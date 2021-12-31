You are here

  • Home
  • Goodbye to 2021’s loose money and hello to 2022’s inflation fighting

Goodbye to 2021’s loose money and hello to 2022’s inflation fighting

Goodbye to 2021’s loose money and hello to 2022’s inflation fighting
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwdu7

Updated 16 sec ago
Michael Glackin

Goodbye to 2021’s loose money and hello to 2022’s inflation fighting

Goodbye to 2021’s loose money and hello to 2022’s inflation fighting
Updated 16 sec ago
Michael Glackin

LONDON: From the great lockdown, to the great rebound? At the start of this year the world was optimistic that the development of pioneering vaccines would restrict the global spread of COVID-19. December 2020 marked the date when vaccinations for the virus first began to be administered around the world. Since then, the death toll has tripled according to the World Health Organization.
While the vaccine was never going to end the pandemic, the hope was that it would contain its spread, and that global trade and finance could resume unhindered.

Vaccine inspires confidence
However, as vaccine inspired confidence returned during 2021, a surge in demand exacerbated pre-pandemic supply chain disruption. Inflationary pressures in the logistics chain were led by global energy prices. The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil started 2021 at $50 and hit $85 by October.

Energy crisis

More significant was the sharp spike in natural gas prices that month. Europe’s TTF, the benchmark for wholesale gas, hit a record €137 per megawatt hour in October, an increase of more than 75 percent. In Asia, LNG prices soared above the equivalent of more than $320 a barrel of oil.

The gas price rise, particularly in terms of Europe, was exacerbated by a drop in exports from Russia’s Gazprom, partially caused by regulatory problems with its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is set to double gas supplies to Germany but circumvents Ukraine. Against the backdrop of current geopolitical events between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the West, another gas price spike looks likely to occur in the first quarter of the new year.

Supply chain crunch
Meanwhile, the supply chain crunch brought the system of outsourcing production across the globe and just in time delivery into sharp focus. In March the container vessel Ever Given became the most famous ship since the Titanic when it got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.
Lloyd’s List estimated the Ever Given held up an estimated $9.6 billion of trade for each day it was stuck. Estimates suggest the stricken vessel knocked up to 0.4 percentage points off global trade growth.

Global inflation
While the sharp rise in global inflation was initially dismissed as transitory and attributed to a temporary mismatch in demand and supply as economies opened up again, price pressures now appear to be more entrenched and will be the unwanted gift from 2021 to 2022.
The other big issue for the world’s economies, particularly gulf oil producers, during 2021 was climate change.

COP26
In August, a UN report warned in stark terms that the world’s governments needed to do more to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse emissions.
Even the International Energy Agency warned investors to stop funding new oil and gas projects to ensure the world reaches net-zero emissions by 2050.
The US and China top the global emissions charts.
However, while US President Joe Biden brought America back into the Paris Climate Agreement, and China agreed to stop financing coal-fired power plants overseas, carbon emissions increased in 2021 as economies bounced back from the first phase of the pandemic.
At November’s critical COP26 UN Climate Conference in Glasgow countries pledged to take steps to address climate change, but intentions fell way short of implementation.
While President Biden warned COP26 of the need to end fossil fuels he also asked OPEC to pump more oil as American gasoline prices jumped to record levels, pushing US wider inflation to 40-year highs. Meanwhile, China ratcheted up its domestic coal production.
COP26 ended with a rather weak pledge to “phase down” coal power and end “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies.

The SPR effect

Just a few days later, Biden authorized the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserve to his domestic market and vowed to release more to curb energy prices.
Instead of bringing prices down, the release pushed crude higher in the short term.
In short, while support for the 1.5C limit received fresh political backing in 2021, it looks like it will remain out of reach in 2022.
However, climate change continued to impact oil and gas, as environmental, social, and governance issues and other pressures came to bear on the industry, sending investment down by more than a third globally. A report released this week by Rystad Energy also revealed global oil and gas discoveries are on track to hit their lowest full-year level in 75 years if the final weeks of 2021 fail to yield any significant finds.

Capital markets
Another highlight of the global economy this year has been the overall strength of the capital markets despite the pandemic.
In November, in the US, both the Standard and Poor’s 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs, as did the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Rising oil prices and mining stocks have also pushed the blue chip FSTE 100 higher this year. The sharp rise in oil prices also boosted Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index, which rose more than a third this year. The Kingdom’s strong showing also boosted the wider MSCI GCC Countries Index. The index, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, increased by a similar amount over the year.
Strong equity markets were key to global mergers and acquisitions, which hit a record high in 2021, topping $5 trillion for the first time ever. M&A volumes soared 63 percent to $5.6 trillion by 16 December, according to a report by Dealogic, way above the pre-credit crunch crisis record of $4.4 trillion in 2007.
The increase was driven partly by pent-up demand from last year when the pace of M&A activity fell to a three-year low.

