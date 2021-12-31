Mubadala to sell stake in US data center company Cologix

ABU DHABI: Mubadala Investment Company is selling its stake in North American datacenter provider Cologix as fellow investor Stonepeak recapitalizes the company with new partners.
Cologix will be transferred from Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II LP and co-investors to another Stonepeak-managed vehicle made up of some existing Fund II investors and new third-party investors. The transaction is expected to close in early 2022, Mubadala and Stonepeak said in a statement.
Mubadala took a stake in Cologix with Stonepeak Fund II in January 2020 since when it has grown both organically and through acquisitions, the Abu Dhabi state investor said.
Cologix describes itself as North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company with more than 600 networks and over 300 cloud providers across the platform. It provides IT infrastructure to more than 1,600 customers through its operations that span 40 interconnection and hyperscale data centers in 11 North American markets.
“Our success as a leading investor lies in our ability to identify uniquely-placed quality businesses to venture into, and equally importantly, assess monetization opportunities to ensure that we maintain significant capital growth and a healthy portfolio of business investments,” said Khaled Al Qubaisi, CEO, Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments at Mubadala. “We firmly believe that our involvement with Cologix ticked all those boxes from the outset and we are pleased to have contributed to this successful partnership.”