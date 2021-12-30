Murabaha, Tawarruq gain in importance as financing tools at Saudi Islamic banks 

You are here

(Getty)
Rinat Gainullin

Rinat Gainullin

Murabaha and Tawarruq contracts prompted a 19 percent annual rise in total financing provided by Saudi Islamic banks as of Sep. 30 2021. 

The total financing provided to that date by the Saudi Islamic banks reached SR1.67 trillion ($444 billion), according to a monthly report published by SAMA.

Murabaha is a Shariah-compliant structure of financing which stipulates a profit markup for the lender rather than interest.

Tawarruq is a structure by which a buyer can obtain cash immediately.

The value of these two types of financing contracts at the end of the third quarter saw the fastest annual rates of growth compared to other modes of financing. 

The annual growth rate in total value of Murabaha contracts by the end of third quarter accelerated to 40 percent from 19 percent in the same period last year.

It was followed by Tawarruq contracts as the total value of these at the end of the third quarter increased by 13 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Most noticeable is the slowdown in Ijarah financing as the total value of this mode of the Shariah-compliant financing provided by Saudi Islamic banks at the end of the third quarter fell 18 percent year-on-year. The total value of Ijarah contracts also saw a 16-percent annual fall in the second quarter after the 22-percent increase in the first quarter of 2021.

The share of Murabaha financing in total value of financing provided by Saudi Islamic banks as of the end of the third quarter 2021 grew to 45 percent, up from 38 percent as at the end of the same quarter a year ago.

The Murabaha mode is usually meant for a short-term Shariah-compliant financing while Ijara is used more for a longer-term financing. 

Tawarruq is where the bank or the financial institution buys an asset and sells it to the customer on a deferred payment basis. The buyer will, in turn, sell this asset to a third party in exchange for instant cash. In this way, this customer will have obtained the needed cash but will be required to repay the financial institution a deferred, marked-up price.

Ijarah is another Shariah-compliant structure of financing which is similar to a leasing contract under which one party transfers the right to use the property to another party for a specified period, in exchange for a specified consideration. 

Islamic banks use finance leases as a mode of financing after having amended the structure to meet Shariah principles.

 

Topics: Islamic finance Finance

Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

  • The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, warned that strict COVID-19 curbs in the Chinese city of Xian could disrupt their chip manufacturing bases in the area.


The lockdown in the city puts further pressure on global supply chains and adds to a torturous year for exporters facing sharply higher freight costs even as prices for raw materials including semiconductors skyrocket amid the pandemic.


The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips, widely used in data centres, Micron said on Wednesday.


The stringent restrictions, which went into effect earlier this month, may be increasingly difficult to mitigate and have resulted in thinner staffing levels at the manufacturing site, Micron added.


Samsung Electronics also said on Wednesday that it would temporarily adjust operations at its Xian manufacturing facilities for NAND flash memory chips, used for data storage in data centres, smartphones and other tech gadgets.


Seoul-based analysts said chips made in Samsung's Xian NAND plant mainly go to China with limited shipments heading overseas. Some of the biggest demand for the kind of chips made in the plant come from Chinese server companies, they added.


Chinese officials have imposed tough curbs on travel within and leaving Xian from Dec. 23, in line with Beijing's drive to immediately contain outbreaks as they appear.


The COVID-19 outbreak in Xian is the biggest seen by any Chinese city this year, with over 1,100 cases in total during the latest flare-up.


"We are tapping our global supply chain, including our subcontractor partners, to help service our customers for these DRAM products," Micron said in a blog post.


"We project that these efforts will allow us to meet most of our customer demand, however there may be some near-term delays as we activate our network," the company said.


Micron added that it was working to minimize the risk of virus transmission and had employed measures including physical distancing and on-site testing and was encouraging vaccination.


Samsung's memory chip operation in Xian is one of the largest foreign projects in China. The tech giant has two production lines in Xian making advanced NAND Flash products, which account for 42.5 percent of its total NAND flash memory production capacity and 15.3 percent of the overall global output capacity, according to analysis provider TrendForce.


Samsung said in a late October earnings call that it had entered the July-September quarter with low inventory of NAND chips, and intended to normalise levels during that quarter.


It is expected to announce October-December earnings results in January.