Crypto market
And 2021 was also the year the crypto market came of age. After a roller-coaster year, the total value of cryptocurrencies rose to $3 trillion last month, led by Bitcoin.
Looking forward to 2022, pandemic fueled easy money policy, the salient feature of the global economic support in 2021, is finally set to end in 2022.
The economic outlook is now dominated by the impact of inflationary pressures and increasingly tighter monetary policy as well as uncertainty around omicron, all of which could set back economic recoveries worldwide.
Central banks, most notably the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have signalled persistent elevated inflationary pressures will lead to higher interest rates in the coming year. The Bank of England recently hiked its benchmark interest rate from 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent. The US Fed has indicated it is aiming for three rate hikes next year. The European Central Bank is also shifting to a tighter policy, albeit more gradually.

Inflation
US inflation is currently running at 6.8 percent, across the eurozone it is almost 5 percent. In Germany, Europe’s largest economy, it is 6 percent, and in the UK 5 percent.
Central banks are set to slash debt purchases next year by an estimated $2 trillion across the four big advanced economies. JPMorgan estimates central bank bond demand across the US, the UK, Japan, and the eurozone will fall by $2 trillion in 2022, following a $1.7 trillion reduction during 2020.
That retrenchment is necessary after an International Monetary Fund report released this month noted that 2020 saw the largest one-year debt surge since the Second World War, with the total rising to $226 trillion. Borrowing by governments accounted for more than half of that figure. 

The IMF report reveals global debt increased 28 percent to 256 percent of world output.
The starker figure though, against the backdrop of tighter monetary policy, is the increase in private debt, which accounts for 178 percent of global gross domestic product. As interest rates climb, global debt defaults could increase next year, particularly as both the rise of the omicron COVID-19 variant, as well as the Delta variant identified last summer, have already seen governments across the world impose fresh restrictions on economic activity.
Against that backdrop, the odds on another lockdown and delayed rebound are getting shorter by the day.
Berenberg chief economist Holger Schmieding now expects a 1 percent quarterly drop in eurozone and UK GDP in the first quarter of 2022, downwardly revising earlier growth predictions.
Suddenly, this year’s bullish growth projections of a global recovery made by the IMF of 5.9 percent this year, and 4.9 percent in 2022, are starting to look very optimistic.

Topics: 2021 Year in Review

Related

Update Saudi stock market ends 2021 with highest jump in 14 years despite omicron worries
Business & Economy
Saudi stock market ends 2021 with highest jump in 14 years despite omicron worries

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil production policy at Jan. 4 meeting: Reuters

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil production policy at Jan. 4 meeting: Reuters
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil production policy at Jan. 4 meeting: Reuters

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil production policy at Jan. 4 meeting: Reuters
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON/MOSCOW: OPEC and its allies will probably stick to their existing policy of modest monthly increases in oil output at a meeting next week, four sources said, as demand concerns raised by the omicron coronavirus variant ease and oil prices recover, according to Reuters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is set to decide on Jan. 4 whether to proceed with a 400,000 barrels per day output hike for February, the latest in a steady unwinding of record cuts made last year.

“At the moment, I have not heard of any moves to change course,” said an OPEC+ source. A Russian oil source and two other OPEC+ sources also said no changes to the deal were expected next week.

At its last meeting on Dec. 2, OPEC+ stuck to the plan for a 400,000 bpd rise in January, despite fears that a US release from crude reserves and omicron would lead to an oil-price rout.

The benchmark oil price tumbled more than 10 percent on Nov. 26 toward $72 a barrel when reports of the new variant first appeared, but has since recovered to almost $80 and OPEC+ sources have said the December decision to go ahead with the supply boost was correct.

“Great outcome,” a separate OPEC+ source said of the market’s rally since the last meeting.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday OPEC+ has resisted calls from Washington to boost output further because it wants to provide the market with clear guidance and not deviate from policy.

The United States has repeatedly pushed OPEC+ to accelerate output hikes as US gasoline prices soared and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings slid. Faced with resistance, Washington said in November it and other consumers would release reserves.

Novak also said on Wednesday the possible release of the strategic stockpiles will have a limited short-term impact on the market.

OPEC ministers are also set to discuss who will become the group’s new secretary general to replace Mohammad Barkindo, who is scheduled to leave at the end of July. Kuwait’s candidate for the job has widespread support, sources have said. 

— Reuters

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

Related

King Salman calls for continued commitment to the OPEC+ agreement
Business & Economy
King Salman calls for continued commitment to the OPEC+ agreement

Aramco, Advanced Electronics partner to strengthen Saudi digital ecosystem

Aramco, Advanced Electronics partner to strengthen Saudi digital ecosystem
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Aramco, Advanced Electronics partner to strengthen Saudi digital ecosystem

Aramco, Advanced Electronics partner to strengthen Saudi digital ecosystem
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has inked an initial agreement with Advanced Electronics Co. to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital ecosystem.

The partnership comes amid efforts to adopt Internet of Things technologies, known as IoT, computing and communication, robotics, drones, and semiconductors.

