses of Sinopharm CNBG's inactivated vaccine, the ministry added.
The UAE on Monday reported 1,732 new coronavirus cases and one death. Authorities said around 91% of the population of some 10 million had been fully vaccinated.

Topics: Coronavirus omicron UAE Sinopharm vaccine

US says supports Somalian PM's efforts for rapid, credible elections

US says supports Somalian PM’s efforts for rapid, credible elections
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

US says supports Somalian PM’s efforts for rapid, credible elections

US says supports Somalian PM’s efforts for rapid, credible elections
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: The United States has said the attempted suspension of Somalian Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble was alarming and that it supported his efforts for rapid and credible elections.
The US State Department African Affairs Bureau said in a tweet late on Monday that it was also prepared to act against those obstructing Somalia’s path to peace.
On Monday, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said he had suspended Roble’s powers for suspected corruption, a move the prime minister described as a coup attempt, escalating a power struggle between the two leaders.

Topics: US Somalia

Syria reports 2nd Israeli attack on vital port in a month

A picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on December 7, 2021 shows fire near containers of the Syrian port of Latakia. (AFP)
A picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on December 7, 2021 shows fire near containers of the Syrian port of Latakia. (AFP)
Updated 28 December 2021
AP

Syria reports 2nd Israeli attack on vital port in a month

A picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on December 7, 2021 shows fire near containers of the Syrian port of Latakia. (AFP)
  Russia, which has been Assad's most powerful ally during the war, operates an air base at Hmeimim some 20 km (12 miles) away from Latakia
Updated 28 December 2021
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month.
It is also a rare targeting of the port handling most imports for Syria, which has been ravaged by a decade-old civil war and western-imposed sanctions.
The state news agency SANA quoted a military official as saying that Israeli missiles fired from the west of Latakia hit the port’s container terminal, igniting fires that caused major damage. The unidentified official said firefighters were battling the flames for nearly an hour after the attack.
Syria’s state-run Al-Ikhbariyah TV ran footage showing flames and smoke rising from the terminal. It reported damage to residential buildings, a hospital, shops and some tourist sites near the port.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the missile attacks, which activated Syrian air defenses, according to SANA.
A similar attack was reported on Dec. 7, when Israeli warplanes targeted the container terminal, causing fires and explosions.
An Al-Ikhbariyah TV reporter in the area said Tuesday’s attack appeared to have been larger and the explosions could be heard in Tartus, another coastal city more than 80 kilometers (nearly 50 miles) away. The reporter said ambulances were rushed to the scene but it remained unclear if there were any casualties.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group, said at the time that the Dec. 7 airstrike hit arms shipments for Iran-backed fighters.
There was no comment from the Israeli military, which has conducted hundreds of airstrikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its 10-year civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Some past strikes have targeted the main airport in the Syrian capital, Damascus.
Israel has acknowledged that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, which has fighters in Syria. It says it attacks arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.

Topics: Syria Israel

Algeria drops 'protest' case against teenage girl

Algeria drops ‘protest’ case against teenage girl
Updated 28 December 2021
AFP

Algeria drops ‘protest’ case against teenage girl

Algeria drops ‘protest’ case against teenage girl
  The teenager had been ordered to appear in court in the eastern city of Annaba on Wednesday, alongside 20 other suspects, charged with attending an "unarmed gathering"
Updated 28 December 2021
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian prosecutors have dropped a case against a 14-year-old girl who was facing trial in connection with the country’s pro-democracy Hirak protest movement, her lawyer told AFP Monday.

“The prosecution ... recognized that it had been an error (and) dropped the charges,” Abdelhalim Khereddine said.

The teenager had been ordered to appear in court in the eastern city of Annaba on Wednesday, alongside 20 other suspects, charged with attending an “unarmed gathering.”

According to Algerian law, the age of criminal responsibility is 18 and minors are tried in juvenile courts. Her case had sparked outrage online.

Rights groups condemned what they said would have been the first trial of a minor connected to the Hirak movement. But Khereddine said Monday that prosecutors had realized the girl was a “witness and not a suspect” in the case.

“What’s important is that she has her rights restored, as guaranteed by the constitution,” he added.

Khereddine told AFP that the girl’s father has been in prison for eight months for allegedly belonging to the outlawed Islamist-inspired movement Rachad.

The National Committee for the Release of Detainees (CNLD) says nearly 300 people are currently in jail on charges linked to the Hirak movement, which forced veteran strongman Abdelaziz Bouteflika from office in 2019.

Many of the detainees are being held over publications on social media, it says.

Topics: Algeria protest

