Who's Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh

Abdullah Hammad
Abdullah Hammad
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh

Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Abdullah Hammad is the president of Mahd Academy, the Saudi national sports academy in Riyadh. 

Hammad’s role at the academy is to discover and identify talents throughout the Kingdom via schools, public tryouts, competitions, and through teacher and recommendations.

He has experience in several sports, especially in football, at leading and developing organizations, with his ability to diversify and create goals making him a leading figure in the Saudi sports sector. 

Hammad is also a general director of the Leaders Development Institute, which prepares future leaders in the sports field for over 90 federations through educational courses.

He is also a board member for the Saudi Special Olympics, a global movement for inclusion using sport, health, education and leadership programs to empower and inspire.  

In September 2019, he represented the Kingdom as a member of the Asian Football Confederation Marketing Committee.

In 2018, he became a board member of Al-Ahli Saudi FC, a position assigned by the Ministry of Sports, where he shared his experience in Europe to improve the club’s youth teams and academy development, which led to producing many future national team players.

Prior to his positions at the Leaders Development Institute and Mahd Academy, he worked at Aspire Academy in Qatar from 2013-17 as a chief scout at the Football Skills & Development Centre.

Hammad received his master’s degree in sports management in 2012 from the Johan Cruyff Institute in Amsterdam, Holland. While receiving his degree, he was a part-time scouting specialist for AFC Ajax from 2012-13.

In 2010, he received his high diploma in Denmark in sports coaching from Gymnastics and Sports Academy Viborg.

From 2010-11, he was an assistant football coach and youth coach at Aarhus Gymnastikforening in Denmark, and at VSK Aarhus in 2009.

He received his bachelor’s degree in management, majoring in coaching, from SKEMA Business School in Nice, France.

He earned his C, B, and A coaching license, which took ten years to obtain, from the European football association UEFA, considered the best level of license a coach can achieve worldwide. 

Saudi authorities intensify efforts to drain Grand Mosque in Makkah after heavy rain

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recruited more than 200 supervisors to monitor over 4,000 workers. (SPA)
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recruited more than 200 supervisors to monitor over 4,000 workers. (SPA)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities intensify efforts to drain Grand Mosque in Makkah after heavy rain

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recruited more than 200 supervisors to monitor over 4,000 workers. (SPA)
  More than 4,000 workers, supervised by over 200 observers, worked to clear the rain
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities said they have intensified efforts to clear the effects of Tuesdays rain on the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The Kingdom’s civil defense urged the public to be vigilant on Monday after the meteorology center forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in several regions of the Kingdom, starting on Tuesday and lasting until Thursday.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said it recruited more than 200 supervisors and observers who participated in monitoring over 4,000 workers, a statement on state-run SPA news agency said.
Mohammed Al-Jabri, the under-secretary-general for services and field affairs and environmental protection investigation, said as soon as the rain stops, the courtyard, chapels, entrances and exits have been prepared to drain the water in order to preserve the safety of pilgrims in the Grand Mosque and to perform their rituals with ease.
“The presidency distributed water suction and washing equipment inside and outside the mosque to effectively contribute to the drying process,” he said, adding 470 machines and other equipment have been deployed in the courtyard, the outer yards and the roof.
Al-Jabri said that the presidency has developed a precautionary plan in preparation for the rain, in addition to cleaning drainage and manholes to ensure there is no blockage.

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030
Updated 23 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia's support for Kingdom's request to host Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030
Updated 23 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Tuesday from his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Prince Faisal praised Malaysia’s support for the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, prospects for joint cooperation and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to several regional and international issues. 

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias

Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences over death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou for the death of the former president Karolos Papoulias, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Veteran Greek politician Papoulias, who served two terms as president at the height of the economic crisis between 2005 and 2015, died earlier on Sunday at the age of 92.
“We received the news of the death of the former president of the Hellenic Republic, Karolos Papoulias, and we express to you, the family of the deceased, and to the Greek people our deepest condolences, and most sincere sympathy,” the king said in a statement.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to Sakellaropoulou.