In light of the program, Aramco plans to localize content, drive gross domestic product growth, create jobs, boost digital talent development, and enhance its reliability and operational efficiency. 

“The cooperation with Aramco is expected to contribute to the efficiency and value of the supply chains in the industrial digital businesses, especially at the engineering, manufacturing, and services level, and across many systems and products used in the ICT, security, and energy sectors,” Ziad Al-Musallam, AEC CEO, said.

SAMI-owned Advanced Electronics Co., founded in 1988, specializes in designing and manufacturing products in the defense, aviation, information and communications technology, security and energy sectors.

 

Topics: Aramco Advanced Electronics Co.

Related

Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia’s United Petroleum
Business & Economy
Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia’s United Petroleum

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Banque Saudi Fransi, or BSF, has announced the appointment of a new board chairman and vice chairman, after the Saudi Central Bank found no objections on Dec. 30, a bourse filing revealed.

The bank will see Mazin Abdulrazzak Al Romaih take over as chairman of the board of directors, while Talal Ibrahim Al Maiman will assume the position of a vice chairman.

As per the new election terms, the changes shall be effective Jan. 1, 2022, and run for three years until Dec. 31, 2024.

Topics: Banque Saudi Fransi

Related

PIF lender SRC acquires new housing portfolio from Banque Saudi Fransi
Business & Economy
PIF lender SRC acquires new housing portfolio from Banque Saudi Fransi

Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot

Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot
Updated 30 December 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot

Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot
Updated 30 December 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Annual inflation rate in Russia hit 8.39 percent in November, virtually unchanged from the previous month’s 8.4 percent, data from the country’s Federal State Statistics Service showed.

The hike in prices was partly driven by higher costs of foodstuffs, which went up by 10.6 percent. Prices of non-food products also rose by 8.6 percent. 

Services experienced a smaller spike, increasing by 5 percent.

In monthly terms, the inflation rate decelerated slightly to 0.82 percent in November from 0.96 percent in the previous month, according to official data.

Moreover, the country’s private sector experienced a slight upturn in December, as its Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.2, up from 48.4 in the previous month, IHS Markit said.

Output expansion originated from the manufacturing sector.

The rate of cost inflation also spiked as manufacturers and service providers faced higher input prices.

“Headwinds facing Russian private sector firms will be significant going into 2022, as high inflation, growing COVID-19 cases and weak demand threaten the near-term outlook,” Siân Jones, senior economist at IHS Markit, said.

She added: “At the composite level, business confidence sank to the lowest since October 2020.”

UK house prices

UK house prices rose by 1 percent month-on-month in December and 10.4 percent year-on-year, reaching the largest rise for a calendar year since 2006.

The average property price reached a record high of £254,822 ($343,296.20). Meanwhile, the recovery of the housing market in Britain was supported by the tax exemption for buyers and the continued demand for real estate.

South Korea’s industrial production

South Korea's industrial production jumped 5.1 percent in November on a monthly basis, while car output rose by 11.3 percent.

Output also rose 5.9 percent year-on-year, topping the 3.2 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

US trade deficit

A 10 percent spike in purchases of industrial supplies prompted the US trade deficit to reach a record high of $97.8 billion in November, widening by 17.5 percent from a month ago, seasonally-adjusted preliminary estimates showed.

Imports, as a whole, were 4.7 percent higher in November to hit $252.4 billion. Procurements of foreign automotive vehicles and food were up by 4.5 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, data from the US Census Bureau revealed.

Despite a 4.3 percent rise in food shipments from the US, overall exports dropped by 2.1 percent from a month earlier to stand at $154.7 billion. Both sales of industrial supplies and automotive vehicles went down by 2.3 percent as well.

Topics: Inflation Russia Macro Snapshot

Related

US home prices growth slows; Korean businesses see better conditions: Macro snapshot
Business & Economy
US home prices growth slows; Korean businesses see better conditions: Macro snapshot
Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot
Business & Economy
Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

American aerospace manufacturer, space transformation services and communication corporation SpaceX has raised over $337m in fresh funding.

Headquartered in California, the firm reached $100 billion in value after a secondary share in October and a $1.16 billion worth equity financing round earlier in April.

Founded by Tesla's Elon Musk, it previously launched several cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

SpaceX is expected to land its reusable vehicles, also known as Starship rockets, on Mars sometime before 2030, Reuters reported.

Topics: SpaceX Elon Musk

Related

NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station
World
NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station

Latest updates

Goodbye to 2021’s loose money and hello to 2022’s inflation fighting
Goodbye to 2021’s loose money and hello to 2022’s inflation fighting
Jeddah Chamber hosts forum for group that finds jobs for ex-convicts
Jeddah Chamber hosts forum for group that finds jobs for ex-convicts
Cut! Popcorn, candy ban hits French cinemas’ virus recovery
Cut! Popcorn, candy ban hits French cinemas’ virus recovery
Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war
Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war
Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war
Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.