Topics: economy China chip shortage chipmakers chips Samsung

Saudi stocks rise on trading finale amid new COVID-19 restrictions: Opening bell

Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks rise on trading finale amid new COVID-19 restrictions: Opening bell

Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market rebounded to open marginally higher on the final trading session of 2021, with virus-related lockdowns and travel restrictions still a huge concern for investors.

As of 10:20 a.m. Saudi time, the TASI index added 0.47 percent to reach 11,252 points, while the parallel market Nomu went up by 0.75 percent to 26,148 points.

This came despite falls in the previous session as the Kingdom announced that wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines will be mandatory in all indoor and outdoor events and activities from 07:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. 

Early morning gains were boosted by gains in stocks of the most major players including Al Rajhi Bank, Alinma Bank, and SABIC which rose to SR142 ($38), SR24, and SR116, respectively.

With over SR56 million worth of shares traded in the morning, Al Rajhi Bank rebounded after dragging the main index down in the prior session.

The hike in Alinma Bank’s share price came as its board recommended issuing dividends of SR795 million at SR0.4 per share for the second half of 2021.

Rising 7 percent to SR24.2, Allied Cooperative Insurance Group witnessed the highest gains following the approval to increase capital to SR291 million via a rights issue, where the fluctuation limits will be based on a share price of SR22.6 as announced today by the Saudi Exchange.

Sadr Logistics was the top decliner as it fell almost 10 percent to SR102, erasing its gains momentum from earlier this month where it hit an all-time closing high of SR138.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Oil prices stay firm on fuel demand despite COVID-19 surge

Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

Oil prices stay firm on fuel demand despite COVID-19 surge

Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Thursday to extend several consecutive days of gains, buoyed by data showing U.S. fuel demand holding up well despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.47 a barrel at 0502 GMT, up for a fourth day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $76.82 a barrel for a seventh session of gains.

"Oil prices edged higher overnight thanks to larger-than-expected falls in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories and receding virus nerves," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA said in a note.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the week to Dec. 24, which was more than what analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

Gasoline and distillate inventories also fell, versus analysts' forecasts for builds, indicating demand remains strong despite record COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Oil prices also drew support from steps taken by governments to limit the impact of record high COVID-19 cases on economic growth, such as easing testing rules and narrowing who needs to isolate as close contacts of positive cases.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Jan. 4 to decide whether they will continue increasing output in February.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Wednesday the OPEC+ production agreement was "essential" to oil market stability and stressed the need for producers to comply with the pact.

Global oil prices have rebounded by 50% to 60% in 2021 as fuel demand roared back to near pre-pandemic levels while deep production cuts by OPEC+ producers for most of the year erased a supply glut that has been weighing on the market.

China, the world's top crude importer, has issued the first batch of 2022 import quotas to mostly independent refiners, totalling 109.03 million tonnes, 11 percent below the comparable year-earlier quota, industry sources said. 

Topics: Oil

Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

King Salman calls for continued commitment to the OPEC+ agreement

Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is keen to continue working with the OPEC + alliance as it plays an essential role in stabilizing the oil markets, King Salman bin Abdulziz said, calling participating countries for the same commitment.

The Kingdom affirmed that the stability and balance of the oil market is one of the pillars of its energy strategy, as it believes oil is an important element to support the growth of the global economy, he said in his annual Shoura Council speech on Dec. 29.

The King emphasized the success of the Kingdom's petroleum policy, represented in its continuous development of its production capabilities, and its permanent maintenance of additional production capacity, that maintained the security of energy supplies.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia agreed this month to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases despite fears a U.S. release of crude reserves and the Omicron coronavirus variant would lead to a fresh oil price rout.
 

Topics: Oil energy Saudi Arabia Russia

Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia plans to generate 15GW from renewables by 2024

Saudi Arabia plans to generate 15GW from renewables by 2024
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to generate 15 gigawatt of electricity from renewable sources by 2024, supplying 692,557 houses with energy, the Kingdom's Gastat said on its website.

The projects, to be implemented under the National Renewable Energy Program, aim to provide 7,870 job opportunities by the end of 2024, it said.

As the amount of fossil fuel consumed shall be reduced, these projects would contribute to decreasing carbon dioxide emissions by 9,828,156 ton per year by 2024.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Renewable Energy solar