Arab League’s Human Rights Committee honors member of Saudi Shoura Council

Arab League’s Human Rights Committee honors member of Saudi Shoura Council
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Arab League's Human Rights Committee honors member of Saudi Shoura Council

Arab League’s Human Rights Committee honors member of Saudi Shoura Council
  In the first gesture of its kind, Hadi Al-Yami was honored during a ceremony in Kuwait for his work as the committee's former president
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab League’s Human Rights Committee on Tuesday praised Saudi Arabia for its efforts to strengthen the mechanisms to protect human rights, as it honored its former president.
In the first gesture of its kind, Hadi Al-Yami, who is a member of the Saudi Shoura Council, was honored during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the committee’s 18 session in Kuwait. The guests included Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general for social affairs, and Adel Al-Asoumi, the speaker of the Arab Parliament.
Jaber Al-Marri, the current president of the Arab Human Rights Committee, praised Al-Yami for his role in developing the work of the committee, and helping to create a culture of human rights in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In his speech during the ceremony in his honor, Al-Yami thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying: “This honor signifies appreciation for the Kingdom’s role, as I was the Kingdom’s candidate to chair this committee previously, which reflects the great support that I received during my presidency.”
He added that his country was one of the first to sign and ratify the Arab Charter on Human Rights, and stressed the active part it is playing in strengthening the role of the Arab League and its mechanisms in protecting human rights.
What the Arab Human Rights Committee has achieved so far is an important step within the framework of the human rights process in the Arab world, Al-Yami said. The results of the committee’s work reflect the interest of Arab countries in implementing the Arab Charter on Human Rights, he added, and the support of Saudi Arabia and the other Arab countries that are members of the committee for the promotion of human rights in the region.
Al-Yami said he hopes that the committee will continue its efforts and attract additional support.
“I hope that Arab countries join and ratify it so that the Arab system can keep pace with developments in the field of promoting and guaranteeing human rights in general,” he said.

Saudi Arabia reiterates call for international aid effort to help Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reiterates call for international aid effort to help Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
  During a weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman, ministers also discussed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's recent tour of GCC nations
  They also reviewed the latest developments in Yemen and reaffirmed their support for the Yemeni government and people
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Tuesday repeated their call for the international community to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and provide sustainable aid.
During a weekly cabinet meeting, chaired remotely by King Salman from NEOM, the Council of Ministers reviewed the Kingdom’s speech delivered during an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, hosted by Pakistan on Dec. 19, to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s own humanitarian work and support for the needy around the world, including its air and land bridge operation to transport urgently needed relief, including humanitarian and food aid, to Afghanistan.
At the beginning of the session, the cabinet reviewed the programs and projects that are part of the state’s general budget for the next fiscal year, which aim to enhance human development, maintain the process of economic growth and diversification, and promote financial sustainability.
Ministers discussed the results of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent tour of neighboring Gulf Cooperation Council states and his talks with their leaders. They reviewed the positive outcomes of agreements reached during the royal tour, and during the 42nd session of the GCC Supreme Council in Riyadh on Dec. 14, with the aim of supporting cooperation, interdependence, integration and coordination in all fields.
Minister of Information Majid Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet also reviewed the outcomes of follow-up and political consultation committee meetings between the Kingdom and Egypt, during which both countries agreed to unify their visions on many regional and international issues and crises. They also agreed to continue their efforts to support regional security and stability, stressed the importance of joint Arab action, and rejected any attempts by regional forces to interfere in the affairs of Arab countries.
The council discussed other regional and international developments, and reiterated the Kingdom’s permanent position of support for the Yemeni government, its keenness to achieve security, stability and development for the Yemeni people, and its desire to further the efforts to reach a political solution to the seven-year war in the country.
The ministers praised the Arab coalition for its work in Yemen “confronting and thwarting the attempts of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects, and to neutralize its hostile capabilities in accordance with international law and its customary rules.”
Meanwhile, the council described the selection of Diriyah as the Capital of Arab Culture for 2030 by the Arab Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization as “a culmination of its historical position and cultural richness, which have made it one of the most prominent sites” in terms of cultural impact.
The cabinet also acknowledged the Kingdom’s election this month to a seat on the council of the International Maritime Organization, the UN agency responsible for measures to improve the safety and security of international shipping, and to prevent pollution from ships.
They said it reflects “the unlimited support that the maritime transport sector enjoys from the state, and in appreciation of the Kingdom’s international position, its great role in the maritime transport industry, and its contribution to initiatives related to security, safety and the marine environment.”
Ministers authorized the energy minister to a sign draft memorandum of understanding with Uganda in the field of renewable energy, and the minister of environment, water and agriculture to re-sign an amendment to an MoU for agricultural cooperation with Iraq.
They approved the Kingdom’s accession to the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents, also known as the Apostille Treaty, and authorized the foreign minister to complete the resultant legal procedures that are required.
The cabinet also approved an MoU between the Saudi and Kuwaiti governments for cooperation in the fields of higher education and scientific research.

